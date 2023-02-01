2) SAPA Foundation maps Papua’s human resource development needs
https://en.antaranews.com/news/273345/norwegian-ambassador-in-west-papua-to-observe-sustainable-development
1) Norwegian Ambassador in West Papua to observe sustainable development
16 hours ago
Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - The Norwegian Ambassador to Indonesia, Rut Kruger Giverin, commenced her two-day visit to West Papua on Monday to observe the sustainable development of the local people's economy in the province.
During her visit, Ambassador Giverin said she is keen to gauge the potential of cocoa and coffee farms in the districts of Manokwari Selatan and Arfak, which contribute to the local people's economy.
The Norwegian government has supported several strategic projects in areas such as ecotourism, forestry, and health in West Papua, she said, adding that during her visit, she will meet West Papua Governor Paulus Waterpauw.
Ambassador said she is interested in understanding the actual conditions and challenges that regional governments face in the sustainable development of the people's economy.
For instance, the Norwegian government's support for developing ecotourism in West Papua by taking the condition of the province's forests and nature into account is justified, she said.
Giverin said Norway is keen to continue its cooperation with West Papua.
She noted that Norway's government is paying attention to the development of cocoa and coffee farms owing to the commodities' contribution to the locals' economy.
