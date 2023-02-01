1) Treason suspects in Manokwari to face trial in Makassar Court   

Manokwari, Jubi – Three suspects of treason, Hellezvred Bezaliel Soleman Waropen, Andreas Sanggenafa, and Kostan Karlos Bonai have been handed over by Manokwari Police investigators to the Public Prosecutor of the Manokwari District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
The delegation was written in a letter submitted by the head of the Manokwari District Attorney, Teguh Suhendro, to the head of the Makassar Class I A Penitentiary.
The three were named suspects by the police for allegedly committing treason when holding a commemoration for West Papua’s independence on November 19, 2022 in Ambon Village, West Manokwari District, Manokwari Regency.
“Today we handed over three suspects of treason to the Manokwari District Attorney’s Office,” said Manokwari Police’s head of Criminal Investigation Unit First Insp. Arifal Utama.
The three were detained at the Manokwari Police detention center for 120 days before being handed over.
Head of Intelligence of the Manokwari District Attorney’s Office Ihsan Husni also confirmed the delegation. “The police has handed over the files. The suspects will be tried in Makassar Class 1 A District Court, South Sulawesi, as per the Supreme Court’s decision,” said Ihsan.
Meanwhile, Yan Warinussy, legal counsel of the treason suspects, questioned the delegation of case files. “What is the legal reason that prompted the Manokwari District Attorney’s Office to transfer the case files to be tried in Makassar?” said Yan Warinussy.
According to Yan, his party did not find any fundamental reason or factor that encouraged the transfer of case files. He said a trial in Manokwari would not endanger public order in the city of Manokwari and its surroundings.
“That is why we suspect discrimination and racism behind the scenario to bring our three clients along with their case files to be tried in Makassar,” he said.
Yan asserted that his three clients were ordinary civilians, unarmed, with their families in Manokwari. “Most of them are also over 50 years old. From either law or human rights perspective, it is not fair to take them far from their home only to be tried for alleged actions that have never caused any turmoil in Manokwari and West Papua Province even until today,” he said.
The three suspect were charged with Article 106 jo Article 55 or Article 110 paragraph 2 to 1 jo 106 of the Criminal Code. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Hundreds of trucks from Jayapura to Wamena, Jayawijaya and Yalimo have been stuck in Welarek Village, Welarek District, Yalimo Regency over the past few months. Around 500 drivers cannot continue their journey to Wamena due to badly damaged road access.
They have been stuck around Welarek Village since November 2022.
One of the truck drivers on the Jayapura-Wamena route, Anggi Kalalembang, told Jubi that he and his colleagues had been unable to continue their journey since December last year.
The road is muddy, making it difficult for trucks carrying basic necessities and building materials to Wamena and Yalimo.
As a result of being stuck, hundreds of drivers began to struggle for basic necessities. They had to go to Jayapura or Yalimo on people’s motorbikes to buy food.
“I went to Jayapura on a local’s motorcycle to buy food and went back to the location where our truck was stuck. We got our groceries in Elelim [the capital of Yalimo Regency] but the shops in Elelim no longer want to lend their goods to us drivers as their stocks are running low,” said Anggi Kalalembang.
Hundreds of trucks were held up for about 10 kilometers. There, the road work only took place when the relevant agencies reviewed the location. After the authorities returned, the contractor did not continue working on the road construction.
The drivers who have been traveling on the Jayapura-Wamena route hope that the government and the contractors working on the Trans Papua road can immediately complete the road work.
“Especially in the Welarek area until the Bolong bridge, we hope it will be done soon so that we can immediately arrive at our destination,” said Anggi Kalalembang.
3.52 trillion budget needed
Recently, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) stated that the construction of the Jayapura-Wamena segment of the Memberamo-Elelim Trans Papua road required at least Rp 3.52 trillion, with a construction cost of Rp 2.61 trillion.
The financing scheme for the construction of the 50.14 kilometer road applies the scheme of Government-Business Entity Cooperation (PPP) with a return on investment in the form of availability payment.
From the feasibility study, the project has an economic internal rate of return (EIRR) of 24.32 percent with a 15-year concession period consisting of 2 years of construction and 13 years of service.
The Mamberamo-Elelim Trans Papua Road development project plan is a key project in the 2020-2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN). The road is the main access connecting Jayapura City with eight districts in the Central Highlands, Mountainous Papua.
The road section is also an important part of connecting two National Activity Centers (PKN), namely PKN Timika and the Jayapura National Strategic Activity Center (PKSN), as well as encouraging economic revival in the Mountainous Papua Province.
Study of the PUPR Ministry says the trans-Papua road is designed for a maximum speed of 40 kilometers per hour, with a minimum road width of 11 meters, and a lane area of 2 × 3.5 meters. The road will also have 17 bridges.
Last year, the Ministry conducted a non-toll road auction on the trans Papua road project, Jayapura-Wamena section. However, until now the road work has not been continued. (*)
