AWPA Update No 2/2024  

AWPA West Papua Update No 2/2024
Australia West Papua Association (Sydney)
Armed clashes have continued between the TPNBP and the Indonesian security forces during the past months with causalities occurring on both sides. In response to these incidents the Indonesian security forces undertake sweeping operations which can result in local people being arrested , killed and tortured. Houses and villages have also be destroyed in the sweeping operations.
Rights commission asked to seriously investigate recent violence in Papua
Kompas.com – March 4, 2024
Sabrina Asril, Jakarta – The Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) is asking the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) to be serious in investigating the recent violence that has occurred in Papua. Kontras Coordinator Dimas Bagus Arya said this is important in order to stop a repeat of the violence. "[We're asking] Komnas HAM to immediately conduct an independent and impartial investigation into all alleged acts of violence, torture and alleged human rights violations that have occurred in Papua", said Arya during a press conference at the Kontras office in Kwitang, Central Jakarta, on Monday March 4. The call was made following several incidents of violence in Papua over the last two months that has claimed four lives.
Kontras noted that there were seven incidents of violence between January and February resulting in 10 people being injured and four others dying.
This adds the list of victims of violence in Papua. In 2023, Kontras recorded 49 incidents of violence with 67 people injured and 41 killed. "These acts of violence included shootings, torture and arbitrary arrests", he added.
Arya also said that the number of cases of violence in Papua is directly proportional to the application of a military approach by the government. Yet, said Arya, this policy of resolving conflicts is still one of the factors continuing to the recurrence of violence in the land of Papua. "We project that incidents such as this will continue to be repeated in the land of Papua if the government does not conduct a review and evaluation of the security approach and military operations that are currently being pursued in the land of Papua", he said.
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Komnas HAM Diminta Serius Investigasi Kekerasan di Papua Sampai Tuntas".]
Source:
West Papuan Mini- Film Festival
The West Papuan Mini- Film Festival is coming to Australia in April.
The Jubi TV Documentary Program has released five new films about West Papua.
The festival will be launched by the West Papua Project at the UNI of Wollongong. It will then travel to Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Adelaide Hobart and Melbourne.
Program may vary slightly in different cities but all details, times etc. can be found on the festival FB page at. for Sydney event RSVP: seosamh20@hotmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556749645267
Tensions rise as TPNPB alleges TNI of civilian shootings in Intan Jaya
Jubi News Desk - Armed Conflict In Papua
5 March 2024
Nabire, Jubi – The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) accuses the Indonesian Military (TNI), namely the Infantry Battalion 330 division, of shooting three civilians in Sugapa District’s Titigi Village, Intan Jaya Regency, Central Papua Province.
The shootings occurred on two separate occasions. The first incident took place on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, around 10:25 p.m. local time. Two civilians were shot, namely Selli Maiseni (17), who was wounded in the arm, and Makelon Hagisimijau (15), who was shot in the thigh. The second incident occurred on March 1, 2024, when a civilian named Nelson Sani (16) was shot in the left arm, piercing through the abdomen, resulting in his death. This occurred during an exchange of fire between joint security forces and the TPNPB.
“We allege that the three were shot by the TNI’s Infantry Battalion 330, tasked with securing the elections, claiming civilian lives,” said TPNPB leader of the Kodap VIII Intan Jaya, Yosua Maiseni, to Jubi on Sunday (3/3/2024). Yosua Maiseni reported that Selli Maiseni (17) and Makelon Hagisimijau (15) were shot while on their way to observe the vote counting for the Indonesian Legislative and Presidential elections in Titigi. They were shot en route. Yosua stated that before the incident, the two youths had participated in the elections. However, without valid reasons, they were allegedly shot by the TNI. “Hence, all members of the Infantry Battalion 330 throughout Intan Jaya should be immediately withdrawn to Jakarta. The TNI has carried out numerous shootings against civilians in Intan Jaya, from school-aged children to the elderly. Some were fatally shot, while others are still alive to this day, like Mainus Bagubau, who was shot in Jalai Village in 2020, among many other cases,” he said. Yosua questioned why the TNI took over the police’s function during the elections in Intan Jaya, leading to shootings of Selli Maiseni and Mikalon Yoani. “They (TNI) didn’t come to secure the elections but to kill civilians who know nothing,” he said.
Sugapa District Head Misael Sondegau confirmed the shooting of three civilians in Intan Jaya. “It’s true that two civilians named Makelon Hagisimijau (15) and Selli Maiseni (17) were shot. They were shot while on their way from Watapa to Titigi. Currently, they are being treated by their families in Watapa,” he said. However, Sondegau stated that he has yet to identify the perpetrator because the incident occurred far from Sugapa. “I cannot confirm the shooter of the two civilians as the location is far from Sugapa,” he said.
