Awpa statement. Military operation-cause for concern.

Australia West Papua Association (Sydney)
Awpa statement 15 February 2023
Military operation-cause for concern.
The Australia West Papua is concerned about the security force operation to find the New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens who was taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) at a remote airport in Paro, in the mountainous district of Nduga on the 7 February.
Joe Collins of AWPA said, “that although there is still much to be clarified around the incident it is very encouraging that the spokesperson for the group, Sebby Sambom has told RNZ Pacific (14 February) that although it continues to demand negotiations from the New Zealand Government for the release of Phillip, he also said they would not harm the New Zealander.”
A number of photos and a video which have been released by the TPNPB to the media appear to confirm that Phillip Mehrtens is safe. The group continues to demand negotiations with the New Zealand Government for the release of Phillip Mehrtens.
From ABC News 15-2-23
Security force operation
A joint military and police force team has been formed to rescue the pilot and it has been reported that the security forces are sending additional troops to Nduga , the area where the pilot is believed to be held.
The below was posted on AWPA Facebook page (a google translate from Bahasa)
INDONESIA IS CONDUCTING MILITARY OPERATION IN PARO, NDUGA DISTRICT.
Civilians in Paro district are fleeing due to Indonesian military Operation in Paro district. People fled by foot for 2 days to the capital of Kenyam County, Nduga.
Refugees were forced to bring cooking utensils to cook on their way to the city. It has been half a century since 19 Dec 1961 the Papuan people have been the target of Indonesian Military Operations and there have been many HAM violations.
At this time, the people of Paro district need solidarity from various groups, HAM activists, Churches, and various institutions that care about HAM and Democracy in Papua.
Let's find a way out over the political conflict on Papua Land by urging the Indonesian government to immediately open the Democratic space as wide as possible and give the Right to Self-Determination as a Democratic Solution for the people of West Papua.
STOP INDONESIAN MILITARY OPERATION IN PORO, NDUGA.
The Commander of the Regional Military Command XVII/Cenderawasih, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Saleh Mustafa, stated that TNI/Polri troops had taken control of Paro District in Nduga Regency, Highlands Papua Province (Jubi report 13 Feb.)
Joe Collins said "there is real concern for civilians in areas of security forces operations. We know from past operations that the security forces have great difficulty distinguishing between civilians and the free Papua Movement. These operations not only lead to causalities amongst the civilian population but also cause locals to flee in fear from their homes.”
Jubi reported (14 February) that three New Zealand diplomats and two staff of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs arrived in Timika to monitor the progress of the search for the New Zealand citizen.
Joe Collins said, “ hopefully the NZ Government and the international community will be encouraging Jakarta to control any heavy handy security response to the situation and continue to respond to the situation through negotiation. One Civil society group (KNPB) in West Papua has urged peaceful negotiation as a way of gaining Phillip’s release. In a media release they also urged for a ceasefire between the West Papuan Freedom Fighters and TNI/ Police so as to encourage a peaceful negotiation processes between the Indonesian Government and Papuan Freedom Fighters.
