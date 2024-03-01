1) HIV-AIDS cases surge in Merauke, urgent call for govt action 

Merauke, Papua – The AIDS commission (KPA) noted that from January to March 2024, there were 16 cases of HIV-AIDS in Merauke Regency, South Papua. Three of them resulted in fatalities. Damario Sriyono, the Secretary of KPA in Merauke Regency, stated to Jubi on Tuesday (3/19/2024) that among the cases recorded earlier this year, the patients were from the general public.
“At the beginning of 2024, there have already been 16 cases, within the span of three months, including 14 cases of HIV, 2 of AIDS, and 3 fatalities. The numbers remain quite high,” said Damario Sriyono.
“The patients are from the general public. Indeed, the general public is much more vulnerable than high-risk workers. High-risk workers (such as sex workers) are more closely monitored, and they undergo routine check-ups,” he continued.
Damario Sriyono mentioned that the cumulative cases of HIV-AIDS in Merauke Regency since its discovery in 1999 until 2024 amounted to 2,827 cases. Housewives ranked first as the highest percentage of patients, at 21.4 percent.
“Every year, the number of cases remains high. On average, there are 100 patients each year. In 2023, there were 107 cases, and in 2022, there were 126 cases. The issue of HIV-AIDS in Merauke indeed needs attention from all parties, especially the government,” he stated.
Damario Sriyono added that the issue of HIV-AIDS in the regency is like an iceberg phenomenon. It could become a “time bomb” if not prevented and handled seriously. Prevention is crucial to curb the spread of this deadly disease.
“In terms of budget, the support from the local government for HIV-AIDS prevention and mitigation is still very minimal. Actually, prevention is much cheaper than treatment and care. Therefore, we hope the local government can provide more serious attention,” he concluded. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Dr. Oscar Oswald O Wambrauw SE MSc Agr, the rector of Cenderawasih University, announced that the campus currently boasts 28 professors. Wambrauw made this announcement during the inauguration ceremony of professors at Cenderawasih University in Jayapura City on Monday (3/19/2024).
Two lecturers from Cenderawasih University who were inaugurated as professors are Prof. Dr. Vince Tebay SSos MSi and Prof. Dr. Jonner Nainggolan Msi. “Today, we are inaugurating two professors, bringing our total count to 28 professors,” he said.
Wambrauw mentioned that these professors are distributed across various faculties: Faculty of Economics and Business (8), Faculty of Teacher Training and Education (6), Faculty of Social and Political Sciences (5), Faculty of Law (3), Faculty of Sports Sciences (4), and Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences (2).
“In fact, Cenderawasih University has 38 professors, seven of whom have passed away, and three have retired. Currently, 28 are active. Several faculties still lack professors, namely the Faculty of Public Health, Faculty of Medicine, and Faculty of Engineering,” he added.
Wambrauw emphasized that the presence of professors signifies the credibility and progress of the university, contributing to the quality of education and enhancing the university’s management. Additionally, having professors can expedite the accreditation process of study programs.
“The presence of professors will expedite the accreditation process. Out of 88 study programs, around 65 have received ‘Excellent’ accreditation,” he stated.
Furthermore, Wambrauw highlighted that professors play an active role in making Cenderawasih University a center of scientific and intellectual excellence. He also noted that their presence serve as inspiration for other lecturers to pursue higher academic achievements.
“Until now, we have facilitated 36 lecturers who are in the process of preparing to accelerate their journey towards becoming professors. By the end of this year, we could reach 50 professors. The increase in the number of professors proves that we are increasingly ready to implement Cenderawasih University as a Public Service State University,” he remarked.
Prof. Dr. Balthasar Kambuaya MBA, the Chairman of the Senate of Cenderawasih University, stated that as part of its development master plan, the university aims to become a research university. He emphasized the need for strong and qualified lecturers to achieve this goal. “We need many professors, doctors, and masters for this university to become a research university,” he said.
Kambuaya acknowledged the challenging journey to becoming a professor, requiring significant resources, effort, thought, and time. He urged professors to make tangible contributions to the community and Cenderawasih University. “All lecturers should aspire to become professors,” he concluded. (*)
Located on Yos Sudarso Island, some 129 kilometers away from Merauke, Kimaam Sub-district can only be reached by airplane or ship, Kimaam Post Commander Second Lieutenant Raden Andika stated.
During this community service, the army paramedics visited the households in need of healthcare services, he noted in a press statement that ANTARA received in Jayapura City on Wednesday.
