1) Govt Urged to Involve Third Party in Negotiating OPM Hostage Release

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Central Executive Board of the West Papua National Committee (BPP-KNPB) is pushing the government to involve third parties in the effort to free Susi Air pilot Captain Philip Marten. The New Zealand national pilot is presumably being held hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Organization (TPNPB-OPM).
The BPP-KNPB said that the Indonesian government must open up and push for peace negotiations for the release of the hostage.
"Peace negotiations must be mediated by a third party so that the Indonesian government and the Papuan people can sit together by involving actors in Papua," BPP-KNPB spokesman Ones Suhuniap said in a statement, Tuesday, February 14.
Ones hopes that the incident will not create a war between the TNI and TPNPB. He hopes that the two sides will immediately reach a ceasefire and encourage peaceful negotiations.
"Because a war between the military force and the TPNPB will only do harm to everyone involved, jeopardizing the lives of TNI soldiers, the TPNPB member, as well as the pilot held hostage," Ones said.
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - It has been a week since Captain Phillip Marthens, a New Zealand citizen Susi Air pilot, went missing. The captain and five passengers of Susi Air; Demanus Gwijangge, Minda Gwijangge, Pelenus Gwijangge, Meita Gwijangge, and Wetina W were on board a plane that was hijacked by members of the TPNPB-OPM led by Egianus Kogoya.
The plane was hijacked not long after landing at Apro Airfield, Tuesday 7 February 2023 at 06:17.
The Indonesian National Police chief, Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, said that five passengers on the Susi Air plane were successfully evacuated, but the whereabouts of the pilot were not known. "We were able to secure all the passengers. None of them are being held hostage," he told reporters on February 8.
Authorities continue to find information about the Susi Air pilot's whereabouts. "A joint team from the Carstensz Peaceful Operation is currently carrying out a search and rescue operation," Listyo said.
