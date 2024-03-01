Monday, March 25, 2024

1) West Papua: The Torture Mode Of Governance



2) Indonesia's military pledges to investigate brutal torture video of Papuan man 
3) West Papuan man filmed being bound and tortured in water-filled barrel allegedly by Indonesian soldiers


MARCH 25, 2024
1)  West Papua: The Torture Mode Of Governance 

BY JULIE WARK

Budi Hernawan said it ten years ago: “torture in Papua … has become a mode of governance.” It hasn’t stopped. It’s got worse. It’s got worse precisely because it’s a mode of governance accepted and blessed by the international “community” whose neoliberal politics of extraction means extermination of anything and anyone getting in its way.
It’s got worse just now because Israel’s genocide, ecocide, starvation, and torture in Palestine isn’t only distracting attention from these practices in smaller and more remote places but also showing that it’s okay, it’s part of our system, you can do it with impunity because it’s all part of a bigger plan, and even the US presidential elections might have something to do with decisions being made to let Israel get on with its murderous work. It’s okay because 91-times-indicted US presidential candidate Trump is given his electoral stump and media loudspeakers to warn, Hitler-style, that his enemies are “vermin”, that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” and promising the largest ever deportation operation in U.S. history. Not that Europe is much better. Of course it’s not. It’s part of the same system. Just wearing different masks. One result is that, since 2014, some 29,000 people from empire-damaged parts of the world have died trying to migrate to Europe, and rejected by Europe. Many “could have been prevented by prompt and effective assistance to migrants in distress”. And it’s okay to have former Suharto son-in-law, mass murderer, war criminal Prabowo Subianto, former head of US-trained Kopassus “Special Forces” (special at torturing and kidnapping) as the new president of Indonesia. He’s our ally against China.
But what about torture itself? What about the human beings who are routinely called “moneys”, “dogs”, “pigs”, “rats” and “stone-age idiots” and thus harmed and mutilated by their fellow human beings? What about the place where it happens? Who allows it to happen? West Papua was handed to Indonesia (and international corporations) by the United Nations in a trumped-up referendum in 1969, but the brutality actually began in 1963 after Indonesia was given control of West Papua in the (Cold War) New York Agreement concocted by the United States, Holland, and Indonesia. What happened next? To start with, more than 500,000 people have been murdered. Institutionalised torture was part of that.
The latest example to come out of West Papua is from a highlands place called Yahukimo (named for the Yali, Hubla, Kimyal, and Momuna tribes in the area) with a population of about 362,000 (but more than half the population of Melanesian West Papua consists of Indonesian transmigrants—another slow but effective mechanism of genocide). Look at the videos, if you can stomach them. Look anyway, even if it makes you want to throw up, because this affects everyone who has something called humanity.
Here we see young Indonesians having fun as they joke about taking turns to thrash, stab, slash, and kick the “animal flesh” of a West Papuan man they have made to stand in a drum of freezing water. Seeing the suffering of the shivering, wounded man is unbearable. Seeing young men amused about what they’re doing to him is also unbearable. What world raised them to do this with their young lives? This is nothing new in Yahukimo. Last month two teenage boys were arrested and tortured by grinning Indonesian soldiers, who took trophy photos of their victims. Another five teenage boys were murdered by Indonesian soldiers in September 2023. Two women were raped and murdered last October. Some 40% of woman torture victims are raped. Illegal gold mining is killing people with mercury, precious metals, and in the name of security for the miners. Dozens of people have died in a recent famine in Yahukimo. That didn’t make world headlines either. Famine also happened in 20062009, also unheadlined. It’s normal there. But who knows or cares about Yahukimo?
Unlike torture perpetrated in the infamous black sites, it isn’t secret in West Papua. Well, it isn’t and is, depending on the audience. On the one hand, it’s a show for Indonesian and Papuan audiences within West Papua and, on the other hand, in the international domain, it’s under wraps because Indonesia effectively seals the borders, and the international powers-that-be are happy with it for their own geopolitical reasons. It’s an international secret because Indonesia is “our” ally against China, not to mention easy legally untrammelled plunder of its natural resources.
Budi Hernawan describes ten aspects of torture in West Papua.
1) Most victims are village people, subsistence farmers, either accused of supporting the independence movement or “collateral” victims. The collateral crime doesn’t matter because, since West Papuans are described as animals and primitive, they’re innately members or sympathisers of “armed criminal groups” and, in their occupied land non-citizens, and therefore a threat by their very existence. So, they can all only be disciplined by the harshest of measures. Extreme Indonesian nationalist views dating back to Sukarno’s “Sabang to Merauke” (an Indonesia encompassing all the former Dutch East Indies) slogan, is an expression of sovereignty and a licence to kill the “animals” that get in the way of Indonesian settler colonial projects. Torture proves their subhuman nature.
2) Rape is often part and parcel of torturing women who are being interrogated about the whereabouts of their menfolk. In one case, witnesses tell of a woman whose vagina was gouged out after which her husband was made to eat it. And rape doesn’t end with the act: “Women who suffered torture, sexual violence we find from the 70s or 80s whose children were shot, tortured and so on are still alive; but living in discrimination because there is a stigma attached to them”. Other tortured women, left with the agony of damaged bodies are impaired in their ability to communicate what happened to them. They can’t express it to their community and, not heard, they’re forced into an excruciating exile because “language, the bridge between the survivor and the world, has been destroyed”.