Meanwhile, on March 2, chaos erupted during a plenary meeting, and security forces opened fire, hitting one civilian named Nelson Sani. He was shot in Mamba Village, Sugapa District. “Nelson Sani was then taken from Sugapa to Timika. He died on the plane, and his body was transported from Timika to Nabire. Currently, his body is being laid to rest in Nabire,” he said. Sondegau stated that the situation in Intan Jaya is still tense, with the TPNPB and the TNI on high alert.
TNI denies
XVII/Cenderawasih Regional Military Command Head of Information Lt. Col. Inf Candra Kurniawan denied information stating that TNI soldiers allegedly shot two civilians in Sugapa. “The news is a hoax deliberately spread by the TPNPB and its sympathizers to defame the security forces,” said Chandra. Chandra stated that there were no shootings or exchanges of fire in Sugapa District on Wednesday. “So, it was intentionally spread by the TPNPB and its sympathizers amid the ongoing General Elections,” he said. (*)
Komnas HAM Papua calls for caution in conflict-prone Papua amid recent escalations
Jubi News Desk - Papua Conflict 3 March 2024
Jayapura, Jubi – Head of the Papua Office of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM Papua) Frits Ramandey emphasizes that Papua should be seen as a region prone to conflict rather than one in constant conflict. In areas prone to conflict, police discretion is exercised in handling conflict escalation. Ramandey explains that Papua falls into the category of regions prone to conflict because conflicts in Papua occur sporadically or unevenly. For example, conflicts are more likely to happen in Yahukimo, Nduga, Intan Jaya, Puncak, Paniai, Dogiyai, and Maybrat rather than the entire region. According to him, areas termed as conflict zones are those with widespread conflicts revolving around specific issues. “When conflicts are widespread, we call them conflict zones. But when they are sporadic, we call them areas prone to conflict,” said Frits Ramandey during an interview at his office in Jayapura City on Thursday (29/2/2024).
Ramandey further explains that the category of regions prone to conflict is not solely based on violent movements, such as conflicts between the military/police and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB). It also includes violent actions that sometimes occur among indigenous Papuans themselves, such as tribal conflicts.
“Acts of violence, Papuans protesting about labor issues, protesting about Papuan rights in political parties, protesting about land. These happen sporadically, and from the perspective of human rights, they are considered areas prone to conflict,” says Frits.
Regarding the recent arrest of two teenagers in Yahukimo suspected of being associated with the TPNPB, Ramandey views this action as a form of police discretion in handling conflict escalation.
In areas prone to conflict like Yahukimo, Frits continues, individuals around the conflict escalation site can be taken into custody as a precaution or as part of police discretion. However, when individuals are ‘taken into custody’ at the conflict escalation site, security forces must not commit violence against them. “The problem arises when the detained individuals are subjected to violence,” he says. Frits Ramandey appreciates the security forces for releasing the two teenagers from Yahukimo and stating that they are not part of the TPNPB or any armed civilian group. If the two teenagers were subjected to violence or torture while in custody, Frits Ramandey says they have the right to file complaints with the local police, the police’s internal affairs division, or Komnas HAM for legal action. “If they were subjected to violence or torture, they can file complaints with Komnas HAM,” he says. He further states that Komnas HAM requests that the military/police refrain from committing violence and murder, especially in situations when people are defenseless. (*)
TPNPB commander vows resistance against Indonesian govt agendas
Jubi News Desk - Papua Conflict
6 March 2024
Head of Cartenz Peace Public Relations Task Force, AKBP Bayu Suseno shows a picture of a suspected TPNPB member who was arrested in Puncak Regency, Alenus Tabuni aka Komputer Tabuni. - Doc. Cartenz Peace Public Relations
Jayapura, Jubi – Numbuk Telenggen, the commander of the Third Defense Command of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) in Ilaga stated that they will not remain silent following the security forces’ action of apprehending Komputer Tabuni, also known as Alenus Tabuni. Telenggen asserted that they would obstruct and reject the implementation of the Regional Head Elections in November 2024. Telenggen made this statement during a phone call with Jubi on Tuesday (5/3/2024). He admitted that Komputer Tabuni, who was arrested in front of the Ilaga Community Health Center on February 18, 2024, is a member of their group.
