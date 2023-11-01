Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - Acting West Papua governor Ali Baham Temongmere visited Siboru Airport in Fakfak district for a review ahead of its inauguration by President Joko Widodo, which is scheduled for the end of this month.

Speaking to local journalists here on Monday, the Fakfak district government's acting secretary, Yacob Fonataba, noted that Siboru Airport is one of two national strategic projects in West Papua province.

President Widodo will inaugurate another project during his working visit — the industrial estate of Teluk Bintuni district, he informed.

Temongmere reported his visit to the airport complex on November 10 to the presidential secretariat in Jakarta, Fonataba added.

During the visit, the acting governor was accompanied by West Papua Police chief, Insp.Gen.Daniel T. Monang Silitonga; Commander of the XVIII/Kasuari Regional Military Command, Major General Ilyas Alamsyah Harahap; and lawmaker Saleh Siknun.

Temongmere asked those responsible for the airport's construction to make sure that all infrastructures were fully completed prior to President Widodo's visit, he said.

ANTARA reported earlier that the Indonesian government has continued to accelerate regional development in Papua to enable provinces there to catch up with other Indonesian provinces in several sectors.

On July 15, 2021, the House of Representatives (DPR) ratified a bill amending the Papua Special Autonomy Law No.21 of 2001 with the aim of boosting development in the region.

House Speaker Puan Maharani highlighted the importance of the bill, saying it was long-awaited by native Papuan communities of Papua and West Papua.  


