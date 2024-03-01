1) LEMASA supports establishment of special committee to review Freeport’s AMDAL   

https://en.jubi.id/lemasa-supports-establishment-of-special-committee-to-review-freeports-amdal/
Jayapura, Jubi – Chairman of the Indigenous Amungme Community Institution (LEMASA), John Magal, expressed strong support for the efforts of the Central Papuan People’s Assembly (MRPT) to establish a Special Committee to review the Environmental Impact Assessment (AMDAL) of PT Freeport Indonesia while encouraging Freeport to engage in dialogue while receiving input from various parties.
“It is very important for all parties to sit down and discuss the environmental impacts for the future of the Amungme community, especially with the second Environmental Impact Assessment on underground mine,” said John Magal to Jubi in Timika, Thursday (7/3/2024).
He added that it is crucial to involve all stakeholders in discussing Environmental Impact Assessments to ensure transparency and so that the community can understand the social and environmental impacts for future generations.
He said that with the formation of the special committee, all parties will certainly participate and be transparent in providing input and criticism for future benefits.
Previously, Chairman of Central Papua’s People Assembly Agustinus Anggaibak stated that they had formed a special committee to assess Freeport’s AMDAL. “I hope the committee can start working forward. And please remember, this concerns the future of the Amungme and Kamoro people, so they must not be divided,” he said. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – The Head of the Environmental Quality Management of the Papua Forestry and Environmental Office, Yaconias Maitindom, stated that out of the 35 rivers spanning the Cycloop Mountains Nature Reserve, only seven rivers remain flowing.
“Since the Cycloop Mountains were designated as a nature reserve in 1978, there were 35 rivers, but today only seven rivers are still flowing,” said Maitindom during the public discussion on ecological crisis in Papua organized by the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) at the Cenderawasih University on Wednesday (2/21/2024).
“Out of these seven rivers, only five rivers are currently providing water smoothly for all of us living in Tanah Tabi. If these five rivers stop flowing or are damaged, then we cannot survive in Tanah Tabi,” Maitindom further explained.
“The ‘batteries’ are in the Cycloop Mountains, and the wellsprings are there. So, if the valves are leaking, then we will get nothing,” Maitindom added.
He recalled and lamented the major natural disaster in 2019, the flash floods that struck Sentani, Jayapura Regency at that time. According to him, this was because the Cycloop Mountains was encroached upon.
Therefore, he urged the community living in Jayapura City and Jayapura Regency to participate in preserving the Cycloop Mountains Nature Reserve. “Do not indiscriminately cut down trees, and do not litter. Also, sort out the waste from its source,” he added.
The decrease in the number of flowing rivers in the Cycloop Mountains, Maitindom said, indicated that one of the ecological crises in Papua is currently occurring. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – The Pusaka Bentala Rakyat Foundation hosted a discussion and its book launch “End of Year Notes 2023” at Bakoel Koffie Cikini, Jakarta, on Wednesday (6/3/2024). The discussion delved into the theme of continuing resistance against the extractive development of Papua.
The event featured two speakers from Pusaka, Dorthea Wabiser and MA Mahruz. Respondents included Fatia Maulidiyanti, Cahyo Pamungkas, and Hendro Sangkoyo.
According to MA Mahruz, the application of law in Papua revolves around development law. “If we examine the academic manuscript of the Job Creation Law, we will find that the use of legal regimes in designing the Job Creation Law is evident,” he said.
Mahruz elaborated on legal regimes as mechanisms designed to facilitate the flow of capital worldwide. He lamented that Indonesia has effectively absorbed these regimes, which began in the 1960s and 1970s and persist to this day.
He cited the case of Papua, where the Special Autonomy Law (Otsus) was enacted. Otsus for the Special Autonomy Region (DOB) was structured in a way to streamline Jakarta’s desires, enforced with coercive power.
Mahruz further discussed moral legitimacy and claims, highlighting how the central government claims seriousness in development, welfare, and DOB under Otsus.