“During the Presidential Election and Legislative Election, we did not engage in any activities. However, the security forces arrested Komputer Tabuni in Kago, Ilaga. We need to remind that because of this, the TPNPB will resist all activities of the Indonesian government in Papua, especially in the Puncak Regency,” said Telenggen.
According to Telenggen, Komputer Tabuni is a member of the TPNPB Third Defense Command in Ilaga. “When the police arrested him, he was carrying a pistol,” he said.
Telenggen admitted they had seized SS1 firearms from a member of the Ilaga Airport Air Security Unit Police Post on February 1, 2024. However, Telenggen denied that Jukius Tabuni, who was apprehended by the Cartenz Task Force Cartenz on Saturday (2/3/2024), was a member of the TPNPB.
“I want to emphasize that Jukius is not a member of the TPNPB. Jukius is an ordinary civilian who was arrested and interrogated by the security forces. I heard he has been released due to lack of evidence. My members who seized the weapons were with me. So, soldiers or police should not arbitrarily arrest civilians,” said Telenggen.
Telenggen affirmed that they would disrupt all Indonesian government agendas. “As the operational commander, I need to affirm that we will cancel all Indonesian government activities in Puncak through our actions in the field. We will continue to resist until we expel Indonesia from our homeland,” he said. (*)
West Papua advocacy group condemns arrest, ‘humiliation’ of two teenagers
By APR editor - February 26, 2024
The two Papuan teens arrested by the Indonesian military - "MH" and "BGS" . . . Australia reaffirms no support for Papuan self- determination.
An Australian-based West Papua advocacy group has condemned the arrest and “humiliation” of two teenagers by Indonesian security forces last week.
The head of Cartenz 2024 Peace Operations, Kombes Faizal Ramadhani, said in a statement on Friday that the 15-year-olds had been arrested after a clash with the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB ) in Kali Brasa on Thursday, February 22.
During the shootout, a TPNPB member named as Otniel Giban (alias Bolong Giban) had been killed.
READ MORE: A BBC report on the arrest in Bahasa Indonesian
A Jubi news report on the incident in West Papua
The Sydney-based Australia West Papua Association (AWPA) today condemned the arrest of the teenagers, only identified by the Indonesian authorities by their initials, MH and BGE and who were initially seized as “suspects” but later described as “witnesses”.
Faizal said that the teenagers had been arrested because they were suspected of being members of the TPNPB group and that they were currently being detained at the Damai Cartenz military post.
However, the TPNPB declared that the two teenagers were not members of the TPNPB and were ordinary civilians. The teenagers were arrested when they were crossing the Brasa River in the Yahukimo Regency.
Aircraft shot at
The clash between security forces and the TNPB occurred while the Cartenz Peacekeeping Operation-2024 searched for those responsible for shooting at an aircraft in Yahukimo in which a military member had been wounded.
Meanwhile, also in Jakarta last Friday the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Richard Marles, met with Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto — who is poised to win this month’s Indonesian presidential election.
Marles stressed at a media conference at the Defence Ministry that Australia did not support the Free Papua Movement, saying the country “fully recognise[d] Indonesia’s territorial sovereignty”. “We do not endorse any independence movement,” he told a media conference.
However, in Sydney AWPA’s Joe Collins said in a statement: “I was at first surprised that West Papua even got a mention at the meeting as usually Australia tries to ignore the issue but even our Defence Minister can hardly ignore a media question on it.”
‘No support for any independence movements’
An extract from the media conference says:
Subianto: “Thank you very much. I don’t think there is any need for questions. Questions?”
Journalist: “Thank you very much Mr Deputy Prime Minister. Regarding the huge amount of [the] Australian defence budget, how should the Indonesian people see it? Is it going to be a trap or an opportunity for our national interest?
“And my second question is what is Australia’s standpoint regarding the separatist [pro-independence] movement in Papua because there are some voices from Australia concern[ed] about human rights violations?”
Marles: “Thank you for the question. Let me do the second issue first. We, Australia utterly recognise the territorial sovereignty of Indonesia, full stop. And there is no support for any independence movements.
“We support the territorial sovereignty of Indonesia. And that includes those provinces being part of Indonesia. No ifs, no buts. And I want to be very clear about that.”
Collins said there was no shortage of comments during the delegation’s visit to Indonesian around how important the relationship was.
“West Papua will remain the elephant in the room in the Australia-Indonesian relationship,” Collins said. “We can expect many hiccups in the relationship over West Papua in the coming years “.