3) The torturers are mostly members of the Indonesian army and police (the “security” apparatus that sows terror and insecurity everywhere it is established). Therefore, torture is state policy, a “mode of governance” that was established more than sixty years ago. Torture is a “crime of obedience”, upholding the integrity of the state and its “security”. Through its manifest presence within West Papua, as part of a network of power, it’s an underlying aspect of all political and social life, even in health and education systems and development policy. The deeply embedded state doctrine is NKRI harga mati (Indonesian territorial integrity is non-negotiable). The message is that the end (state security) justifies the means (any means).
4) Torture is cheap. It doesn’t require expensive instruments and depends on the perverse imagination and cruelty of the perpetrators. “Security” service members are poorly equipped and underpaid, and the armed forces are notorious for funding their operations through business, extractive business, which automatically entails human rights violations. The techniques of torture might be cheap but they are, as Budi Hernawan notes, part of “a sophisticated architecture of domination.”
5) Unproven, wild, often crazy accusations referring to the catch-all “armed criminal groups”, any sign of support (like refusing to denounce friends and relatives) for West Papuan independence, or attacks against Indonesia personnel, their installations or illegal gold miners are sufficient basis for torture to be used and with impunity. Rule of law doesn’t apply.
6) Especially since the Suharto military coup of 1965, torture has been a common resort when dealing with secessionist movements in general and in West Papua in particular. It involves the highest levels of political and military authority.
7) As the International criminal Court for Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) determined, “such a long-term and unpunished practice of state-sponsored torture can only be possible if there is a plan or policy”.
8) Hernawan estimates that more than 80% of torture cases were performed publicly, deliberately making a show of the victim’s wounded and mutilated body, so its purpose is not only inflicting pain but communicating it as a show of force, of the type of sovereignty that’s operating. It happens on roadsides, yards of people’s homes, marketplaces, next to police or military compounds, and other open areas so that everybody, including children, can see what’s happening and hear the screams. People are often forced to watch. In Aceh and East Timor, dead tortured bodies were left on display but in West Papua they’re kept alive to illustrate the sovereignty story and infect communities with terror. Making videos of torture is a particular feature of its practice in West Papua. While it’s effective propaganda, the videos, like the ones shown here, don’t have borders than can be blocked and they’re now in the international arena so, to some extent, they’re backfiring. With its primitive practices of sovereignty, Indonesia has inadvertently lobbed the ball into the court of western powers that can no longer plead ignorance of what is happening.
9) Using public space as a torture arena is also a way of advertising impunity, at least within West Papua. So far, impunity prevails in the international system too, even though these videos are now entering ubiquitous digital spaces.
10) Most of the torture in West Papua has been reported by local church organs and NGOs, but now more reports are coming from outside West Papua, in large part thanks to the communication skills of the Oxford based ULMWP.
Papuan resistance to Indonesian sovereignty is intolerable because it challenges the sanctity of the whole inviolate state of Indonesia, no matter how it was actually cobbled together. Since it’s a product of Cold War engineering and continues to be of geopolitical importance in the global balance of power, Indonesian rulers have little fear of being held accountable for their atrocities in West Papua. Hence, the international system, which “democratically” claims to speak for all of us, is also hurting, maiming, and leaving scars on West Papuan bodies. We’re all being made complicit by the message that the pleasures of western daily lives are somehow based on this.
More than a hundred countries have called for a UN monitoring visit of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to West Papua. Needless to say, Indonesia is blocking such a visit, not that the UN, party to the genocide-and-torture show in West Papua from the very beginning, will be keen to get involved in a project that questions its own honour and decency. Indeed, Indonesia was able to boast that it was “re-elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council on October 10, 2023 … with a significant vote gain and the support of the majority of UN member states. … Indonesia has once again earned international trust!” This “trust” says a lot about the UN and also that torture isn’t just something that happens in places like Yahukimo but is officially embraced by the highest human rights body of the international system. Such “trust” tells us that if we want to live in a world without torture, everything must change.
Once again, the most castigated people are the most steadfast and daring. So, in times when the merest glance at the daily news shrieks catastrophe in ocean currents, vanishing species, fires, floods, starvation, Europe on a “war footing”, violence, and the whole planet in danger, the West Papuan leaders have presented a coherent solution, their Green State Vision, a “Green Philosophy… inclusive in thinking and action, involving participation of all communities of beings: spirits, plants, animals and humans, rather than individualism.” This Green State Vision would, perforce, mean an end to neoliberalism.
Yes, we have to change everything. Change the foul neoliberal system. And here is a blueprint. But it can only be implemented if the whole evil, torturing system is overthrown. As new forms of fascism are gaining ground, this is really the task we’re faced with. An early step in facing it is recognising that torture in Yahukimo isn’t an isolated thing. In this global system, people of conscience have a responsibility to try and stop it, there and everywhere else. We’re all living in a Zone of Interest.

