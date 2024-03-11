https://www.thejakartapost.com/indonesia/2024/03/07/five-soldiers-named-suspects-in-jayawijaya-police-station-attack.html
Five soldiers named suspects in Jayawijaya police station attack
News Desk (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta Thu, March 7, 2024
Five Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers have been named suspects in an attack on a police station in Jayawijaya, Papua Highlands.
As part of the investigation, the Region XVII/Cendrawasih Military Police have examined 21 TNI soldiers suspected of being connected to the attack.
"We examined all those who were involved either in directing or carrying out the attack.
Out of the 21 people, five were named suspects and will be prosecuted," said Region XVII/Cenderawasih Military Commander Maj. Gen. Izak Pengemanan in Jayapura on Tuesday.
Izak confirmed that authorities had detained the five suspects.
Even so, he affirmed that the attack by TNI Infantry Battalion (Yonif) 756/WMAS was a violation of the code of conduct.
"[The attack did not represent the TNI’s] esprit de corps. The Indonesian Military has never recognized the spirit in that way. The spirit is the soul of the unit to establish a good reputation and the unit’s passion. Therefore, such an incident is a violation," he said.
The Jayawijaya police station was attacked by several TNI soldiers on Saturday at around 8:10 p.m. local time, causing damage to the station.
While there were no casualties in the incident, several windows at the police station were broken by stones. Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Mathius D. Fakhiri had ordered Jayawijaya Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Heri Wibowo to repair the damage caused by the attack. "So, it's all right. I have asked the Police Chief to fix it. Later, the [other] issues will be taken over by the Pangdam," said Mathius.