----
Photos below on BBC Indonesia
Indonesian election raises concerns for West Papua independence movement
By Kyle Evans
ABC Pacific Beat Broadcast
The likely electoral victory for Indonesian military strongman Prabowo Subianto has sparked concerns of what his presidency might mean for West Papua.
Subianto has been accused of involvement in the torture and kidnapping of political activists in Papua in 1998.
Credits Kyle Evans, Reporter
Interviewed
Victor Mambour, Benny Wenda, Cammi Webb Gannon
Audio. https://www.abc.net.au/pacific/programs/pacificbeat/indonesia-elections/103482852
Allegations of civilian abuse and home burning by TNI spark tensions in Ilaga
Jubi News Desk 7 February 2024
Nabire, Jubi – The Puncak Ilaga Command of The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) has accused the Indonesian Military (TNI) of burning civilian homes and assaulting civilians, resulting in one death and two severe injuries.
Puncak Ilanda Commander of the TPNPB, Numbuk Telengen, reported to Jubi in a phone call on Sunday, February 4, 2024, that the TNI was conducting a pursuit operation against TPNPB members who had seized weapons earlier.
Previously, TPNPB members managed to seize weapons at Amenggaru Ilaga Airport. Failed to find TPNPB members, the TNI allegedly tortured three civilians and set fire to civilian homes. “One civilian was tortured and died, while two other civilians who were tortured by security forces are still being treated at home,” TPNPB Spokesperson Sebby Sambom claimed to Jubi in a WhatsApp message on Monday.
Sambom claimed to have received an official report regarding the incident from TPNPBleaders in Ilaga.
Sambom said that the TNI also participated in burning down civilian homes in Kepala Air Kali Ila’s Agayome and Yenggerenok villages. In addition, Sambom said, a pastor named Eriak Waker and his congregation were interrogated and physically abused.
“We consider that the TNI has violated humanitarian law by not pursuing the TPNPB but instead assaulting civilians, pastors, and burning down the people’s houses,” he said.
Previously reported, joint TNI and police forces claimed to have killed one TPNPB member named Warinus Murib in a shootout between them and the TPNPB following the burning incident of the Omukia Health Center in Omukia District, Puncak Regency, Central Papua Province on Saturday, February 3, 2024.
“In that incident, the security forces also managed to capture two individuals suspected of being part of the TPNPB group with the initials AM and DK, both were injured,” said spokesperson of the Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force Adj. Sr. Comr. Bayu Suseno on Sunday. According to Bayu, in the shooting, joint forces also managed to seize several pieces of evidence belonging to the TPNPB group in the Kepala Air area led by Jacky Murib, such as firearms, Morning Star flags, and ammunition. (*)
TPNPB claims to attack military command in Dekai
Jubi News Desk - Armed Conflict In Papua 7 February 2024
Nabire, Jubi – Spokesperson for the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) Sebby Sambom has stated that his group is responsible for the attack that occurred on Siep Asso Road, Dekai District, Yahukimo Regency on Monday (5/2/2024). In a press release on Tuesday, Sambom stated that they had received an official report from the Yahukimo Commander of the TPNPB, Elkius Kobak, who declared they had attacked on the Military District Command headquarter in Dekai. “Elkius Kobak and his troops are responsible for the attack. The TPNPB’s assault on the military command was carried out on February 5 at 8.40 p.m. Papua Time,” he said. Sambom claimed that there were four fatalities in the attack. “The TPNPB forces managed to kill four people, three TNI members, and one intelligence officer,” he said. The casualty data provided by Sambom differs from the information provided by security forces. On Tuesday, the spokesperson of the Papua Police, Comr. Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo, stated that the attack resulted in two injured TNI soldiers and one injured civilian. (*)
All hopes pinned on peaceful persuasion to free NZ pilot
Antara News March 11, 2024
Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Indonesian government is continuing efforts to free New Zealander pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens, who has been held hostage by an armed separatist group in Papua since February 7, 2023. Mehrtens, a pilot from Susi Air, was abducted by the group, led by Egianus Kogoya, shortly after landing in Paro, Nduga district, Papua Pegunungan province. After taking over as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs less than a month ago, Hadi Tjahjanto has moved swiftly to seek ways to free the pilot. On February 21, 2024, one week after his induction as minister, Tjahjanto held a discussion with three leaders from Nduga.
In Jakarta on February 28, Tjahjanto outlined a plan for freeing Mehrtens by using the church approach. The approach has been chosen considering that the majority of people in Papua are Christians and Catholics. Also, it is believed that the government will be able to approach the hostage-takers if it uses this approach. However, the minister has not provided further details regarding the approach.
