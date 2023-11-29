Wednesday, November 29, 2023

West Papuan flag raising/events leading up to and on the 1st December

West Papuan flag raising 1st December

The Australia West Papua Association thanks the Inner West Council in Sydney for supporting the raising of the West Papuan National Flag on its Leichhardt Town Hall on the 1st December at 9. 30am 

It’s the he 62nd anniversary of the first official flying of the Morning Star flag in 1961, in the then Dutch colony of Netherlands New Guinea. 

The event  is a photo opportunity to show our West Papuan friends that they have supporters in Sydney and around the world who care about the human rights situation in their territory.

It’s a family friendly  event and remember to keep covid safe.

9.15 for 9.30 . Leichhardt Town Hall Corner of Marion and, Norton St  


An earlier flag raising in 2009



                                                                                             Last year

Indonesian Consulate

Posted on FB By Anthony 

 

Hi notice of a proposed protest outside the Indonesian consulate Marouba 

1000 -1200noon Friday 1st DEC ALL WELCOME

 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/192956290738045/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=7304063266293943




Adelaide Details

Event by Australian West Papuan Association South Australia and Vera Green
Mcinerney Reserve
The Australia West Papua Association (SA) inc
Invite you to celebrate 
The 62th Anniversary of West Papua’s Declaration of Independence 
On Friday 1st December from 12.00 -3 p.m.
at MJ McInerney Reserve Sackville St , West Croydon  
Please RSVP to info@awpaadelaide.com 
https://www.facebook.com/events/6352905004808922


Brisbane




Melbourne





Darwin



Darwin Workers Club

17h 
62nd anniversary - West Papua Morning Star Flag
This date is of great importance and symbolism for West Papuans who cannot raise their own flag without criminalisation, harassment, and imprisonment by the colonial government of Indonesia.
The Global flag raising day is an opportunity to show support and solidarity for our West Papua allies.







