Tuesday, November 21, 2023

1) MFAT acknowledges death threat video targeting Papua hostage Phillip Mehrtens


2) Free West Papua campaigners convene for inaugural meeting in Jayapura 
3) Police disperse peaceful protest advocating indigenous rights in South Papua 
4) Police arrest 20 protesters supporting indigenous rights in Papua, sparking criticism   


1) MFAT acknowledges death threat video targeting Papua hostage Phillip Mehrtens
 7:25 pm today   
A new video of the New Zealand pilot held hostage in the Indonesian region of Papua is circulating on social media.
Susi Air pilot Phillip Mehrtens was taken hostage by the West Papua Liberation Army fighters in February 2023 shortly after landing on a remote airstrip.
The video shows Mehrtens surrounded by armed men and comes with a claim that he has been given two months to live before he will be shot dead.
RNZ has been unable to verify the footage or when it was filmed.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was aware of the video, it said in a statement.
Efforts were ongoing to secure Mehrtens' safe release, it said, including working closely with Indonesian authorities and deploying New Zealand consular staff to do so.
The pilot's safety and wellbeing remained the top priority, and his family in Aotearoa and Indonesia were being supported, MFAT said.

2) Free West Papua campaigners convene for inaugural meeting in Jayapura 
4:52 pm today   
The United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) is holding its first ever congress in Jayapura.
Five thousand West Papuans from all seven regions are in Port Numbay, Jayapura, for the three day gathering.
The congress was called in response to the ULMWP leaders' summit in Vanuatu, where the leaders announced that they had unilaterally dissolved the ULMWP provisional government, angering many.
Two groups within the ULMWP, the People's Forum and Congress Committee have issued a rejection of the decision, saying it was undertaken outside of the ULMWP constitution.
"The people consider that the leaders have violated the Constitution where leadership and constitutional bodies must be appointed and born through Congress, not the Summit," ULMWP Congress Committee said in a statement.
The ULMWP Congress chairman Bazooka Logo said "today (Monday) is the day when the momentum of the West Papuan people will determine who their leader will be who will lead the struggle for the independence of the West Papuan people [and] as well as the agenda of the Papuan people's struggle for independence."
"To all the participants [West Papuan people], this is an important moment that will really determine your future. For this reason, use your sovereign rights which are guaranteed constitutionally by the ULMWP in the ULMWP Constitution properly until the Congress is finished."
Both group also demand the right to elect their own leaders, as provided for by its provisional constitution, not have them rotated in and out of power.
The Congress will end with the announcement of the results of the ULMWP leadership election.
3) Police disperse peaceful protest advocating indigenous rights in South Papua   
News Desk - Freedom Of Expression In Papua 
21 November 2023

Jayapura, Jubi – In Merauke Regency of South Papua Province, the local police disbanded a peaceful rally on Saturday (18/12/2023), detaining 20 demonstrators who were advocating for the Awyu indigenous people who embroiled in a legal dispute at the Jayapura State Administrative Court.

The protest, organized by the South Papua Student, Youth, and Advocates for the Traditional Lands Alliance (Ampera PS), aimed to highlight the Awyu indigenous people’s plight,

The dispersal of the rally and subsequent arrests faced opposition from the Legal Aid Institute of Papua (LBH Papua). According to LBH Papua Director Emanuel Gobay, Ampera PS had notified the Merauke Police about the demonstration in advance, suggesting that the police should not have intervened.

“LBH Papua views the police’s actions as a breach of Law Number 9 of 1998 regarding freedom of expression,” said Gobay, highlighting the discrepancy between the police’s duties as law enforcers and their handling of the situation.

Gobay, in a press release on Saturday (18/11/2023), condemned the arrests as an abuse of authority, citing Government Regulation Number 2 of 2003 on Disciplinary Regulations for Members of the Indonesian National Police. He further accused the Merauke Police Chief and staff of stifling democratic space, violating National Police Chief Regulation No. 8 of 2009 that outlines human rights principles in police duties.

LBH Papua urged the Papua Police Chief and the Governor of South Papua to instruct the Merauke Police Chief to release the detained Ampera PS protesters. Gobay emphasized the legitimacy of the rally under democratic mechanisms guaranteed by the Freedom of Expression Law, urging swift action for their release. (*)


4) Police arrest 20 protesters supporting indigenous rights in Papua, sparking criticism   
News Desk 21 November 2023

Jayapura, Jubi – Several civil coalitions expressed dismay over the apprehension of 20 individuals associated with the South Papua People’s Student Alliance (AMPERA PS) by Merauke Police on November 18, 2023.

The arrests occurred during a peaceful demonstration aimed at extending support to the Awyu indigenous community’s struggle for their ancestral lands against corporate encroachment in the Boven Digoel district.

Ayub Paa, an environmental activist from Greater Sorong, lamented the heavy-handed approach of the police in detaining demonstrators who sought to exercise their freedom of speech supporting Hendrikus Woro’s legal challenge against the Decree issued by the Head of the One-Stop Integrated Investment and Service Office (DPMPTSP) of Papua Province No. 82/2021, pertaining to environmental feasibility permits.

“We deeply regret the disruption of the peaceful protest intended to convey support for Hendrikus Woro. This could potentially lead to Hendrikus Woro’s ancestral lands and forests falling into the hands of a corporation, despite their lack of involvement in relinquishing customary rights or accepting funds for the acquisition of Woro clan’s ancestral lands,” expressed Ayub Paa in a press release received by Jubi on Sunday (11/19/2023).

Tasya Manong, spokesperson for the Alliance of Youth Students Caring for Forests and Indigenous Peoples’ Rights (AMPERAMADA) Papua, criticized the security forces for dispersing the protest and detaining individuals.

“Our fellow demonstrators sought a peaceful demonstration, yet they were dispersed and taken into custody at the Merauke Police station. Despite our rights as citizens being safeguarded by the constitution and other legal frameworks, they were subjected to this treatment. Did they cause any disruption? No. This severely undermines democracy and human rights,” said Tasya Manong. (*)

