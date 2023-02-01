1) Kidnapped pilot a frightening reminder of forgotten war on Australia’s doorstep

Bonnie Harrison is the associate producer of The Detail.

The Week in Detail: West Papua, forestry slash, and light pollution

This week, we looked at the conflict in West Papua where local man Phillip Mehrtens is being held hostage, whether we can curb the devastation caused by forestry slash, why young New Zealanders are switching off from homegrown news and media, the clean up effort on the ground in Hawkes Bay, and the importance of protecting nighttime darkness for our own good and that of te taiao.

Plus, a new edition of our Long Read.

Whakarongo mai to any episodes you might have missed.

New Zealander Phillip Mehrtens was taken hostage earlier this month by the rebel group the West Papua National Liberation Army.

How did a Christchurch pilot end up a pawn in the decades-long struggle for West Papua's independence?

Dr Cammi Webb-Gannon from Australia's University of Wollongong, an expert on decolonisation in the Pacific, calls Phillip Merhtens "incredibly unlucky" - a man in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Tom Kitchin talks to Webb-Gannon as well as RNZ's Johnny Blades about the complex geopolitics Mehrtens has been caught up in.