Several parties have voiced their support for the church approach. They include Tjahjanto's predecessor, Mahfud MD...............................
Human Rights Monitor
Military members alleged of torturing four Papuan students after finding ammunition
Cases / Indonesia, West Papua / 9 February 2024
On 1 February 2024, four students from Hitadipa were arrested in the Sugapa District on their way back home from Nabire to participate in the upcoming elections on 14 February 2024. The students, identified as Mr Elpinus Zanambani, Mr Tenius Wonda, Mr Selianus Sondegau, and Mr Denias Imanuel Agimba, were detained by members of the military near the Sugapa airport and reportedly tortured during interrogation. They were then taken to the Sugapa Police Station, where further violence ensued during the inspection of their belongings. One of the students was found to be carrying nine cartridges of ammunition and alcohol in their bag.
The military denied the allegations of torture. According to Lieutenant Colonel Inf Candra Kurniawan, Deputy Head of Information of Kodam XVII/Cenderawasih, the arrests were made after the suspects were found with ammunition, alcohol, a net bag with Morning Star motifs, and other items considered evidence. Candra clarified that the young men were apprehended by the Yonif 330/Tri Dharma Task Force personnel at Bilogai Post due to their suspicious behaviour while riding their motorcycles. The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Sugapa Sector Police for further investigation. Candra dismissed circulating allegations of arbitrary arrests, emphasizing that the suspects were being processed according to the law.............
https://humanrightsmonitor.org/case/military-members-alleged-of-torturing-four-papuan-students-after-finding-ammunition/
—————————————————————
Human Rights Monitor
KNPB activists found guilty – Mr Agus Kosay sentenced to 1 year, Mr Beni Murib sentenced to 10 months imprisonment
Cases, Human Rights News / Indonesia, West Papua / 9 February 2024
On 1 February 2024, the Jayapura District Court ruled on the case of West Papua National Committee (KNPB) Chairman, Mr Agus Kosay, and KNPB Numbay Secretary, Mr Beni Murib (see photos on top and below, source: independent HRDs), finding them guilty of incitement and the persecution of Mr Ones Kobak on 18 August 2023 . Mr Kosay received a sentence of 1 year in prison, while Mr Murib was sentenced to 10 months. The cases, registered under case numbers 449/Pid.B/2023/PN Jap for Kosay and 450/Pid.B/2023/PN Jap for Murib, were heard by a panel of judges led by Mr Zaka Talpatty. Uniformed and plainclothes police officers closely monitored the court session.
During the trial, the panel of judges noted that Mr Agus Kosay was proven to have caused losses to two groups, both in terms of goods and injuries, leading to his conviction for incitement under Article 160 of the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP). The judges sentenced Mr Kosay to 1 year in prison, with the period of detention deducted from the total sentence. Similarly, Beni Murib was found guilty of maltreatment as stipulated in Article 351 KUHP and received a 10-month prison sentence with the same deduction for detention. The judges ordered Mr Kosay and Mr Murib to pay court costs and granted them seven days to file an appeal if they objected to the decision. Previously, the public prosecutor had demanded a sentence of two years imprisonment for Mr Agus Kosay and eight months imprisonment for Mr Beni Murib.
The criminalisation of activists should be viewed with vigilance. It indicates growing restrictions on the freedom of expression, a key element of human rights and democracy. Ultimately, the legal process must adhere to international human rights standards and principles of justice. The prosecution of the KNPB activists raises significant concerns from a human rights perspective. The events leading up to their arrest and legal prosecution are an indicator of the lack of independence of the judiciary in Indonesia and the persistent pattern of criminalization of activists and human rights defenders in West Papua. The KNPB is a Papuan movement organisation promoting the right to self-determination through a referendum. Their members have committed to non-violent protest by organising peaceful demonstrations and political discussions. In the past decade, the Indonesian police have targeted the KNPB as a subversive pro-independence organisation. KNPB members and supporters are criminalised and have become victims of police violence.
