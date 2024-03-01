1) Two police officers killed in TPNPB attack, bodies await evacuation   

2) West Papuan wounds of suffering – diplomatic pressure on Indonesia needed urgently
Jayapura, Jubi – The bodies of two police officers who died in an attack by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) in Paniai Regency, Central Papua Province on Wednesday (20/3/2024) will be evacuated on Friday morning. Both bodies will be evacuated to Mimika Regency, said Paniai Police Chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Abdus Syukur Felani, on Thursday.
“The evacuation process will be carried out tomorrow morning,” Abdus said via WhatsApp message service.
Second Brig. Arnaldobert Yawan and Second Brig. Sandi Defrit Sayuri died in an attack by the TPNPB at the Ndeotadi 99 Police Post, Baya Biru District. The attack occurred while Arnaldobert and Sandi were securing a helipad in Baya Biru District. Two AK-47 rifles belonging to the police were also seized by the TPNPB.
According to Abdus, the evacuation of the bodies was hindered by transportation issues. “The helicopter for evacuation only landed in Nabire Regency on Wednesday afternoon, so the pickup will only be done tomorrow morning,” he explained.
Papua Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo stated that the bodies of the two police officers were laid to rest in Baya Biru District. Benny stated that following the shooting of the two police officers, security forces found the body of a civilian named Dani (45). Dani’s body was found not far from the location of the attack carried out by the TPNPB. “The victim died with an arrow lodged in the back,” he said. (*)
By Ronny Kareni
Recent videos depicting the barbaric torture of an indigenous Papuan man by Indonesian soldiers have opened the wounds of West Papua’s suffering, laying bare the horrifying reality faced by its people.
We must confront this grim truth — what we witness is not an isolated incident but a glaring demonstation of the deep-seated racism and systematic persecution ravaging West Papuans every single day.
Human rights defenders that the videos were taken during a local military raid in the districts of Omukia and Gome on 3-4 February 2024, Puncak Regency, Pegunungan Tengah Province.
Deeply proud of their rich ethnic and cultural heritage, West Papuans have often found themselves marginalised and stereotyped, while their lands are exploited and ravaged by foreign interests, further exacerbating their suffering.
Indonesia’s discriminatory policies and the heavy-handed approach of its security forces have consistently employed brutal tactics to quash any aspirations for a genuine self-autonomy among indigenous Papuans.
In the chilling footage of the torture videos, we witness the agony of this young indigenous Papuan man, bound and submerged in a drum of his own blood-stained water, while soldiers clad in military attire inflict unspeakable acts of violence on him.
The state security forces, speaking with a cruel disregard for human life, exemplify the toxic blend of racism and brutality that festers within the Indonesian military.
Racial prejudice
What makes this brutality even more sickening is the unmistakable presence of racial prejudice.
The insignia of a soldier, proudly displaying affiliation with the III/Siliwangi, Yonif Raider 300/Brajawijaya Unit, serves as a stark reminder of the institutionalised discrimination faced by Papuans within the very forces meant to protect civilians.
This vile display of racism underscores the broader pattern of oppression endured by West Papuans at the hands of the state and its security forces.
These videos are just the latest chapter in a long history of atrocities inflicted upon Papuans in the name of suppressing their cries for freedom.
Regencies like Nduga, Pegunungan Bintang, Intan Jaya, the Maybrat, and Yahukimo have become notorious hotspots for state-sanctioned operations, where Indonesian security forces operate with impunity, crushing any form of dissent through arbitrary arrests.
They often target peaceful demonstrators and activists advocating for Papuan rights in major towns along the coast.
These arrests are often accompanied by extrajudicial killings, further instilling intimidation and silence among indigenous Papuans.
Prabowo leadership casts shadow
In light of the ongoing failure of Indonesian authorities to address the racism and structural discrimination in West Papua, the prospect of Prabowo’s presidential leadership casts a shadow of uncertainty over the future of human rights and justice in the region.
Given his controversial track record, there is legitimate concern that his leadership may further entrench the culture of impunity. We must closely monitor his administration’s response to the cries for justice from West Papua.
It is time to break the silence and take decisive action. The demand for the UN Human Rights Commissioner to visit West Papua is urgent.
This is where the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG), with its influential members Fiji and Papua New Guinea, who were appointed as special envoys to Indonesia can play a pivotal role.
Their status within the region paves the opportunity to champion the cause and exert diplomatic pressure on Indonesia, as the situation continues to deteriorate despite the 2019 Pacific Leaders’ communique highlighting the urgent need for international attention and action in West Papua.
While the UN Commissioner’s visit would provide a credible and unbiased platform to thoroughly investigate and document these violations, it also would compel Indonesian authorities to address these abuses decisively.
I can also ensure that the voices of the Papuan people are heard and their rights protected.
Let us stand unyielding with the Papuan people in their tireless struggle for freedom, dignity, and sovereignty. Anything less would be a betrayal of our shared humanity.
Jayapura, Jubi – The Indonesian government has faced substantial criticism, questions, and recommendations from the UN Human Rights Committee regarding the transparency in addressing past serious human rights violations, the abolition of the death penalty, and ongoing violence in Papua. The government has been accused of distorting the facts regarding the human rights situation in Indonesia, particularly in Papua.
