Sorong, Southwest Papua (ANTARA) - The Southwest Papua provincial government is building a tourism community school in Raja Ampat District to support tourism development in the local area.

Acting Governor of Southwest Papua Muhammad Musa'ad explained here on Saturday that the existence of a tourism school is an important step towards preparing quality human resources to support tourism development in Raja Ampat.

"Raja Ampat is a small paradise in Southwest Papua and is well-known in the eyes of the world. It is important for us to prepare human resources to respond to the tourism needs," Musa'ad explained.

He affirmed that progress in the tourism industry is inseparable from the role of qualified human resources, as tourism products will not sell without supporting resources.

The provincial government is making concrete efforts to develop the tourism school in Raja Ampat, including building cooperation with Cenderawasih University (Uncen) and Hasanuddin University (Unhas).

The two universities will help the government conduct holistic studies in order to support tourism school development in Raja Ampat.

"I asked a number of academicians from Uncen and Unhas to conduct studies in developing tourism community schools in Raja Ampat," Musa'ad stated.

The lessons to be imparted at the tourism school encompass foreign language skills and basic knowledge and duties in the field of tourism.

"All of that requires a tourism school because in the school, a number of things related to tourism will be taught to support the development of tourism in Raja Ampat," he explained.

In 2024, the tourism school in Raja Ampat will go under trial, and it is expected to increase the quality of human resources in tourism.

Southwest Papua also signed a cooperation contract with tourism education institutions in Switzerland to help strengthen the province's tourism human resources.

Related news: New UNESCO Global Geoparks to bolster tourism, creative economy: Uno
Related news: Lonely Planet includes Raja Ampat in 'Best in Travel' list
   