Thursday, February 16, 2023

1) Negotiation team sent to meet TPNPB to free Susi Air pilot

 



2) Indonesia to negotiate with West Papuan rebels for NZ pilot’s release 
3) Sulky toward Australia

----------------------------------


https://en.jubi.id/negotiation-team-sent-to-meet-tpnpb-to-free-susi-air-pilot/

1) Negotiation team sent to meet TPNPB to free Susi Air pilot   

News Desk - Susi Air Pilot Hostage 

16 February 2023


Jayapura, Jubi – The search for New Zealand Susi Air pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens, who was taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) led by Egianus Kogoya, has entered day eight. Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Mathius Fakhiri said his party had sent a negotiation team consisting of indigenous people and several influential figures in Nduga Regency to meet the armed group.

Fakhiri said the team had walked to the location where Mehrtens was held hostage. “Please give us time as the team went there on foot. It will take one to two days to cross the river and pass through such difficult topography. We hope they can arrive safely,” Fakhiri said in a written statement received by Jubi on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

On February 7, the TPNPB set fire to a Susi Air plane with call sign PK-BVY that landed in Paro District. TPNPB also claimed to have captured and held hostage the pilot of the plane, Philip Mark Mehrtens.

Fakhiri hopes that communication can be established between the negotiation team and Kogoya’s group, so that Philip Mark Mehrtens can be released immediately.

He also hopes that the involvement of the Nduga Regency Government in the search for Philip Mark Mehrtens will turn fruitful. “We ask for help from the Nduga Regent and his people because they know the Nduga area best. They are ready to help, and there are also lawmakers who joined the team to negotiate with the TPNPB,” Fakhiri said.

Meanwhile, Susi Air Operations Director Melinasary emphasized that the burning of Susi Air aircraft and the hostage taking of Philip Mark Mehrtens would not make Susi Air withdraw from Papua. According to her, Susi Air has been assisting development in Papua since 2006, pioneering flights and providing health assistance and medicines for the community.

“With this incident, we will not stop flying in the Papua region. But please give us protection,” said Melinasary.



Melinasary also stated that Susi Air will provide support in the searchin of Philip Mark Mehrtens. “We have provided flights for the search process and logistical assistance in the form of food in the search for our pilot,” she said.

On Tuesday, TPNPB spokesman Sebby Sambom released photos and videos of the Susi Air plane burning. Sambom also released a video showing Philip Mark Mehrtens with TPNPB Ndugama leader Egianus Kogoya.


“TPNPB has officially released photos and videos with the New Zealand pilot, and the pilot is in good health,” said Sambom

He also said that the pilot was a guarantee of political negotiations between TPNPB and Indonesia.

In the video circulating, Philip Mark Mehrtens stood among TPNPB members and stated that Indonesia must recognize Papua’s independence. Also in the video, Egianus Kogoya said his party would release the pilot if Papua was recognized as a free nation. “Indonesia must admit that Papua is independent. We Papuans have long been independent,” Kogoya said. (*)

—————————————————


2) Indonesia to negotiate with West Papuan rebels for NZ pilot’s release 
By APR editor -  February 16, 2023

By Tria Dianti in Jakarta

Authorities in Indonesia’s Melanesian province Papua will negotiate with indigenous pro-independence rebels to secure the release of a New Zealand pilot the insurgents took hostage last week, say police and military officials.

However, a spokesperson for the rebel group West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) said that while they were ready to negotiate, they would do so only if another country was involved as a mediator.

The Jakarta government’s negotiation plan came after the TPNPB released a video on Tuesday in which the group said it would kill pilot Philip Mehrtens if government security forces came for them.

The Papuan police have been coordinating with the local government as well as indigenous and religious leaders to communicate with the local rebel group led by Egianus Kogoya, provincial police spokesman Benny Adi Prabowo said.

“Regional authorities . . . and customary and religious leaders have access,” he said.

“We are allowing them to take the lead in opening a space for communication with the Egianus Kogoya group,” he said.


Some people tasked with the negotiations have arrived in Nduga regency’s Paro district, where rebels set fire to a plane belonging to Susi Air and took Mehrtens hostage on February 7.

Mehrtens ID confirmed
Early yesterday, Papua military chief Major-General Muhammad Saleh Mustafa confirmed that the person in the photo and video released by the rebel group was Mehrtens.

“Based on the visible features, it is true that the photos and videos circulating on social media are of the Susi Air pilot, namely Captain Philip Mark Mehrtens,” Saleh said in a statement.

In the video, Mehrtens repeated the pro-independece group’s demand for the Indonesian military to withdraw from Papua.

“The Papuan military has taken me captive in their fight for Papuan independence. They ask for the Indonesian military to go home, if not I will remain captive and my life is threatened,” Mehrtens said.

Donal Fariz, a lawyer for Susi Air, also said the person in the video was Mehrtens.

‘Return to the motherland’s fold’
Early indications from comments on the government’s and the rebels’ side do not bode well.

TPNPB spokesman Sebby Sambom said that if Jakarta insisted on negotiating without involving the international community, there would be no talks.

“We don’t want to deal with the Indonesian government only,” Sambom said.

