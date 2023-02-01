1) TNI ready for operation to free New Zealand pilot, if talks fail

2) Campus Coalition launches three books on stories of indigenous peoples of Sowek, Wambon and Demenggong Bay
Agencies Jakarta ● Fri, February 17, 2023
A military commander in Papua on Thursday said a "law enforcement operation" was being prepared to free a New Zealand pilot held hostage by separatists, but only as a last resort if negotiations failed.
The government was currently taking soft approaches to try to break the deadlock, said the Cendrawasih Military Command commander Maj. Gen. Muhammad Saleh Mustafa, with local politicians and religious figures involved in trying to secure the release of Philip Mehrtens.
Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot, was abducted by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) last week after landing in the remote region of Nduga. "The Indonesian Police and Military do have a standard operating procedure in enforcing the law.
To prevent this problem being prolonged we must set a deadline," Saleh told a news conference. A spokesperson for the TPNPB shared photographs and videos of Mehrtens on Wednesday surrounded by about a dozen fighters, some armed with guns and bows. Mehrtens is heard saying his captors asked for the Indonesian military's withdrawal from Papua, otherwise he would be held for life.
The rebels are demanding for Indonesia to recognise Papuan independence in return for the pilot's release and a meeting with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo facilitated by the international community.
Since the attack, a joint team of Indonesian military and police was dispatched to search for the pilot, national police chief Listyo Sigit told reporters Tuesday. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told Radio New Zealand last week that he only had preliminary information about the hostage situation but said their embassy in Jakarta was "working on the case". Wellington "was aware of the situation involving a New Zealand pilot in Papua" and was providing consular support, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said.
Separatists have waged a low-level fight for independence since the resource-rich region, once governed by the Netherlands, was brought under Indonesian control following a controversial United Nations backed referendum in 1969.
Hostage-taking has been rare and the conflict has escalated since 2018, with rebels mounting deadlier and more frequent attacks. Saleh did not provide details of what the operation might entail, citing confidentiality, but said police, military and intelligence officials were involved in the planning. "The perpetrators are not from a separatist group, the perpetrators are terrorists involved in crime.
That is why the military and police must enforce the law," he said. New Zealand's embassy had given its approval for the plan, he said. New Zealand's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Late on Tuesday, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD vowed to ensure Mehrtens' release using "persuasive approaches, but said could not rule out "other ways".
2) Campus Coalition launches three books on stories of indigenous peoples of Sowek, Wambon and Demenggong Bay
Jayapura, Jubi – Head of the Campus Coalition for Papuan Democracy Marudut Hasugian said his team had conducted field research on politics of natural resource management and the livelihoods of indigenous peoples, especially Papuan women in changing situations. The research is conducted in Kendate Village (Jayapura Regency), Aiwat Village (Boven Digoel Regency) and Rayori Village (Supiori Regency).
The results of the research were written by Cenderawasih University lecturers Elvira Rumkabu, Apriani Anastasia Amenes, Asrida Elisabeth, and I Ngurah Suryawan, and published as books, namely “Hidden Villages Thriving: Livelihood Strategies and Change in Demenggong Bay”, “Seizing Control of Life: The Struggle of the Wambon People in Boven Digoel against Massive Investment”, and “Facing Vulnerability: The Livelihood Challenges of the Sowek People in Supiori”.
During his speech at the book launch held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Hasugian said the books highlighted the presence of investors who came to utilize natural resources but in reality, creating problems in the community.
“The community has been committed to upholding natural resources for generations through farming and hunting. Now they must do that in the midst of the rapid investment in the Land of Papua,” he said.
The indigenous communities are expected to provide input for the local government on natural resource management, including how to create policies that can protect the rights of indigenous peoples in Supiori, Boven Digoel, and Jayapura regencies.
The research has revealed various efforts of indigenous peoples to strategize in seizing control of their lives in the midst of various policies, investments, migrant influx of non-Papuan people to Papua, as well as exclusion of indigenous peoples and vulnerabilities that continue to emerge due to narrowing livelihood space and other ecological changes.
“We hope the government can provide protection and investors can take a stand to protect the community according to existing local wisdom,” said Hasugian.
Meanwhile, secretary of the Campus Coalition for Papuan Democracy Elvira Rumkabu said the findings of the study conducted by her party reinforced the critical reflections published by Benny Giay in his book “Let’s Take Control: Fighting for the Recovery of this Country”.
“In the book Giyai said that ‘changing ourselves to seize the future is very difficult … We [Papuans] need strength and energy. Therefore, there needs to be internal consolidation efforts in the Papuan community in order to regain control of their lives,” he said. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Four soldiers of the Raider 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Infantry Brigade, who were defendants in the murder and mutilation of four Nduga residents in Mimika Regency, were sentenced differently by the Military Court III-19 Jayapura.
In the trial, the panel of judges chaired by Col. l Chk Rudy Dwi Prakamto sentenced First Pvt. Rahmat Amin Sese and First Pvt. Risky Oktav Mukiawan to life imprisonment, with an additional sentence of dismissal from the Army service.
Meanwhile, First Pvt. Robertus Putra Clinsman was sentenced to 20 years in prison and Chief Pvt. Pargo Rumbouw 15 years. Both were also dismissed from the Army service.
“The defendants Rahmat and Risky were sentenced to life imprisonment because they played more roles, both planning and mutilating. While the defendants Putra and Pargo were involved in the middle of the planning and were not involved in the mutilation even though they were at the scene,” chief judge Rudy said in Jayapura City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Last year, in August, four civilians were found dead with their bodies already mutilated in Mimika on Friday, August 26, 2022. This case involved six TNI soldiers and four civilians, respectively Maj. Helmanto Fransiskus Dakhi, First Pvt. Rahmat Amin Sese, First Pvt. Risky Oktav Mukiawan, First Pvt. Robertus Putra Clinsman, and Chief Pvt. Pargo Rumbouw. The civilian perpetrators consist of Andre Pudjianto Lee or Jack, Dul Umam, Roy Marthen Howai, and Rafles.
Maj. Helmanto Fransiskus Dakhi is already sentenced to life imprisonment by the Surabaya Court Panel of Judges, and dismissed from the Army Service as of Tuesday. (*)