ABC News

2) Indonesia's military pledges to investigate brutal torture video of Papuan man 

By Indonesia correspondent Bill Birtles in Jakarta
Posted 
  • In short: A viral video showing a man in a barrel being tortured by men who appear to be Indonesian soldiers has sparked backlash in Indonesia.
  • The victim is believed to be a member of a West Papuan armed rebel group, which has been waging a decades-long effort for an independent state.
  • What's next? Indonesia's incoming president says the situation in Papua is "complicated", but he has been personally accused of using brutal tactics in Papua during his time in the military.

Indonesia's military has pledged to investigate after videos described as "barbaric" circulated online showing what appear to be soldiers punching, kicking and slicing a Papuan man in a steel barrel.

The short videos depict a man in a barrel of water unable to defend himself being brutally beaten by a group of five men, who also taunt him with racist slurs.

One man tells the others to be patient because they'll all have their turn.

A separate clip shows the men cutting into his back with a machete, as the water he's sitting in turns a deep red.

The clips only emerged online in recent days, but they were recorded in early February in a central area of Papua called Puncak regency.

Human rights group Amnesty International believes the man is one of three ethnic Papuans who were tortured at the time by members of a military unit from Central Java.

Amnesty says the man being tortured in the video, identified as Definus Kogoya, later died.

The clips have prompted an unusual level of public response from Indonesia's government and military, with a spokesman from the Presidential Staff Office encouraging firm action against the people in 

the video if it is proven they are military personnel.

"Of course, it's our hope that our soldiers would not be involved in this barbaric act, but if it's proven true, the individuals must be dealt with firmly in accordance with 

the applicable rules and regulations," said Ramadi Ahmad, the vice-chief of presidential staff.

Indonesia's Human Rights Commission said the incident in the videos shows "there are more victims of violence as a result of the conflict in Papua".

Violence in video follows pattern in Papua

Despite initial denials from a regional commander in Papua about the videos, the head of the Indonesian military's Information Centre, Major General Nugraha Gumilar, confirmed to local media that 

the men in the videos are military personnel.

"The Indonesian military is seriously handling this matter and an investigation is underway," he told media outlet Kompas.

He also said the victim is a member of Papua's armed rebel group, which has been waging a decades-long effort for an independent state in Papua.

"Even if he is a member of the armed rebels, you can't torture him," said Usman Ahmid, Amnesty's spokesman in Jakarta.

"Even in wartime, you can't torture people."

While the brutality of the video has shocked many observers in Indonesia, the violence continues a pattern of attacks and retaliation that has claimed dozens of lives over the past year.

In early February, a faction of the rebel group called the West Papua National Liberation Army, said its fighters in Yahukimo, a district next to Puncak, shot three soldiers in what may have been a retaliatory attack for the killing of one of its fighters.

In recent weeks, the pro-independence group also claims to have killed an Indonesian soldier and wounded another in the central highlands area of Mulia.

Another two special operations police were reportedly killed by rebels near a small airport in Paniai regency.

The armed rebels view such attacks as resistance against colonial rule, with Indonesia's government long relying on using the military and other security forces to combat what it deems a terrorist insurgency.

"In the past five years there has been an increasing escalation of violence involving the Indonesian army and the pro-independence armed rebels," said Amnesty's Mr Hamid.

He said he had received many videos depicting the torture of Papuans in the past, including some that involved snakes or the use of electric shocks.

The latest video has prompted exiled pro-independence leaders to renew calls for a United Nations team to visit Papua to examine the human rights situation.

"Though it is extreme and shocking, this video merely exposes how Indonesia behaves every day in my country," wrote Benny Wenda, the exiled leader of the umbrella group for pro-independence movements.

Change at the top but not on the ground

The conflict in Papua dates back decades, and there's little expectation that an upcoming change of national leader in Jakarta will lead to a more peaceful situation in the region.

Last month Indonesian voters overwhelmingly elected former general Prabowo Subianto to be sworn in as the nation's next president in October this year.


