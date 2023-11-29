West Papuan flag raising/events leading up to and on the 1st December

WP Forum 30/11/2023
West Papuan flag raising 1st December
The Australia West Papua Association thanks the Inner West Council in Sydney for supporting the raising of the West Papuan National Flag on its Leichhardt Town Hall on the 1st December at 9. 30am
It’s the he 62nd anniversary of the first official flying of the Morning Star flag in 1961, in the then Dutch colony of Netherlands New Guinea.
The event is a photo opportunity to show our West Papuan friends that they have supporters in Sydney and around the world who care about the human rights situation in their territory.
It’s a family friendly event and remember to keep covid safe.
9.15 for 9.30 . Leichhardt Town Hall Corner of Marion and, Norton St
Indonesian Consulate
Hi notice of a proposed protest outside the Indonesian consulate Marouba
1000 -1200noon Friday 1st DEC ALL WELCOME
https://www.facebook.com/groups/192956290738045/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=7304063266293943
Adelaide Details
Invite you to celebrate
The 62th Anniversary of West Papua’s Declaration of Independence
at MJ McInerney Reserve Sackville St , West Croydon
Please RSVP to info@awpaadelaide.com
