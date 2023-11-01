Jakarta (ANTARA) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Wednesday distributed assistance from the government rice reserve (CBP) to several beneficiary families (KPM) at Bulog Mandala Warehouse Complex, Biak Numfor District, Papua Province.

In a statement released by the Presidential Secretariat in Jakarta, Widodo said that similar assistance would continue to be distributed by the government until March 2024, with beneficiary families receiving 10 kilograms of rice every month.

"You will receive it again next month, and (the distribution of the assistance will) continue until March 2024," he told the beneficiaries.

The President informed that those who have not been listed as beneficiaries for the additional quota can register via their village or local sub-district.

"Beneficiaries of this aid mostly come from the Family Hope Program (PKH) and Non-Cash Food Assistance (BPNT). Those who have not been listed can register themselves for the additional quota," he said.

On the same occasion, the head of state also asked questions to some people and gifted them bicycles.

"Raise your hand if you know the new capital city of Indonesia," he said.

One of the attendees, Yan Drombewas, raised his hand and got the opportunity to answer the President.

"The new capital city (IKN) Nusantara," Drombewas answered and got a bicycle from Widodo.

During his working visit to Papua province, President Widodo was accompanied by State Secretary Minister Pratikno; Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karvanian; Minister of Investment/head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia;  State Logistics Agency (Bulog) Chief Budi Waseso; special staff to the President, Billy Mambrasar; and the head of Biak Numfor district, Henry Ario Naap.

His visit to Papua Province was aimed at inspecting the rice stock in the region, opening the 2023 Sail Teluk Cenderawasih (STC), and inaugurating a modern fishing village in Samber Village, Yendidori Sub-district.