Background
More than seventy police officers detained Mr Agus Kossay, KNPB Chairman, Mr Benny Murib, KNPB Secretary in Jayapura, Mr Ruben Wakla, member of the KNPB in the Yahukimo Regency, and Mr Ferry Yelipele on 2 September 2023. The police officers came to Mr Kossay’s residence in the town of Sentani around 9:00 a.m. The four activists were subsequently detained and interrogated at the Jayapura District Police Station in Doyo Baru. Mr Wakla and Mr Yelipele were released on 3 September 2023 at 8:45 pm without charges. The police allegedly carried out the arrests because Mr Kossay had not reacted to the police summons about an argument within different KNPB fractions on 18 August 2023. Mr Kossay had honoured the first police summons but later received a second summons, which he did not attend. The arrests were carried out even though both parties called upon the authorities that the incident should be settled internally and outside of the law. On 31 October 2023, investigators from the Jayapura Police in Papua Province transferred Agus Kosay, Chairman of the West Papua National Coalition (KNPB), and Numbay Beny Murib, KNPB Secretary, to the Jayapura State Prosecutor’s Office. The activists were both named suspects in a case related to incitement on 18 August 2023 in Jayapura Regency, Papua
Mr Agus Kosay and Mr Beni Murib at court, 1 February 2024
TPNPB reportedly damages major road in Intan Jaya
Jubi News Desk - Armed Conflict In Papua 7 February 2024
Trans Sugapa Road in Intan Jaya Regency, Central Papua Province, which was damaged by the West Papua National Liberation Army or TPNPB on Sunday (4/2/2024).- Doc. Pendam XVII/Cenderawasih
Jayapura, Jubi – The armed group known as the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) reportedly damaged a major road connecting Sugapa District to Hitadipa District in Intan Jaya Regency, Central Papua Province, on Sunday (4/2/2024). This was stated by the Acting Deputy Head of Information of the XVII/Cenderawasih Military Command, Lt. Col. Inf Candra Kurniawan, in a written press release on Monday (5/2/2024). “We received information that the TPNPB intentionally disrupted access to the trans road by excavating an approximately 1.5-meter wide and 2-meter deep trench on Mbomogo Village,” said Candra. Candra said the road damage hindered access and disrupted the daily activities of the local community. He stated that the central government and local governments are committed to developing Papua in various sectors, including infrastructure, which is claimed to be well-received among the Papuans.
“This is evident from the high participation of the Papuan community in development, which shows that the Papuan people aspire to live in a more advanced and prosperous society,” said Candra. The escalation of armed conflict in Intan Jaya Regency has been ongoing since the exchange of fire between the TPNPB and joint Indonesia Military (TNI) and police forces on January 19, 2024. In the shootout, a personnel member of the Cartenz Peace Operation named Second Brig. Alfandi Steve Karamoy and five others died, and two were injured. (*)
——
Prabowo must resist temptation to apply more force in Papua
New face of kindness likely to be tested by push for indigenous rights
NikkeiAsia. Hamish McDonald February 27, 2024
Hamish McDonald is the author of "Demokrasi: Indonesia in the 21st Century."
After what appears to have been a decisive win by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in Indonesia's presidential election, many observers have been speculating about what kind of leader will emerge when he takes over from incumbent Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in October. Will it be the hot-headed army general who allegedly abducted student protesters, instigated anti-Chinese riots and came close to mounting a coup in 1998? Or the 2014 candidate who launched his first presidential campaign riding a white horse surrounded by strapping uniformed men? Or the stirrer of Islamist street-power who railed against foreigners during his second campaign in 2019? Or just the tubby, avuncular figure who seems to have finally won this month at age 72?
Chameleon is the word many analysts have used.
An early test could come at the far eastern end of Indonesia: the western half of the island of New Guinea, which has been restive under Jakarta's rule since it was handed over by a reluctant Netherlands 60 years ago under American pressure.
Papua is an old stomping ground of the military version of Prabowo. In 1984, he led troops from Kopassus, the army's Special Forces Command, across the border into Papua New Guinea to search for fighters from the Free Papua Movement, known by its Indonesian initials as OPM. In 1996, he led a Kopassus operation to free World Wildlife Fund hostages taken by the OPM. The mission was controversial because soldiers traveled via a white helicopter previously used by Red Cross negotiators.
Enough provocations are happening now to bring this persona of Prabowo's again to the fore. Jokowi's legacy is "a better armed, better resourced, more coordinated pro-independence insurgency; higher civilian casualties; and the failure after a year to secure the release of a New Zealand pilot held hostage by the guerrillas," said the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC), a Jakarta-based research group, in a report on Papua earlier this month.
Indonesia is still far from winning the hearts and minds of its Papuan citizens.
Early on, soldiers and officials looted what the Dutch left behind. Then Jakarta held an "act of free choice" in which 1,026 handpicked indigenous representatives voted for unification with Indonesia. Although the vote was accepted by the U.N. at the time, it has been regarded as a sham by many historians as well as Papuans. Periodic protests have met harsh military crackdowns. Millions of settlers from other parts of Indonesia have moved into Papua, threatening to swamp the indigenous Melanesian population.
