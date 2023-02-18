A Google translate.
Original Bahasa link
https://jubitv.id/ketua-komnas-ham-papua-tni-dan-polri-kedepankan-upaya-damai-saat-pembebasan-pilot-susi-air/
Chairman of Komnas HAM Papua: TNI and Polri Put Peaceful Efforts in the Release of Pilot Susi Air
Komnas HAM continues to pay attention to this case
Jayapura, Jubi TV– The National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) Representative for Papua believes that the TNI and Polri will prioritize peaceful efforts in releasing New Zealand national Susi Air pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens who was taken hostage by the armed criminal group (KKB).
The term KKB was given by the Government of Indonesia to the TPNPB OPM Group in Papua.
Komnas HAM Papua Representative Chief Frits Ramandey was reported by ANTARA in Jayapura, Friday, saying that the release of Philip Mark Mehrtens who was held hostage by KKB led by Egianus Kogoya in Paro, Nduga Regency, Papua Mountains Province needed time to negotiate.
"Komnas HAM continues to pay attention to this case," he said.
According to Frits, now the Paro District only has four villages. It is estimated that the community is no longer occupied because most have fled to Kenyam.
Komnas HAM assesses that efforts to free the Susi Air pilot should not be rushed by prioritizing negotiation efforts.
"Negotiations are ongoing involving the local government and the Nduga Regency DPRD," he said again.
Previously, the KKB led by Egianus Kogoya allegedly brought the Susi Air pilot out of Paro to a district, Nduga Regency, Papua Mountains Province.
Cartenz Peace Task Force Kombes Pol. Faizal Rahmadani said that there were indications that the New Zealand pilot had left Paro.
“Egianus Kogoya and his group have brought Philip Mark Merthens out of Paro. We are still looking for them," he said.
When answering about the conditions in Paro District, the Papua Regional Police Criminal Investigation Directorate said that local people had fled to Kenyam.
Kombes Pol. Faizal Rahmadani confirmed that currently there are no civilians in Paro because they have fled to Kenyam on foot. In fact, some were evacuated by TNI/Polri helicopters when they were in the Wea Mountains area.
He said the average among them were children, women and the elderly. Meanwhile, those who were sick were evacuated by helicopter to Kenyam.
It was also said that investigations into the crime scene (TKP) had been carried out at Paro Airport which was the site where Susi Air's plane was burnt, Tuesday (7/2).
It is estimated that 80 percent of the plane's condition has become debris. Meanwhile, the crime scene has been cleared so it can be used again.
"Kopasgat TNI AU personnel also participate in guarding and securing the Paro Airfield," he said.(*)
