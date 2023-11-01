2) TPNPB assault kills construction workers in Jambul Village
1) Indonesian Soldiers Killed in Firefight with Separatist Group in Papua Highlands
Published: November 27, 2023 at 12:28 am EST | Updated: Nov 27, 2023 at 1:52 am EST
On Saturday, November 25, 2023, the tranquility of the Paro district in Nduga Regency, Papua Highlands, was shattered when gunfire echoed through the air. The conflict between the Indonesian Army’s Strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad) Special Forces Unit Yonif Mekanis Raider 411/Pandawa and the National Liberation Army of West Papua, also known as the Free Papua Movement (TPNPB-OPM) or armed criminal group (KKB), claimed the lives of four ‘Pandawa’ soldiers. The incident epitomizes the ongoing conflict in Papua and the imminent risks faced by the Indonesian security forces in their operations against separatist groups.
The Fatal Clash
The four soldiers, identified as Praka YL, Praka DB, Pratu MF, and Prada D, were engaged in a firefight with TPNPB-OPM. The operation was part of a continued effort to pursue members of the TPNPB-OPM who were implicated in earlier civilian casualties within the same vicinity. Unfortunately, the perilous encounter ended with the loss of four valiant soldiers, an incident confirmed by the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), General Agus Subiyanto.
Expression of Condolences
General Agus expressed his deep condolences for the tragic loss of the four soldiers. He acknowledged their service and sacrifice in the line of duty, stating that they had received compensation in accordance with their entitlements. The bodies of the soldiers are set to be returned to their respective hometowns for burial, a grievous journey home for these brave servicemen.
The Ongoing Conflict
This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict in Papua and the significant risks faced by the Indonesian security forces. The tension between the Indonesian forces and the TPNPB-OPM has continued to escalate, with both sides suffering casualties. As the security forces continue their operations against the separatist groups, the hope for a peaceful resolution remains, albeit seemingly distant. The memories of Praka YL, Praka DB, Pratu MF, and Prada D will live on, their sacrifice a testament to the turbulence that envelops the Papua Highlands.
Jayapura, Jubi – The Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force Head Adj. Sr. Comr. Bayu Suseno revealed the identities of five individuals attacked in Jambul Village, West Beoga District, Puncak Regency, Central Papua Province.
The attack, attributed to the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), resulted in three fatalities—Satiman (40), Triyono (50), and Suyanto (40)—while Nurali (52) and Alfian Pratasis (30) sustained injuries.
Bayu, disclosed that the victims, who were construction workers at a health center, were targeted by an armed group allegedly led by Aibon Kogoya from the TPNPB Intan Jaya. Firearms and machetes were reportedly used in the attack.
According to Bayu, the victims’ post-mortem examinations revealed the cause of death for Suyanto, Satiman, and Triyono. Meanwhile, injured victims were evacuated to Timika for medical attention.
Papua Police Chief Insp. Gen. Mathius Fakhiri stated that prior to the assault, the police had advised the construction company to cease operations and relocate their workers due to potential security risks in the area. However, this caution was ignored, leading to the tragic incident. Fakhiri confirmed plans to deploy Cartenz Task Force personnel to Beoga in response to the situation. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Three construction workers in a health center in Jambul Village, West Beoga District, Puncak Regency, Central Papua Province lost their lives due to an assault allegedly carried out by a faction associated with the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) on Friday (24/11/2022). Two other workers were also injured during the attack.
The violence took place at approximately 3:00 p.m. local time. According to Puncak Police Chief Comr. I Nyoman Ponia, the injured workers escaped and sought refuge at the Jambul Village Church, managing to evade further harm.
Confirming the assault through a WhatsApp message, Ponia elaborated that the armed group obstructed the efforts of security personnel trying to evacuate the survivors.
Despite facing gunfire during the rescue mission, a collaborative effort involving military and police units enabled the successful evacuation of the injured individuals, who are presently undergoing medical treatment at the Beoga Health Center.
This unsettling incident has underscored concerns about safety and security in the region amid ongoing tensions. (*)
