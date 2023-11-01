Jayapura, Jubi – Head of the Komnas HAM Papua Frits Ramandei confirms his party would pursue justice in the murder case of two women, identified as IS and AK, in Yahukimo Regency, Mountainous Papua Province.
The incidents involving AK and IS occurred separately on October 11, 2023. AK was fatally attacked while gardening in the morning, sustaining multiple stab wounds and being found with her neck and hands tied. IS, assaulted while accompanied by her 6-year-old son, succumbed to her injuries despite efforts at Dekai Regional General Hospital.
Ramandei said that an investigation team had not yet been formed by Komnas HAM due to regional jurisdiction constraints. He emphasized ongoing coordination with Komnas HAM to establish a team promptly for the investigation into the murders of IS and AK. Despite considering the incidents extraordinary, he acknowledged that no on-site investigation had taken place in Yahukimo.
The victims’ family, represented by Anike Mohi Kossy, urged the police to promptly identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Expressing dissatisfaction with the delay, she called for immediate legal action against those responsible.
Coordinator of Solidarity Against Violence Against Papuan Women (SAKTPP), Ana Bunai, urged Komnas HAM representatives of Papua and Komnas Perempuan to form an investigation team and visit Yahukimo immediately, emphasizing the one-month delay in addressing the case.
Bunai criticized the perceived inaction of Komnas HAM and the police, asserting that it undermines the dignity of Papuan women who have endured various forms of abuse without proper legal repercussions.
Papuan Women Activist Vero Hubi highlighted the vulnerability of Papuan women to various forms of violence in conflict areas, attributing it to an incomplete shift in societal thinking.
Speaking to local journalists here on Monday, the Fakfak district government's acting secretary, Yacob Fonataba, noted that Siboru Airport is one of two national strategic projects in West Papua province.
President Widodo will inaugurate another project during his working visit — the industrial estate of Teluk Bintuni district, he informed.
Temongmere reported his visit to the airport complex on November 10 to the presidential secretariat in Jakarta, Fonataba added.
During the visit, the acting governor was accompanied by West Papua Police chief, Insp.Gen.Daniel T. Monang Silitonga; Commander of the XVIII/Kasuari Regional Military Command, Major General Ilyas Alamsyah Harahap; and lawmaker Saleh Siknun.
Temongmere asked those responsible for the airport's construction to make sure that all infrastructures were fully completed prior to President Widodo's visit, he said.
ANTARA reported earlier that the Indonesian government has continued to accelerate regional development in Papua to enable provinces there to catch up with other Indonesian provinces in several sectors.
On July 15, 2021, the House of Representatives (DPR) ratified a bill amending the Papua Special Autonomy Law No.21 of 2001 with the aim of boosting development in the region.
House Speaker Puan Maharani highlighted the importance of the bill, saying it was long-awaited by native Papuan communities of Papua and West Papua.
Related news: West Papua Governor invites local youths to maintain Indonesia's unity
Related news: TNI-Polri target boosting security in two provinces during election
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.