The 72-year-old is personally accused of using brutal tactics in Papua during his time in the military, and he is currently defence minister, overseeing the army during the past five years while violence has been rising.

"Many of us fear he will even increase the intensity of the military deployment to West Papua," said Mr Hamid.

Mr Subianto hasn't commented on the torture video, but during the recent election campaign, he was asked about his approach to the violence in Papua.

"Papua is complicated," he said during a debate in December.

"And we see foreign intervention behind the separatist movement. They want disintegration of Indonesia.

"So we need to prioritise anti-terrorism because those terrorism groups are attacking innocent people."

He also vowed to uphold the law, human rights and improve economic conditions, noting that that was the strategy of incumbent leader Joko Widodo.

While calling for the perpetrators of the torture to be held accountable, a spokesman for Mr Widodo also defended the government's approach to Papua.

"The government has an extraordinary commitment to accelerating Papua's development … fulfilling human rights and upholding the law is fundamental and essential," said Mr Ahmad.

The ABC has contacted the office of Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, who is currently negotiating a closer military cooperation deal with Indonesia, for comment.

Posted 
3) West Papuan man filmed being bound and tortured in water-filled barrel allegedly by Indonesian soldiers
Ben Doherty Mon 25 Mar 2024 17.16 AEDT
Footage allegedly filmed during February military raid in Puncak regency renews calls for international intervention in contested region  Warning: this article contains graphic content

Footage of a West Papuan man, bound in a water-filled barrel and being beaten and cut with knives, allegedly by Indonesian soldiers, has reanimated demands for international intervention in the contested province.

Two videos of the man being tortured are alleged to have been filmed in early February this year, during a military raid in the Omukia and Gome districts in Puncak regency, in the Central Papua province.

The footage – which the Guardian has seen but chosen not to republish – shows the man sitting in a 44-gallon barrel that is filled with bloodied water.

In one video he is repeatedly punched, elbowed, hit with sticks and kicked as he sits in the barrel. Blood can be seen running from numerous injuries on his face and head.


In another, a knife is repeatedly run over his back – which is already bleeding – while a hand holds his head. He can be seen to be bleeding from his ear and head, and he is shivering.

The man, with his arms behind his back, does not speak nor resist during the assaults. The assailants are dressed in civilian clothes, however, at least one is wearing camouflage pants that match the uniform of the Indonesian military, the TNI.


The executive president of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Menase Tabuni, condemned the assaults on civilians.

“This kind of action violates human values. No law can condone heinous acts of torture as seen in the two video clips.”

Tabuni said the UN high commissioner for human rights should “immediately form an investigation team to carry out investigations into human rights violations and threats of genocide against the Papuan people”.


A visit by the UN high commissioner for human rights to West Papua was negotiated in 2018 – and has since been publicly supported by more than 100 countries – but has not materialised.

Exiled West Papuan leader Benny Wenda, the president of ULMWP, said while the videos were “extreme and shocking”, they “merely expose how Indonesia behaves every day in my country”.

“Torture is such a widespread military practice that it has been described as a ‘mode of governance’ in West Papua,” he said. “I ask everyone who watches the video to remember that West Papua is a closed society, cut off from the world by a 60-year media ban imposed by Indonesia’s military occupation.

“How many victims go unnoticed by the world? How many incidents are not captured on film? Every week we hear word of another murder, massacre, or tortured civilian.”

Rumadi Ahmad, a deputy chief of the Indonesian presidential staff, said in a statement that the Indonesian government was committed to bringing development and security to Papua, but those efforts would be undermined if military personnel committed acts of violence and torture.


“While we hold a strong hope that our soldiers are not involved in such reprehensible acts, if proven true, the individuals responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations,” Rumadi said.

“If the video is proven to be true, the actions by a few irresponsible individuals could be very disruptive to the development that has been planned and implemented so well,” Rumadi said.

Col Gusti Nyoman Suriastawa, a military spokesman in Papua, told BenarNews the video was being investigated.

“We are verifying its authenticity … if it is genuine, we need to determine where and when it occurred.”

The four contested Indonesian provinces on the island of Papua (also referred to as New Guinea island) are referred to collectively as West Papua.

Indonesia has controlled the former Dutch colony since invading in 1963. It formalised its annexation through the controversial UN approved “Act of Free Choice” in 1969, widely regarded as a sham referendum, in which just over 1,000 selected Papuans were forced – some threatened with violence – to vote in support of Indonesian rule.

In the decades since, security forces have been accused of severe human rights violations, with an estimated 500,000 Papuans killedA Guardian investigation last year detailed consistent reports of torture and murder of civilians, including children, by military officials.

The Indonesian state has always maintained that the West Papuan provinces are an indivisible part of the Republic of Indonesia.

