Awpa statement- West Papuan man brutality tortured by Indonesian soldiers.

AWPA statement 22 March 2024.
West Papuan man brutality tortured by Indonesian soldiers.
The Australia West Papua Association condemns the brutal torture of a West Papuan man by Indonesian troops in Yahukimo.
A video of the torture is circulating on social media. The video shows soldiers brutally beating a man as he stands in a barrel of water and slashing him with a knife.
Joe Collins of AWPA said , “one can only imagine the fear and terror the Papuan man must feel at this brutal torture being inflicted on him”.
Gustaf R. Kawer, chair of PAHAM Papua, (The Human Rights Lawyers Association) said they have tried to carry out a brief investigation and suspect that this torture incident was carried out by Non-Organic Troops from Kodam III/Siliwangi, Yonif Raider Unit 300/Brajawijaya, against civilians around Puncak or Puncak Jaya Regency (Mulia, Ilaga, Sinak, etc.).
PAHAM Papua is calling on Indonesia's National Human Rights Commission (and the TNI Commander) to immediately carry out a thorough investigation and take the perpetrators to court.
Benny Wenda has also condemned the torture stating
"I am truly horrified by the video that has emerged from Yahukimo of Indonesian soldiers torturing a West Papuan man. More than anything, the sadistic brutality on display shows how urgently West Papua needs a UN Human Rights visit”.
The video (with the warning : graphic, violent content ) is on the ULMWP webpage at
https://www.ulmwp.org/president-wenda-a-crime-against-humanity-has-been-committed-in-yahukimo
Joe Collins said, “as more information comes to light about the incident we will be writing to the Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong” not only about this incident but about the deteriorating human rights situation in the territory.
PAHAM Papua media release (Translated) (posted on AWPA FB page)
Commanders and perpetrators of torture against civilians MUST be prosecuted and dismissed from the unit.
Good morning fellow Papuan media and activists, observing the video of very sadistic torture carried out by TNI officers in Papua which is circulating quite widely on online media, it is very important for us to work together to urge the perpetrators to be prosecuted, including the commander of this unit.
We have tried to carry out a brief investigation, while it is suspected that this torture incident was carried out by Non-Organic Troops from Kodam III/Siliwangi, Yonif Raider Unit 300/Brajawijaya, against civilians around Puncak or Puncak Jaya Regency (Mulia, Ilaga, Sinak, etc.).
This act of torture against one of the civilians was very sadistic, carried out by TNI officers without prioritizing the principle of presumption of innocence. If the person concerned was suspected of committing a criminal act/was involved in the TPN PB organization, TNI in sufficient numbers was accompanied by complete military equipment and faced with A mere civilian, helpless, does not deserve to be subjected to cruel acts of sadistic torture as circulated in the video. According to regulations, the TNI handed over suspected criminals to the police for legal proceedings before the court and the court determined the person guilty based on the facts of the trial.
The actions of the TNI officers constitute an act of extrajudicial torture, a thorough investigation needs to be carried out and if it is discovered that the victim has died, then the actions of the officers can be categorized as extrajudicial killing.
We from PAHAM Papua urge the Republic of Indonesia's National Human Rights Commission and the TNI Commander to immediately carry out a thorough investigation and take the perpetrators to court until they receive the maximum verdict, including being fired from the unit.
That's our press release.
Best regards,
Gustaf R. Pawer
Chairman
