Tuesday, February 21, 2023

1) Lobby Team leaves PM’s Office in high spirit

 



2) Sope and Wenda welcome PM’s stand on foreign recruitment in MSG Secretariat
3) Wenda calls for Papua rebels to release kidnapped pilot 

-----------------------------------------------


https://www.dailypost.vu/news/lobby-team-leaves-pm-s-office-in-high-spirit/article_fa888886-a110-5091-a292-d3658c0110d7.html?fbclid=IwAR3N3oBI4s6xeh5J0f5wXeXZFO4sfhoprXo1XJRgvRNOmdoNflKvtvpZ_So

1) Lobby Team leaves PM’s Office in high spirit 

By Len Garae  Feb 18, 2023

Prime Minister (PM) Ishmael Kalsakau has assured the United Liberation Movement of West Papua (ULMWP) Interim President, Mr. Benny Wenda, that as Executive Head of Government, he will follow the exact path that his predecessors had followed concerning the historical demand by ULMWP to be added on the forthcoming MSG Summit Agenda for full membership into the MSG.

Pressed by the Chairman of the Vanuatu Free West Papua Association (VFWPA), Elder Job Dalesa, to confirm if ULMWP will be on the Agenda, PM Kalsakau says he will be looking out for a “window” and when he finds it, the demand will be inserted for debate.

In his appeal, Mr. Dalesa went as far as reminding the PM of his late father, Mr. George Kalsakau’s excellent leadership as Chief Minister of Government on the eve of Independence over 40 years ago.

Mr. Dalesa reminded him that now as PM and one of the siblings of the late Chief Minister, he urged him as Chairman of the MSG Summit, to do everything possible to allow the Summit to accept the Application, pointing out that his positive involvement would go down in history as the Chairman through whose leadership, the West Papuans’ dream to be accepted into MSG finally came true.

Former PM Mr. Joe Natuman is a blessing to the Team since he impressed the entire process by sharing his historical expertise in those days when the MSG was formed and how and where the name “Spearhead” came about.

His in-depth knowledge of how the West Papua struggle started and ended up in Port Vila, has convinced the PM to ask for another session with Mr. Natuman just before the MSG Summit in Port Vila.

While I have been reporting on the lobbying by ULMWP and VFWPA until the culmination at the Prime Minister’s Office, the latest appointment ended approximately after one hour and most likely the shortest.

Mr. Wenda presented the PM with the West Papua Morning Sun Flag for which he told the Prime Minister, he was arrested and jailed by Indonesia for 25 years for raising the very flag, but he successfully escaped. He also presented him with a traditional West Papua string bag.

All members of the Lobby Team were in high spirit as they left for a late lunch at The Grand. Mr. Wenda has left Vanuatu to continue lobbying Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji to support the ULMWP Application to become a full member of MSG.

news@dailypost.vu



----------------------------------------


https://www.dailypost.vu/news/sope-and-wenda-welcome-pm-s-stand-on-foreign-recruitment-in-msg-secretariat/article_b164556b-d37a-5fab-aa6e-569ed016188e.html


2) Sope and Wenda welcome PM’s stand on foreign recruitment in MSG Secretariat

By Hilaire Bule 

    • Former Vanuatu Prime Minister, Barak Sope and Interim President of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Provisional government, Benny Wenda, have welcomed the comment of Vanuatu’s Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau, regarding the purported recruitment of Indonesian consultants into the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Secretariat in Port Vila.

    PM Kalsakau, who is also chairman of the MSG, had made it clear to MSG Director General (DG), Leonard Louma, that any future employment within the MSG Secretariat must be sourced from MSG member countries.

    “If the Melanesian region does not have those skills sets for any upcoming job then we can look beyond our region,” he said.

    Sope and Wenda are both strong supporters of West Papua’s independence from Indonesia and believe that Indonesia should not be a member of the MSG.

    Mr. Sope said that Kalsakau’s comments reflect the support of the people of Ifira, Kalsakau’s home island, for the independence of West Papua. Sope also recounted his history of supporting West Papua’s independence, including hosting the Black Brothers, a West Papuan musical group, on his island in Vanuatu in the 1980s.

    Wenda said that the ULMWP’s main agenda is to gain membership in the MSG and that failure to support this agenda would be supporting the genocide in West Papua.

    The Vanuatu Free West Papua Association (VFWPA) had expressed opposition to the recruitment of Indonesian consultants into the MSG Secretariat and accused the Director General of the MSG, Leonard Louma, of having a pro-Indonesian mindset.

    VFWPA also stated that Louma should cooperate fully with Vanuatu, the current chair of the MSG.

    ---------------------------------



    3) Wenda calls for Papua rebels to release kidnapped pilot 
    10:33 am today  
    Papua independence movement leader Benny Wenda says the release of New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens held hostage by armed rebels is out of his hands.
    The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) fighters kidnapped Mehrtens on February 7 after he landed a small commercial passenger plane in Nduga Regency.
    The group then burned the Indonesian-owned Susi Air plane and demanded the New Zealand government negotiate directly for Merhtens' release.
    Wenda chairs the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP).
    He told RNZ Pacific he does not condone the actions of the liberation army rebels and has called for them to release the pilot peacefully

    He said he sympathises with the New Zealand people and Merhtens' family but insists the situation is a result of Indonesia's refusal to allow the UN Human Rights Commissioner to visit West Papua.
    "Because the place where it's actually happening is where hundreds of thousands have been displaced from 2018 up to now; in Nduga, Intan Jaya, Mybrat and also Oksibil.
    "So this happening right now is a warning to Indonesia to let the UN High Commissioner visit which they have been ignoring these last three years."
    "We are not enemies [with New Zealand]. We are very good," Wenda said.
    "New Zealand is a very strong supporter of West Papua. I do not think the [TPNPB] group can harm the pilot unless Indonesia uses the situation to do harm. That is my concern."
    He said Indonesia should consider TPNBS's demands.
    Wenda is leading a delegation from the ULMWP are currently in Fiji ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum. The group has observer status in the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) and is lobbying to become a full member.
    Disclaimer: RNZ Pacific uses the photos only in the context of reporting events and does not in any way endorse the actions of the TPNPB.

    ----------------------
    Posted by at

    No comments:

    Post a Comment

    Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

    Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)