Meanwhile, Indonesian military spokesman Colonel Herman Taryaman called the rebel group’s demand for Indonesia to withdraw from Papua impossible to fulfill and “absurd”.

“In fact, we hope that their group will come to their senses and return to the motherland’s fold,” Taryaman said.

He added that New Zealand Embassy staff had met with Lieutenant General I. Nyoman Cantiasa, the commander of the joint military and police operation in Papua.

“They basically stated that the most important thing is that Philip is safe. Secondly, they asked us to have a medical team and medical equipment on stand-by in the event Philip is evacuated,” Nyoman said.

Earlier hostage-taking
In 2021, another Susi Air pilot from New Zealand and his three passengers were held by pro-independence rebels in Papua’s Puncak regency but were released after two hours.

Security forces were trying to locate Mehrtens by conducting air and land surveillance, Colonel Herman Taryaman said.

“We have not been able to pinpoint Captain Philip’s location yet,” he said.

Violence and tensions in Papua, a region that makes up the western half of New Guinea island, have intensified in recent years.

The region has a history of human rights violations by Indonesian security forces and police. Papuan pro-independence rebels also have been accused of attacking civilians.

In 1963, Indonesian forces invaded Papua, a former Dutch colony like Indonesia, and annexed it. In 1969, the United Nations sponsored a referendum where only 1025 people voted.

Despite accusations that the vote was a farce, the UN recognised the outcome, effectively endorsing Indonesia’s control over Papua.

Tria Dianti reports for BenarNews. Arie Firdaus in Jakarta also contributed to this report.

-------------------------------------



Editorial
3) Sulky toward Australia

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post) 
Jakarta   ●   Fri, February 17, 2023 

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has rightly reminded Australia to be clear and open with Indonesia about its activities as part of the AUKUS trilateral security pact, which involves the United States and United Kingdom. But Indonesia, too, must be more mature in dealing with Australia, as oversensitivity has harmed the neighbors’ friendship in the past. 

At the eighth annual 2+2 foreign and defense ministers’ meeting in Canberra last week, Retno, accompanied by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, stressed to their counterparts Penny Wong and Richard Marles “the importance of AUKUS transparency and the commitment [to stopping] nuclear proliferation, as well as adherence to the safeguards of the [Nuclear Proliferation Treaty] and the [International Atomic Energy Agency]”. Overall, the defense and military cooperation between the two strategic partners has been steadily on the rise, as they realize they need each other.


In their joint statement, Indonesia and Australia vowed to deepen defense engagement even further, including by working together in the fields of military medicine, military technology and the defense industry, while exploring ways to facilitate cooperation between their two militaries. 

The ministers also reiterated their commitment to transparency over strategic and defense policies. The issue of transparency does matter. In September 2021, Indonesia filed a diplomatic protest against Australia for belated information on its entry into the AUKUS pact, which includes plans for the country to procure nuclear-powered submarines. 

China strongly protested the security pact. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and then-Australian prime minister Scott Morrison settled the problem, and warm and close relations between the two countries have been well maintained under Morrison’s successor Anthony Albanese. On AUKUS, as well as the Quad security arrangement involving the US, Japan, India and Australia, Jokowi has expressed few reservations, perhaps because such pacts could counterbalance the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific.



There have been ups and downs in the bilateral relations between Indonesia and Australia. In 2013, then-president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono recalled Indonesia’s ambassador to Australia after it was found that Australia’s counterintelligence agencies had wiretapped top Indonesian officials, including Yudhoyono and his wife. In 2017, 

Indonesia temporarily suspended military cooperation with Australia, including joint training, education, exchanges of officers and visits, after Indonesian soldiers found “materials” considered offensive to state ideology Pancasila and the Indonesian Military (TNI) at an Australian military base.


Reflecting on the two incidents, Indonesia needs to show maturity in dealing with Australia and be a good neighbor for the sake of both countries. The 27-point joint statement issued after the ministerial meeting in Canberra last week was undeniable evidence that bilateral cooperation between the two countries and mutual trust between the two governments has been well preserved. 

In a separate joint ministerial statement of intent on upgrading the 2021 defense cooperation arrangement, Prabowo and Marles confirmed their intention to “elevate this to an agreement that is binding under international law”. They said the new agreement would "bolster our strong defense cooperation by supporting increased dialogue, strengthening interoperability and enhancing practical arrangements". At the 2+2 meeting in 2021, the countries had agreed to boost their bilateral cooperation on defense, counterterrorism and cybersecurity. 

This was an upgrade of the existing cooperation arrangement. There was no explanation of exactly what “binding under international law” meant, but it may be supposed that the two countries are seeking to establish treaties requiring approval from the legislatures of both countries. As the Indonesian political world is setting its sights on the Feb. 14, 2024, elections, it is unlikely that the House of Representatives will review, let alone ratify, any incoming bilateral cooperation pact. Indonesia and Australia are middle powers, and a significant increase in their military and defense cooperation would impact on the Indo-Pacific. 

Australia in particular pays more attention to the presence of China in the Pacific Islands countries. Amid the great power rivalry in the Indo-Pacific, close cooperation between key players like Indonesia and Australia will help maintain the region’s peace and stability.
-----------------------
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)