This has garnered attention from civil society groups during the ICCPR Review of Indonesia, comprised of Asia Justice and Rights (AJAR), Amnesty International Indonesia, Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA), Human Rights Working Group (HRWG), Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS), KontraS Aceh, Transmen Indonesia, and the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI).
They highlighted the situation following the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) review session by the United Nations Human Rights Committee (HRC) held in Palais Wilson, Geneva on March 11-12, 2024.
Quoting KontraS’ report on Thursday (3/24/2024), the coalition emphasized that the agenda was not an intervention into Indonesia’s jurisdiction but rather a duty for states party to the ICCPR to report on the progress of covenant implementation within their jurisdiction, as stipulated in the ICCPR.
The coalition also assessed the reality of state protection for human rights defenders, the strengthening of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) and the National Commission on Violence against Women (Komnas Perempuan) in improving human rights in Indonesia, the elimination of discriminatory and repressive policies, urging the ratification of refugee conventions, and President Joko Widodo’s questioned neutrality in the 2024 election involving Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
Unfortunately, according to the coalition, the response from the Indonesian government was inadequate. Criticisms and questions raised were not adequately addressed in the context expected by members of the UN HRC. Some questions remained unanswered, including the progress of unresolved cases of serious human rights violations, such as those in Wamena, Wasior, and Paniai.
The coalition also pointed out a lack of transparency regarding the Fact-Finding Team for the murder case of Munir Said Thalib, the government’s position on ratifying the Optional Protocol to the ICCPR (OP-ICCPR), the strengthening of institutions involved in the Cooperation to Prevent Torture (KuPP), violations by the Constitutional Court in Gibran’s candidacy in the election, and the excessive use of force by security forces against civilians, including in Papua, among other issues.
Additionally, the ICCPR session revealed a lack of accountability from the Indonesian government in fulfilling civil and political rights through the responses provided. According to the coalition, the government’s responses tended to focus on technical matters and were not substantial, seemingly avoiding the questions raised.
Therefore, the coalition of civil society organizations urges the Indonesian government to first, demonstrate accountability as an ICCPR party state in addressing human rights issues in Indonesia across various sectors, in line with the commitments outlined in the covenant. Second, prove its capacity as a member of the UN HRC to set an example for other member states and international partners, as well as to promote human rights issues. And thirdi, substantiate the government’s claim of a positive democratic climate through the ratification of delayed international covenants, such as the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED), the Optional Protocol to the ICCPR (OP-ICCPR), and the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OP-CAT).
Additionally, the coalition emphasizes the need for the government to end repressive actions against civilians, repeal discriminatory laws, prevent and eliminate all forms of discrimination against vulnerable groups, and stop the criminalization of human rights defenders and journalists.
The ICCPR is an international treaty requiring member states to guarantee rights such as the right to life, freedom of expression, freedom of opinion, freedom of assembly, electoral rights, and the right to a fair and impartial trial. The ICCPR aims to strengthen civil and political human rights principles outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, making them legally binding. The convention consists of an introduction and 53 articles covering six chapters. Indonesia ratified the ICCPR on October 28, 2005. (*)
TEMPO.CO, Jayapura - State-owned shipping company PT Pelni in Jayapura, Papua, provided five passenger vessels and three pioneer ships to anticipate a surge in homecoming travelers during this year's Eid al-Fitr holiday season.
"Pelni provides 26 passenger ships and 30 pioneer vessels to serve homecoming travelers all over Indonesia for the Eid al-Fitr holiday season," Pelni-Jayapura Office Head Nurul Azhar remarked.
Speaking to journalists on Friday, Azhar remarked that five of the 26 passenger ships and three of the 30 pioneer vessels would serve travelers in Jayapura, the capital of Papua Province, starting from March 26.
zhar remarked that the five passenger ships are Dobonsolo, Gunung Dempo, Cirimai, Labobar, and Sinabung. He urged those keen on making homebound trips to buy tickets immediately.
Azhar stated that the number of homebound and outbound travelers during the Eid al-Fitr holiday season was expected to reach 588,903 people.
ANTARA reported earlier that the Transportation Ministry has again organized a free homecoming program for this year's Eid al-Fitr holiday season.
To this end, the Sea Transportation Directorate General at the Transportation Ministry has provided 13,012 free tickets for 30 port destinations across Indonesia.
During the Eid al-Fitr holiday season, PT Pelni has allocated 100 free tickets for homecoming travelers making trips from Manokwari in West Papua Province to Sorong in Southwest Papua Province.
According to Head of the PT Pelni-Manokwari Office Jusuf, Pelni's ship, MV Sinabung, would serve 100 homecoming passengers with free tickets for traveling from Manokwari to Sorong on April 4, 2024.
Another 100 free tickets are also provided for outbound travelers willing to travel from Sorong to Manokwari on April 15, 2024, he remarked while urging the people at large to register for the free tickets.
Those keen on getting the free tickets were able to register at the PT Pelni-Manokwari Office by bringing along their identity cards (KTP) and family cards (KK), he stated.
Registration could be conducted at the latest a day before the departure date based on the availability of tickets, Jusuf explained.
A joint survey, conducted by the Transportation Ministry and Communication and Informatics Ministry, revealed that 193.6 million residents were expected to travel during this year's Eid al-Fitr holiday season.
