Lots of coverage of hostage story.
A few below
RNZ Pacific
NZ diplomats in Papua to monitor search for kidnapped pilot
https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/484273/nz-diplomats-in-papua-to-monitor-search-for-kidnapped-pilot
RNZ Pacific
Video issued by Papuan rebels shows NZ pilot reading out a statement
https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/484258/video-issued-by-papuan-rebels-shows-nz-pilot-reading-out-a-statement
Awpa statement -Military operation-cause for concern.
The Guardian
West Papuan separatists release video of New Zealand pilot they took hostage
Al Jazeera
West Papua rebels release photos of captured New Zealand pilot
https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2023/2/15/west-papua-rebels-release-photos-of-captured-new-zealand-pilot
SBS
Papua rebels release photos of kidnapped New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/papua-rebels-release-photos-of-kidnapped-new-zealand-pilot-philip-mehrtens-to-prove-hes-safe-and-well/nuzkwvxwd
SMH
Images emerge of New Zealander pilot kidnapped by Papua separatist rebels
https://www.smh.com.au/world/oceania/images-emerge-of-new-zealander-pilot-kidnapped-by-papua-separatist-rebels-20230215-p5ckl8.html
CNN
New Zealand hostage pilot appears in photos with armed West Papua rebels
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/02/15/asia/susi-air-new-zealand-pilot-hostage-new-images-indonesia-intl-hnk/index.html