Apart from providing healthcare services to the villagers, the army personnel also conducted a knowledge-sharing session on healthy lifestyle and clean environment, Andika remarked.
A Kiworo villager named Margaretha Muyak thanked the army personnel for the community service.
In addition to Kiworo, Kimaam Sub-district has several other villages, including Kimaam, Mambum, Woner, Deka, Komolom, Kumbis, Turiram, Webu, Umanderu, Kalilam, Purawander, Teri, and Sabudom.
ANTARA reported earlier that Indonesian soldiers stationed in Papua have demonstrated exemplary capability in maintaining peace and stability in the region for decades in their endeavors to safeguard the country's territorial integrity.
The soldiers are chiefly tasked with securing peace and stability in the country's easternmost region.
However, they are also living and mingling with members of local communities, which has provided them a glimpse of the challenges faced by native Papuans in their day-to-day lives.
Translator: Evarukdijati, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Yuni Arisandy Sinaga
The determination of the 2024 presidential election winners was announced in KPU Decree Number 360.
"The national results of general elections were determined on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 22.18.19 WIB (Western Indonesia Time)," KPU chairperson Hasyim Asy'ari said in Jakarta late on Wednesday.
He informed that of 164,227,475 legitimate votes, Prabowo-Gibran won 96,214,691 votes (58.59 percent), while their rivals Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar got 40,971,906 votes (24.95 percent), and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD gained 27,040,878 votes (16.46 percent).
The poll body earlier held simultaneous plenary meetings to declare the recapitulation of vote counting results for 38 provinces and 128 overseas election regions.
Prabowo-Gibran won in 36 provinces, Anies-Muhaimin won in two other provinces, and Ganjar-Mahfud did not win in any province.
The president- and vice president-elect will be inducted into office on October 20.
Translator: Anton Santoso
Editor: Arie Novarina
5) The TPNPB News-Per 20 Maret 2024
Shared by: Sebby Sambom [Jubir Komnas TPNPB]
TPNPB OPM bertanggung jawab atas penembakan 2 anggota POLRI di Paniai Serta 2 Anggota TNI dan perampasan 2 pucuk senjata laras pendek di Puncak Jaya, Papua Dan juga rampas dua pucuk Senjata Laras Panjang di Paniai.
Rabu, 20 Maret 2024
Menajement Markas Pusat Komando Nasional Tentara Pembebasan Papua Barat telah menerima laporan dari lapangan pada Rabu, 20 Maret 2024 sekitar pukul 12:00 siang.
Demikian laporan:
Terjadi penyerangan yang dilakukan oleh Tentara Pembebasan Nasional Papua Barat (TPNPB) Kodap XIII Kegepanipouda Paniai dan dibantu oleh pasukan khusus TPNPB Kodap VIII Intan Jaya dibawah pimpinan Aibon Kogeya mengakibatkan Bripda Sandy Defrit Sayuri dan Bripda Arnaldobert Yawan yang berstatus anggota Polisi dalam satuan Unit Patroli Pos Polisi tewas tertembak dalam aksi penyerangan tersebut. Maka disampaikan kepada Militer Indonesia untuk tidak melakukan penyisiran di pemukiman warga sipil di Distrik Bayabiru, aksi penembakan tersebut kami TPNPB Kodap X Paniai siap bertanggungjawab.
Kami juga mendesak kepada pemerintah indonesia untuk segera menutup pertambangan emas secara ilegal di Bayabiru, Paniai. Sebab, akibat dari pertambangan ilegal tersebut mengakibatkan hutan adat kami mulai hilang dan punah bahkan akibat dari pertambangan ilegal tersebut terdapat pendoropan pasukan militer indonesia dan pengiriman alat pencari emas milik Tentara dan Polisi indonesia dari nabire dengan menggunakan pesawat sipil dan helikopter miiter
Komnas TPNPB juga telah menerima laporkan resmi dari Yambi, Puncak Jaya bahwa; Aksi penembakan yang dilakukan oleh TPNPB Kodap XXVII Puncak Jaya yang mengakibatkan tewasnya Serka Marinir Ismunandar pada hari Minggu, 17 Maret 2024 dan satu anggota TNI yang mengalami luka tembak dan kritis kami siap bertanggung jawab ungkap Lerimayu Enembe.
