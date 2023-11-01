1) IDP’s humanitarian crisis in Papua: Catholic Church calls for immediate government action
- Facilitating the repatriation of refugees to their hometowns through meaningful consultations with internally displaced Papuans.
- Ensuring the safety of returning refugees and preventing intimidation.
- Providing reparations or compensation for all losses suffered by internally displaced persons, including physical, property, psychological, and mental losses.
- Guaranteeing basic rights for refugees before their return, including temporary shelters, food, healthcare, and access to education.
- Allowing humanitarian assistance from other organizations to reach internally displaced people.
- Halting military operations in Papua.
- Ending the dispossession of customary land rights of the Papuan people.
- Taking responsibility for resolving human rights violations in Papua.
2) Jayapura court rejects lawsuit by Awyu tribe over palm oil permit, advocates prepare to appeal
3) Land conflict between indigenous community in Tambrauw and company PT KKM implementing trans road project
Jayapura, Jubi – In the midst of ongoing discussions surrounding the incorporation of Freeport shares in Indonesia and the potential extension of mining licenses—a matter reaching its final stages—there is an urgent plea directed at President Joko Widodo and PT Freeport Indonesia. They’re implored to swiftly address the persistent issue involving 8,300 workers who have been on strike since May 1, 2017.
Representing these workers, the Papua Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua) points to Freeport’s Fourlong policy as the root cause of the strike. This policy implementation occurred amidst the ongoing tumult between the Indonesian government and Freeport concerning shares and mining licenses.
Despite the Indonesian government’s acquisition of a majority stake (51 percent) and the commitment to establish a smelter in 2018, the strike continues unabated.
Emanuel Gobay, Director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute, asserts that both the Indonesian President and Freeport’s CEO have failed to address the strike in accordance with the National Human Rights Commission’s recommendations in 2017, followed by subsequent directives in 2018. Gobay strongly criticizes them for prioritizing financial gains over the welfare of these workers.
“This failure to act violates labor laws intended to ensure humane treatment, welfare, and protection for workers. These actions infringe upon a multitude of labor rights, encompassing health, life, education for workers’ children, fair wages, welfare, and various other rights guaranteed by human rights laws,” Gobay said.
The urgency emphasized by the Papua Legal Aid Institute lies in the necessity to resolve the worker strike before any additional discussions or decisions concerning share incorporation or license extensions take place. They stress that both the Indonesian President and Freeport’s CEO are obliged, by law, to adhere to labor laws and uphold the rights of the striking workers.
Acting Governor of Southwest Papua Muhammad Musa'ad explained here on Saturday that the existence of a tourism school is an important step towards preparing quality human resources to support tourism development in Raja Ampat.
"Raja Ampat is a small paradise in Southwest Papua and is well-known in the eyes of the world. It is important for us to prepare human resources to respond to the tourism needs," Musa'ad explained.
He affirmed that progress in the tourism industry is inseparable from the role of qualified human resources, as tourism products will not sell without supporting resources.
The provincial government is making concrete efforts to develop the tourism school in Raja Ampat, including building cooperation with Cenderawasih University (Uncen) and Hasanuddin University (Unhas).
The two universities will help the government conduct holistic studies in order to support tourism school development in Raja Ampat.
"I asked a number of academicians from Uncen and Unhas to conduct studies in developing tourism community schools in Raja Ampat," Musa'ad stated.
The lessons to be imparted at the tourism school encompass foreign language skills and basic knowledge and duties in the field of tourism.
"All of that requires a tourism school because in the school, a number of things related to tourism will be taught to support the development of tourism in Raja Ampat," he explained.
In 2024, the tourism school in Raja Ampat will go under trial, and it is expected to increase the quality of human resources in tourism.
Southwest Papua also signed a cooperation contract with tourism education institutions in Switzerland to help strengthen the province's tourism human resources.
