AWPA Statement. Cause for concern. New military operation in West Papua?

25 March 2024
Cause for concern. New military operation in West Papua?
As a result of the attack on a police post in Paniai District by the TPNPB on the 20 March, the Papuan Police have deployed 30 rangers from its elite Mobile Brigade (Brimob) to secure the post and hunt down the attackers. Two police officers died in the attack. The Paniai Police Chief said that the attack occurred while the officers were securing a helipad and that two AK-47 rifles belonging to the police were also seized by the TPNPB.
The Papua Police deploys 30 rangers from its elite Mobile Brigade (Brimob) to the Ndeotadi 99 police post in Paniai District, Central Papua, following a deadly assault on the post on March 20, 2024. (ANTARA/HO/Humas Polda Papua).
https://en.antaranews.com/news/309126/papua-police-send-30-brimob-rangers-to-central-papua-following-assault
Joe Collins of AWPA said, “ if a security force sweep occurs in the region, we can expect the usual heavy-handed approach by the security forces. It’s not unusual for houses and food gardens to be destroyed during these operations including the arrests and torture of Papuans. The local people usually flee their villages creating more internally displaced persons IDP”. (It has been reported that there are over 60,000 IDP in West Papua).
The recent brutal torture of an indigenous Papuan man shows what can happen to West Papuans who fall foul of the Indonesian security forces. Anyone seeing this video which has gone viral must be shocked by the brutality of the military personal involved. The video was taken on 3 February 2024 during a security force raid in Puncak Regency.
Joe Collins said, “the Australian Government should immediately condemn the torture of West Papuans by the Indonesian security forces who Australia trains and holds exercises with. Do we have to remind the government of?
Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which states
No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. In particular, no one shall be subjected without his free consent to medical or scientific experimentation.
As more Papuans become aware of the horrific video, they may respond by holding rallies and protests leading to more crackdowns on peaceful demonstrators. Hopefully Jakarta will realise the video is being watched by civil society , the media and government officials around the world and will control its military in the territory.