The Papuans have been onlookers to the exploitation of the territory's immense natural wealth: the giant Freeport gold-copper mine, oil fields around the Bird's Head peninsula, a BP natural gas field in Bintuni Bay, hardwood forests logged and replaced with oil palm plantations. Indonesian military men have thrived on fees from security and the opportunity for post-retirement employment.
When the authoritarian New Order regime of late President Suharto ended in 1998, many Papuans hoped their dreams of self-determination would finally be realized under liberal-minded Abdurrahman Wahid. But initiatives launched during his brief 2000-2002 presidency were undermined by his successors. Unique among Indonesia's regions, Papua has been exempted from the demokrasi era that followed Suharto's fall. It remains closed to foreign correspondents and U.N. human rights officials without approval from a vetting committee composed of representatives from intelligence, military and government agencies. Jakarta has tried to draw the Papuans more into national progress through new governmental structures, sharing resource revenue and making the police rather than the military the first responders to unrest.
But mobile phones and social media have penetrated military information controls to reveal protests, security crackdowns and shootings to the world, giving a boost to pro-independence political activists and guerrillas.
"For the last 20 years, the conflict has only grown worse and the last 10 years in particular have seen an escalation of violence, despite huge amounts of money and huge numbers of troops sent in," IPAC said in its report.
A year ago, a guerrilla band destroyed a small commercial aircraft at a remote landing strip and took pilot Philip Mehrtens from New Zealand hostage. Jakarta has tried negotiating his release but also has positioned forces for a rescue attempt that IPAC said would certainly result in Mehrtens' death and many civilian casualties.
In a presidential debate in December, the Prabowo of old made an appearance as he promised to "support" Papuans by strengthening the security apparatus in the region.
"We see there is meddling by foreign hands there," he said. "And we see that certain powers always want Indonesia to disintegrate and fracture." The vagueness of his policy platform has left people guessing about his intentions, said Andreas Harsono, Indonesia director for U.S.-based campaign group Human Rights Watch.
"But whatever Prabowo will do, the importance of human rights issues and respect for their land will still be front and center for the indigenous people in West Papua," he said. "If Prabowo wants to have a model on how he should work on West Papua, he could indeed look at Wahid."
Jokowi, who initially tried to open Papua to outside scrutiny but was overruled by his nationalist and military supporters, may have some moderating influence over a president to whom he lent his popularity -- and his eldest son as running mate.
But the biggest block of seats in the legislature, and probably the speakership, looks set to go to the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, led by Megawati Sukarnoputri. The daughter of founding president Sukarno who won Papua from the Dutch, Sukarnoputri applied military solutions to insurgencies during her own term as president. Her party may not resist if Prabowo seeks to apply forceful methods.
The pilot hostage drama may well be over by the time Prabowo takes charge. But other flashpoints could tempt him into a shock military response to the embarrassment of Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the U.S. -- countries that have positioned themselves as friends and supporters of Melanesians amid China's efforts to boost its influence in the Pacific. These partners should quietly suggest patient dialogue and avoidance of armed confrontation where possible as a better approach for the new leader.
Hearing in Dutch Parliament calls for UN visit to West Papua | ULMWP
Free West Papua Campaign Nederland
youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-Wd6bQLGdY
Five soldiers named suspects in Jayawijaya police station attack
News Desk (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta Thu, March 7, 2024
While there were no casualties in the incident, several windows at the police station were broken by stones. Five Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers have been named suspects in an attack on a police station in Jayawijaya, Papua Highlands. As part of the investigation, the Region XVII/Cendrawasih Military Police have examined 21 TNI soldiers suspected of being connected to the attack. "We examined all those who were involved either in directing or carrying out the attack. Out of the 21 people, five were named suspects and will be prosecuted," said Region XVII/Cenderawasih Military Commander Maj. Gen. Izak Pengemanan in Jayapura on Tuesday. Izak confirmed that authorities had detained the five suspects. Even so, he affirmed that the attack by TNI Infantry Battalion (Yonif) 756/WMAS was a violation of the code of conduct.
"[The attack did not represent the TNI’s] esprit de corps. The Indonesian Military has never recognized the spirit in that way. The spirit is the soul of the unit to establish a good reputation and the unit’s passion. Therefore, such an incident is a violation," he said. The Jayawijaya police station was attacked by several TNI soldiers on Saturday at around 8:10 p.m. local time, causing damage to the station. While there were no casualties in the incident, several windows at the police station were broken by stones. Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Mathius D. Fakhiri had ordered Jayawijaya Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Heri Wibowo to repair the damage caused by the attack. "So, it's all right. I have asked the Police Chief to fix it. Later, the [other] issues will be taken over by the Pangdam," said Mathius.
