https://humanrightsmonitor.org/case/military-members-torture-two-papaun-men-at-enarotali-market/
1) Military members torture two Papaun men at Enarotali Market
On 29 February 2024, military members reportedly tortured Mr Marten Kudia, 30, and Mr Oktofianus Yogi, 31, at the Enarotali Central Market in the Paniai Regency, Papua Tengah Province. According to the information received, the military members approached the two Papuan men while consuming alcohol at the market. Following a dispute, the military members reportedly attacked Mr Kudai and Mr Yogi using a crowbar, a hammer, and a knife. The perpetrators fled the site of the crime, leaving them unconscious and critically injured (see video below, source: independent HRDs).
Mr Kudai and Mr Yogi sustained blunt force trauma and lacerations on their heads and across their bodies as a result of the attack (see photos below, source: independent HRDs). Police officers brought the unconscious victims to Madi Hospital in Enarotali, where they were hospitalized for urgent medical attention. The relatives brought the victims back home because they feared further reprisals. The aftermath of the incident reverberated through the community, underscoring the ongoing human rights abuses faced by indigenous Papuans at the hands of security forces.
Mr Marten Kudia, 30, and Mr Oktofianus Yogi, 31, shortly after the attack
Photos
2) Jayapura: Govt building 72 homes for quake-hit families
March 4, 2024 19:51 GMT+700
Jayapura (ANTARA) -
Translator: Ardiles L, Tegar Nurfitra
The Ministry of Social Affairs is constructing 72 houses for Papuan Catholics who were among those affected by the earthquakes that jolted Jayapura city, Papua province, last year.
In Jayapura on Monday, head of the ministry's Maluku-Papua Regional Center VI, Jhon Mampioper, informed that the government is building the 72 residences on an area measuring two hectares and 600 square meters located in East Koya, Muara Tami district, Jayapura city.
He noted that the location will be integrated with lands allocated for activities such as rearing pigs, chickens, and fish, and growing horticultural plants, which are expected to help the prospective inhabitants of the homes meet their food needs.
"The lands have undergone a customary ceremonial process and have been certified as assets belonging to the Jayapura Diocese. Each house will measure 3x6 square meters," he said.
Mampioper informed that to make the houses a model project for post-earthquake victim management, the Social Affairs Ministry will also assist the residents by holding training and empowerment programs for them.
"That way, we hope that those who will inhabit these houses will possess skills instrumental for boosting their economy," he said, adding that the construction is targeted to be completed in October 2024.
The ministry has disbursed around Rp21 billion (US$1.3 million) for the construction of the 72 homes, he said.
Jayapura Bishop Yanuarius Theofilus Matopai You extended his gratitude to the central government for its efforts to build habitable residences for local people.
"The houses will be inhabited by Protestant Christians, in addition to Catholics. Hence, we hope that the existence of the houses will bring relief to the people," he said.
Translator: Ardiles L, Tegar Nurfitra
Editor: Tia Mutiasari
https://en.antaranews.com/news/307551/president-flies-to-melbourne-to-attend-asean-australia-special-summit
3) President flies to Melbourne to attend ASEAN-Australia Special Summit
March 4, 2024 12:45 GMT+700
Jakarta (ANTARA) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), on Monday morning, took off to Melbourne, Australia, to participate in the ASEAN-Australia Summit on March 4-6 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of partnership between the regional bloc and the country.
"Today, I, along with a limited delegation, will fly to Melbourne, Australia, to attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit," he remarked during a press conference prior to his departure at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta.
President Jokowi noted that the special summit would bring together representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia to identify workable ways to optimize their comprehensive strategic partnership to pave the way for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
"I will make the most of this opportunity to encourage economic integration, energy transition, and digital transformation while emphasizing the importance of collaboration and consistently respecting international law, including in relation to Palestinian issues," he remarked.
During his visit to Australia, the head of state revealed that he would also hold bilateral meetings with prime ministers of Australia, New Zealand, and Cambodia.
"I and the entourage are scheduled to arrive in Jakarta on Wednesday, March 6," he added.
The president departed from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base at around 10 a.m. local time.
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, and Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) General Agus Subiyanto accompanied President Jokowi during the press conference.
The ASEAN and Australia first established dialogue in 1974 before elevating their relations to a strategic partnership in 2014, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of their ties.
The two parties then agreed to further intensify their ties to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021.
Translator: Rangga P, Tegar Nurfitra
Translator: Rangga P, Tegar Nurfitra
Editor: Yuni Arisandy Sinaga
