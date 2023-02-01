2) Papua Separatists Asked for Ransom amid NZ Pilot Hostage Situation: Police
1) Rabuka backs call for Papua group to fully join MSG
9 minutes ago
Benny Wenda, left, and the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka Photo: Government of Fiji
Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is the first Fijian leader in 16 years to hold a one-on-one meeting with the head of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), while also confirming his government will support the independence campaigners bid to become full members of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG).
However, "sovereignty issues" will need to be considered, Rabuka told RNZ Pacific.
ULMWP's exiled president Benny Wenda said "Melanesia is changing" following his meeting with the Fiji PM on Wednesday.
Wenda said Rabuka welcomed him with an open heart and listened about the human rights atrocities faced by indigenous Papuans.
He described Rabuka holding the Morning Star flag - which is banned by Indonesia - as "overwhelming".
"The people of West Papua are celebrating because after 16 years somebody [from Fiji Government] has stood up for West Papua and held the Morning Star Flag flag with the president of the United Liberation Movement.
"I think that gives us confidence that the issue now is in Melanesia's hands," Wenda said.
Rabuka said the ULMWP understand the international ramifications and objective of having discussions with governments.
The ULMWP have been campaigning to gain full membership with the MSG and currently has observer status.
The bloc includes Fiji, New Caledonia's FLNKS, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, which is the current chair of the group. Indonesia has associate membership.
The West Papua independence campaigners have submitted its application for membership twice, in 2015 and 2019.
Rabuka said the MSG had precedent for granting full membership to an organisation.
"We had the FLNKS as full members of the MSG before New Caledonia as such became part of the MSG," he said
"Yes, we will support them [ULMWP] because they are Melanesians."
"I am more hopeful [ULMWP gaining full membership]," he said, adding "I am not taking it for granted. The dynamics may have changed slightly but the principles are the same."
Wenda said the MSG leaders are expected to meet in July and he feels assured after his meeting with Rabuka that Melanesian leaders will respond to their calls.
"I am going back with a good spirit and my people are all celebrating," he said.
Marape: Indonesian control must be respected
But earlier this week at a joint press conference, Rabuka and Papua New Guinea's PM, James Marape, stressed that Indonesia's sovereignty over Papua must be respected.
Marape said while PNG sympathised with the Melanesians of West Papua it "remains part of Indonesia."
"We do not want to offset the balance and tempo," Marape said.
Rabuka added there were also similar cases existing in the Pacific territories.
"We have Micronesian, Melanesian communities in Fiji and their original home countries now respect the sovereignty of Fiji," he said.
"I am sure they [other Pacific nations] have people-to-people direct contact with [communities in Fiji] to enhance their livelihood here and also continue to promote their culture because of their heritage."
He said it was the same for for the indigenous Papuans of Indonesia.
"We must respect the sovereignty issue there because it could also impact on us if we try to deal with them [West Papua and Indonesia] as separate nations within a sovereign nation."
———————————————————
2) Papua Separatists Asked for Ransom amid NZ Pilot Hostage Situation: Police


23 February 2023
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Papua Police spokesperson Sr. Commissioner Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo on Thursday said the separatist group in Papua – known as the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) and Free Papua Movement (OPM) – which has taken a New Zealand pilot Philips Max Mehrtens as hostage once asked for ransom and arms as the requirement to release the pilot.
The police spokesperson said Indonesian law enforcers answered the separatists' request with a firm rejection.
“They once demanded that but the joint military and police team did not respond as their requests did not make sense,” said Benny on February 23.
The Papua Police, according to the police chief Insp. General Mathius D. Fakhiri, continues to closely monitor the movement of the separatist group led by Egianus Kogoya, with the final goal of freeing the New Zealand pilot.
He asserted that the joint rescue team will conduct the operation carefully and thoroughly by calculating the causes and effects if law enforcement is carried out in the area.
“This should be thought out thoroughly. Because we do not want other groups to later spread information that does not represent the reality in the field, such as issues related to human rights and so on,” he said.
---------------------------------------
3) New Zealand govt intervened to stop operation to save pilot
8:21 am today
Indonesian security forces were about to launch a rescue operation for a pilot held hostage in Papua before New Zealand intervened.
The ABC reports that Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security, Mahfud Mahmodin, as saying his forces knew the exact location of New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens, who was captured two weeks ago by separatist rebels after he landed a plane in Papua's remote highlands.
The Minister said soldiers almost moved in to attack the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), until New Zealand authorities requested there be no acts of violence to free its citizens.
The ABC said the New Zealand government wanted to prioritise the Susi Air pilot's safety, and a military attack could become an international matter.
Instead, Mahmodin said Indonesia will negotiate with the rebels to release Mehrtens.
The rebels said they were refusing to release the pilot until Indonesia grants independence to the Papua region.
Mahmodin said he understood New Zealand's decision.
"We already knew the place [where the pilot was being detained], at what coordinate points, but as soon as we were about to move, the New Zealand government came here asking for no acts of violence," he said.
"Therefore, we are still waiting, hopefully there will be a resolution soon."
Papua police chief Mathius Faakhiri told Indonesian media Mehrtens was in "good health".
"Currently, pilot Philip is still in the hands of the KKB [the name Indonesia gives to the Papuan armed group] led by Egianus Kogoya and is in good health," he said.
Akoubou Amatus Douw, a spokesperson for the TPNPB, told the ABC they wanted the UN to mediate talks between New Zealand, Indonesia and TPNPB.
"That's our position at the moment," he said.
"He [Mehrtens] is part of our … people in the Pacific. We like to, you know, save his life. We respect human values, human rights for every individuals, according to the United Nations charter.”
————————————
4) Three residents in Lanny Jaya subject to emergency law
News Desk - Alleged Sale And Purchase Of Ammunition
23 February 2023
Jayapura, Jubi – Three Lanny Jaya residents, namely Yakinus Murib, Uras Telenggen, and Diminus Kogoya, who were arrested by joint forces on February 7, 2023 in Kimbim District, Jayawijaya Regency, are now still in Jayawijaya Police custody. The three of them were charged with alleged sale and purchase of 70 rounds of ammunition.
“They are charged with Article 1 paragraph (1) of Emergency Law No. 12/1951, as well as Article 55 paragraph 1, and Article 56 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code related to the transaction of 70 rounds of ammunition,” the defendant’s legal counsel, Yance Tenouye, told Jubi via WhatsApp service message on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Tenouye said two Indonesian Military (TNI) members brought ammunition to Lanny Jaya riding a motorcycle. Meanwhile, the three civilians followed him using a car. Arriving in Kimbim District, they were intercepted by police officers. The two TNI members and the three civilians were detained,” he said.
“They were arrested before arriving in Lanny Jaya Regency. It is suspected that there was a purchase of ammunition between the parties,” he added.
Tenouye said he had met Yakinus Murib, Uras Telenggen, and Diminus Kogoya to sign the power of attorney. (*)
-----------