He pointed out the criminalization and operation of racist legal regimes. Despite legal regimes acknowledging indigenous rights, there are parallel regimes to expedite the exploitation of customary land.
Mahruz asserted that the “nationalization” of Papua involves law as a non-neutral contestation arena, where recognition of customary territories, village forests, management rights, proposals for customary forests, and plantation and forestry exploitation can be legalized under one permit.
He exemplified how companies could engage in various activities in forests, such as timber extraction, environmental services, carbon, and more.
Referring to a quote by New Order General Ali Murtopo, “Jakarta is not interested in Papuans, but what interests Jakarta are its land and natural resources,” Mahruz questioned the relevance of this quote today, citing companies currently managing new permits under the Multi-Forest Utilization Business Licensing.
Mahruz disclosed examples of companies managing these permits in Papua, including Alamindo Bumi Hijau Group with fourteen subsidiaries.
He criticized legal regimes for maintaining racist traits towards Papua, citing specific articles with limitations such as Article 151(3) of Government Regulation 23/2021 and Article 97 of the Minister of Environment and Forestry Regulation limiting land area to 100,000 hectares for Papua, and Article 150 with a tenure of 90 years.
Lastly, Mahruz addressed the false conflict resolution through forestry partnership with companies, mentioning cooperative formations under Article 123 of the Minister of Environment and Forestry Regulation.
Human Rights Activist Fatia Maulidiyanti responded to Mahruz’s statements, emphasizing that there have been no positive impacts of development for Papuan communities as the agendas are not planned or executed in consultation with them.
“The central government interests have led to various human rights conflicts and ecological issues in Papua,” Fatia argued, lamenting that recent debates of presidential and vice-presidential candidates rarely address the root problems in Papua.
Fatia identified militarism as a significant issue in Papua, where civilians suffer as evidenced by the deployment of 3,000 troops against 14 TPNBP soldiers in Intan Jaya.
Environmental Activist Hendro Sangkoyo described the year-end notes on Papua compiled by Pusaka Bentala Rakyat as a documentation of testimonies of torture against Papuans, reflecting the worst aspects of humanity.
He posed a pressing question from the notes, whether Papua is merely a geographical location receiving special treatment in resource extraction industries like other islands, or if it’s a giant colonialism project linking Papua’s living space with extractive fields across the archipelago. He also highlighted Papua’s experience with apartheid-like politics, similar to what occurred in South Africa. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – The Papua Language Center held a coordination meeting with local governments from March 5 to 7, 2024 as a joint commitment to revitalizing regional languages.
“This event was attended by representatives from local governments from 10 cities and regencies in six provinces in Papua,” said Head of the Papua Language Center, Sukardi Gau at the Suni Sentani Hotel, Jayapura Regency, on Wednesday (3/6/2024).
Following the launch of the 17th Independence to Learn program, the Center has proactively implemented the Local Language Revitalization program through three stages: survey and coordination; learning and training; and performances and festivals.
“This year, 2024, is a coordination phase where we need to sit down together to discuss the steps we are taking to ensure that local languages remain alive and thriving. Do not forget, the values of wisdom found in literature serve as assets to strengthen the identity of future generations,” he said.
“This is a shared responsibility. Local governments certainly have a major responsibility in the preservation of regional languages. We at the Language Center represent the Ministry of Education and Culture to facilitate this activity so that there are joint steps,” he said.
Through this coordination meeting, a joint commitment will also be built regarding the local language revitalization program, especially for the ten local languages in areas involved.
Sukardi Gau hopes for collective steps or commitments in the regional language preservation program, including involvement from various sectors such as cultural and traditional leaders, religious figures, artists, academics, school supervisors, school principals, teachers, literacy activists, parents, and children.
“We can no longer consider that regional language matters are unimportant or something that we can simply leave to the language speakers. That should not be the case. Law Number 24 of 2009 clearly states that the development, fostering, and protection of regional languages are the responsibility of local governments,” he said.
At the end of the event, a joint agreement formulation was signed. The Papua Language Center is committed to continuing to oversee this joint agreement to ensure that the program is truly optimal. (*)