Kelenak Murib menambahkan bahwa aksi penembakan terhadap 2 personil marinir di Distrik Mulia pada hari Minggu 17 Maret 2024 dan perampasan dua pucuk senjata api laras pendek kami yang lakukan dan kami siap bertanggung jawab.
Kami mulai perang ini bukan untuk cari makan dan minum atau pun minta-minta uang kepada pemerintah kolonial indonesia. Tetapi ini perang pembebasan nasional Papua Barat, maka dalam hal ini jika militer pemerintah indonesia mau cari 2 pucuk senjata yang kami rampas silahkan datang ke markas kami. Ungkapnya.
Tambahan:
Dalam penyerangan di Bayabiru pada tanggal 20 Maret 2024, Pasukan TPNPB Berhasil menewaskan Dua orang yang merupakan Anggota Polisi Indonesia, Dan juga Rampas dua pucuk senjata Laras Panjang jenis AK47, Dan juga Telah Berhasil Tembak helicopter yang mengangkut Pasukan Militer serta logistics Militer di Bayabiru, Kabupaten Paniai Papua.
Catatan:
pasukan TPNPB akan terus melakukan perlawanan hingga Papua merdeka Penuh, karena TPNPB berdiri sebagai pagar negara bangsa Papua Dan bertanggungjawab melingdungi rakyat Papua dari ancaman genocide oleh Pemerintah Kolonial Indonesia.
Demikian.
Diteruskan kepada semua pihak oleh Jubir Komnas TPNPB Tentara Pembebasan Nasional Papua barat Sebby Sambom, Dan terimakasi atas kerja sama yang baik.
The TPNPB News-As of March 20, 2024
TPNB News
Shared by: Sebby Sambom [Jubir Komnas TPNPB]
TPNPB OPM is responsible for the shooting of 2 POLRI members in Paniai and 2 TNI members and the confiscation of 2 short barrel guns in Puncak Jaya, Papua And also confiscation of two long barrel guns in Paniai.
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
The West Papua Liberation Army National Command Headquarters Management has received a report from the field on Wednesday, 20 March 2024 at around 12:00 noon.
Thus the report:
There was an attack carried out by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) Kodap XIII Kegepanipouda Paniai and assisted by the special forces of TPNPB Kodap VIII Intan Jaya under the leadership of Aibon Kogeya resulted in Bripda Sandy Defrit Sayuri and Bripda Arnaldobert Yawan who were Police members in the Police Post Patrol Unit were shot dead in the action of those raid. So delivered to the Indonesian Military not to comb in the civilian settlement in the Bayabiru District, the shooting action we TPNPB Kodap X Paniai are ready to take responsibility.
We also urge the Indonesian government to immediately shut down illegal gold mining in Bayabiru, Paniai. Because, the consequences of illegal mining resulted in our indigenous forests starting to disappear and extinct even as a result of illegal mining said there is the encroachment of the Indonesian military forces and the delivery of gold detectors belonging to the Indonesian Army and Police from nabire by using civil aircraft and miiter helicopters
Komnas TPNPB has also received an official report from Yambi, Puncak Jaya that; The shooting action carried out by TPNPB Kodap XXVII Puncak Jaya resulted in the death of Serka Marinir Ismunandar on Sunday, March 17, 2024 and one TNI member who suffered a gunshot wound and critical we are ready to take responsibility said Lerimayu Lemongrass.
Kelenak Murib added that the shooting action of 2 marine personnel in District Noble on Sunday 17 March 2024 and the confiscation of two short barrel firearms was done and we are ready to take responsibility.
We started this war not to earn food and drink or to ask money from Indonesian colonial government. But this is West Papua's national liberation war, so in this case if the Indonesian government military wants to find 2 guns that we seized please come to our headquarters. Express it.
Add-on:
In the attack in Bayabiru on March 20, 2024, TPNPB Troops Succeeded to Defeat Two People Who Are Indonesian Police Members, And Also Seized Two AK47 Long Baras, And Also Succeeded To Shoot Helicopter Transporting Military Troops As Well As Military Logistics In Bayabiru, Regency Paniai Papua.
Note :
TPNPB forces will continue to resist until Papua is fully independent, because TPNPB stands as the fence of the state of the Papuan nation And is responsible to distract the Papuan people from the threat of genocide by the Indonesian Colonial Government.
Like that.
Forwarded to all parties by Jubir Komnas TPNPB West Papua National Liberation Army Sebby Sambom, And thank you for the good cooperation.
