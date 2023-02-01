Tuesday, February 21, 2023

1) Norwegian Ambassador in West Papua to observe sustainable development

 

2) SAPA Foundation maps Papua’s human resource development needs 


1) Norwegian Ambassador in West Papua to observe sustainable development  
16 hours ago

Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - The Norwegian Ambassador to Indonesia, Rut Kruger Giverin, commenced her two-day visit to West Papua on Monday to observe the sustainable development of the local people's economy in the province.

During her visit, Ambassador Giverin said she is keen to gauge the potential of cocoa and coffee farms in the districts of Manokwari Selatan and Arfak, which contribute to the local people's economy.

The Norwegian government has supported several strategic projects in areas such as ecotourism, forestry, and health in West Papua, she said, adding that during her visit, she will meet West Papua Governor Paulus Waterpauw.

Ambassador said she is interested in understanding the actual conditions and challenges that regional governments face in the sustainable development of the people's economy.

For instance, the Norwegian government's support for developing ecotourism in West Papua by taking the condition of the province's forests and nature into account is justified, she said.

Giverin said Norway is keen to continue its cooperation with West Papua.

She noted that Norway's government is paying attention to the development of cocoa and coffee farms owing to the commodities' contribution to the locals' economy.

Reporter: Tri AS, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Bayu Prasetyo


2) SAPA Foundation maps Papua’s human resource development needs   
News Desk - BPSDM Papua 
21 February 2023

Jayapura, Jubi – The Syena Ahoro Papua (SAPA) Foundation held a focus group discussion at the Papua Human Resources Development Agency (BPSDM) Hall in Jayapura City on Monday, February 20, 2023. The discussion was held to map the needs and development of human resources in Papua.

The discussion was part of a human resource development program through the education sector under the auspices of BPSDM Papua and James Cook University in Singapore. It was attended by a number of stakeholders, including the GKI Synod in Papua Land, the Papua Christian Education Foundation, and the Ottow and Geissler Foundation.

Chairman of SAPA Foundation Christywella Saroy said the discussion mapped the Human Development Index data in Papua to develop a human resource development program with BPSDM Papua and James Cook University in Singapore.

“We chose James Cook University because it is quite close to Indonesia, and one of the best universities in the world,” Saroy told Jubi.

Saroy said that in 2022, SAPA Foundation sent eight people to study at James Cook University, and five others at Monash University in Australia. She hopes that the students will be able to return home and contribute to building human resources in Papua.

Meanwhile, secretary of the Department of Human Resources and Culture of the GKI in Papua Land Rev. Samuel Koirewoa said the development of human resources in Papua required the synergy of various parties. According to him, the cooperation between SAPA Foundation and James Cook University is an important step to build awareness about human resource development in Papua.

He said it takes a long struggle to develop human resources in Papua. The struggle must be balanced with concrete actions, motivation, and correct work, so that the ideals of superior Papuan human resources can be realized.


“Schools in villages are still very concerning today. Teachers are absent in many of the schools,” he said.

According to him, the presence of government partners through foundations concerned with human resource development needs support to encourage the acceleration of change that the country envisions. (*)

