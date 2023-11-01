2) Brimob officer killed, another injured in shootings with TPNPB in Titigi
-------------------------
https://en.jubi.id/tpnpb-acknowledges-shooting-in-central-papua-citing-resistance-against-investments-in-papua/
1) TPNPB acknowledges shooting in Central Papua, citing resistance against investments in Papua
News Desk - Armed Conflict In Papua Land
24 November 2023
Nabire, Jubi – The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) battalion commander of Ndulamo region, Aibon Kogoya, admitted to being involved in the shooting at Mbamogo Base in Intan Jaya Regency, Central Papua Province, on Wednesday (22/11/2023).
Kogoya claimed his party targeted a vehicle transporting several police officers investigating a mine explosion that injured an elementary school student named Misana Hasinijau from Titigi YPPK Elementary School on November 9, 2023, in Titigi District, Intan Jaya Regency.
In a Whatsapp message received by Jubi, Aibon Kogoya said his troops fired upon three security force vehicles passing through Titigi, hitting one pickup truck while the other two remained unaffected.
Contradicting the statement made by Adj. Sr. Comr. Bayu Suseno, the spokesperson of the Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force, Kogoya claimed that two security personnel were fatally shot instead of one. Following the shooting, Kogoya’s group engaged in a firefight before withdrawing due to what he described as a forceful attack by the security forces.
Kogoya justified their actions as a resistance against investments in Papua, citing entities like PT Freeport Indonesia in Timika, the Wabu Block in Intan Jaya, and oil and gas operations in Agimuga as detrimental to the Papuan people.
He asserted their determination to persist until Papua achieves independence, vowing to confront security forces whom they view as supporters of Indonesian colonialism and facilitators of destructive investments in Papua. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – A firefight occurred between the Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) in Titigi District, Intan Jaya Regency, Central Papua Province, on Wednesday (22/11/2023). Two mobile brigade (brimob) personnel were shot, one of them passed away.
Adj. Sr. Comr. Bayu Suseno, the spokesperson of the Cartenz Peace OperationTask Force, mentioned that the deceased officer was second agent Bonifasius Jawa, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the right armpit.
Another member, first agent Rani Yohanes Seran, was injured in the left leg and is currently undergoing treatment.
“Both are from the Brimob unit of the East Nusa Tenggara Police. The shooting occurred on Wednesday,” Bayu said.
Bayu detailed that on Wednesday morning at 08:20 a.m, local time, a joint team from Intan Jaya Police and Cartenz Task Force went to investigate a mine explosion that had injured an elementary school student named Misana Hasinijau in Titigi.
While conducting the investigation at 12:28 p.m., the joint team was attacked by armed groups, leading to a firefight. “During the exchange of fire, two personnel from East Nusa Tenggara Police who were part of the Cartenz Task Force were shot,” he explained.
Bayu added that Bonifasius Jawa’s body had been transported to the Timika Regional General Hospital in Mimika Regency. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – The Indonesian Supreme Court dismissed the appeal made by four Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers accused of the murder and mutilation of four Nduga residents in Mimika Regency. The court’s decision is detailed in Ruling Number 291 K / Mil / 2023 of the Indonesian Supreme Court.
The soldiers of the Raider 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Infantry Brigade, namely First Pvt. Rahmat Amin Sese, First Pvt. Risky Oktav Muliawan, First Pvt. Robertus Putra Clinsman, and Chief Pvt. Pargo Rumbouw, faced charges related to the murder and multilation of four Nduga residents on August 22, 2022. The victims were Arnold Lokbere, Irian Nirigi, Lemaniel Nirigi, and Atis Tini.
Initially tried in Military Court III-19 Jayapura along with Captain Inf Dominggus Kainama (deceased on December 24, 2022), on February 15, 2023, the court, led by Colonel Chk Rudy Dwi Prakamto, sentenced Sese and Muliawan to life imprisonment. Clinsman received a 20-year prison term, and Rumbouw received a 15-year sentence. All four are dismissed from the Army service. Despite an initial appeal rejection, they filed for cassation.
On Thursday (23/11/2023), the Head of the Planning, Information Technology, and Reporting Subdivision of Military Court III-19 Jayapura announced the rejection of the cassation appeal by the four accused soldiers.
The cassation verdict aligned with previous decisions, maintaining the initial ruling. However, the defendants still retain the option of pursuing a review should new evidence surface.
Methodius Kossay, Liaison Coordinator of the Papua Region Judicial Commission, commended the trial process at Military Court III-19 Jayapura for adhering to legal standards. Kossay urged the public to engage actively in overseeing judicial processes in Papua, emphasizing the importance of monitoring judges’ ethical conduct within the courts.
He encouraged people not to hesitate in participating and observing the Military Court proceedings, fostering transparency and accountability in Papua’s judiciary.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.