Police to recruit 10 thousand personnel to be assigned in Papua
March 3, 2024
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Assistant to the National Police (Polri) Chief, Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo, stated that his side will recruit 10 thousand people to be assigned in the four provinces in Papua. The recruitment of 10 thousand personnel will be carried out from 2024 to 2028, Prasetyo said here on Sunday.According to him, the Polri will recruit two thousand people in April this year. The new recruits will be educated at the State Police School (SPN) in Java. Prasetyo hoped that the regional police chiefs in Papua could be active in disseminating information for the new recruits. He said that those who will be recruited are Indigenous Papuans and those who were born and raised in Papua.
They will be educated for five months in SPNs in Java, and after their education, they will be temporarily assigned to the regions for adjustment before being returned for duty in Papua. Prasetyo said he is committed to accepting indigenous Papuans to minimize the transfer of Polri members from outside Papua to Papua.
He explained that the two thousand personnel will include 150 paramedics, especially doctors. The medical personnel recruitment will be carried out in collaboration with Cenderawasih University (Uncen). Papua Police Chief, Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri, said that due to the expansive region, the number of local police stations is limited. Some areas even only have two stations, such as the Nduga Police and the Puncak Police. "Hopefully, the increasing number of police members can expand services to the community," Fakhiri said. The territory of the Papua Regional Police includes Papua, Highland Papua, Central Papua, and South Papua.
Related news: Papua police search for attackers of Wing Air plane in Wamena
Related news: More personnel of Cartenz Task Force, Brimob deployed to Sugapa
Related news: Operation Cartenz's Peace prioritizes persuasive measures: Police
Translator: Evarukdijati, Kenzu Editor: Azis Kurmala
PNG and Indonesian defence deal
In 2010, PNG and Indonesia signed a defence cooperation deal where they agreed to share military intelligence, give logistical support and coordinate security operations.
After nearly 14 years of signing PNG has ratified the pact with Indonesia.
An opinion piece on what it means for West Papua by Ali Mirin in the Asia Pacific Report
Philip Mehrtens: One Year in Captivity
https://theatlasnews.co/latest/2024/02/07/philip-mehrtens-one-year-in-captivity/
New Zealander Pilot’s Fate Unclear as Insurgents Launch Offensive in West Papua
https://jamestown.org/program/new-zealander-pilots-fate-unclear-as-insurgents-launch-offensive-in-west-papua/?fbclid=IwAR3qojt4sCPkjslh9vJAkzvO6bQs8OMYBW8hmvvnWqxiS9gqMZy2N2hC8xA#
New Zealand pilot kidnapped a year ago in West Papua will be freed, rebel group says
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/07/kidnapped-nz-pilot-phillip-mehrtens-release-west-papua
Wenda accuses Indonesia of more human rights atrocities in Papua
https://asiapacificreport.nz/2024/02/16/wenda-accuses-indonesia-of-more-human-rights-atrocities-in-papua/
Wenda calls for Dutch support over UN visit, slams Prabowo presidency
https://asiapacificreport.nz/2024/03/05/wenda-calls-for-dutch-support-over-un-visit-slams-prabowo-presidency/
‘Winter is coming’: activists’ fears as Prabowo Subianto likely wins Indonesia election
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/15/indonesia-presidential-election-results-prabowo-subianto-likely-victory
Prabowo Subianto’s human rights abuses in Timor-Leste
https://www.thesaturdaypaper.com.au/news/law-crime/2024/03/01/chasing-prabowo-timor-leste
Prabowo's military record in public spotlight again after being made 4-star general
https://www.indoleft.org/news/2024-02-28/prabowos-military-record-in-public-spotlight-again-after-being-made-4-star-general.html
What does a Prabowo Subianto presidency mean for Australia's relationship with Indonesia?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-02-17/what-does-prabowo-subianto-presidency-australia-indonesia/103475714
Press Release: London Exchange to be taken to High Court for trading in 'dirty metals' in unprecedented legal action. https://www.tapol.org/news/press-release-london-exchange-be-taken-high-court-trading-dirty-metals-unprecedented-legal
AWPA condemns the arrest and the humiliation of two West Papuan teenagers by the Indonesian security forces
https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2024/02/australia-west-papua-association-sydney.html
Previous update.
https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2024/02/awpa-west-papua-update-no-12024.html
------------------------------------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.