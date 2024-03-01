1) Police to recruit 10 thousand personnel to be assigned in Papua  

The recruitment of 10 thousand personnel will be carried out from 2024 to 2028, Prasetyo said here on Sunday.
According to him, the Polri will recruit two thousand people in April this year. The new recruits will be educated at the State Police School (SPN) in Java.
Prasetyo hoped that the regional police chiefs in Papua could be active in disseminating information for the new recruits.
He said that those who will be recruited are Indigenous Papuans and those who were born and raised in Papua.
They will be educated for five months in SPNs in Java, and after their education, they will be temporarily assigned to the regions for adjustment before being returned for duty in Papua.
Prasetyo said he is committed to accepting indigenous Papuans to minimize the transfer of Polri members from outside Papua to Papua.
He explained that the two thousand personnel will include 150 paramedics, especially doctors. The medical personnel recruitment will be carried out in collaboration with Cenderawasih University (Uncen).
Papua Police Chief, Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri, said that due to the expansive region, the number of local police stations is limited. Some areas even only have two stations, such as the Nduga Police and the Puncak Police.
"Hopefully, the increasing number of police members can expand services to the community," Fakhiri said.
The territory of the Papua Regional Police includes Papua, Highland Papua, Central Papua, and South Papua.
Related news: Papua police search for attackers of Wing Air plane in Wamena
Related news: More personnel of Cartenz Task Force, Brimob deployed to Sugapa
Related news: Operation Cartenz's Peace prioritizes persuasive measures: Police
Translator: Evarukdijati, Kenzu
Editor: Azis Kurmala
Jayapura, Jubi – Head of the Papua Office of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM Papua) Frits Ramandey emphasizes that Papua should be seen as a region prone to conflict rather than one in constant conflict. In areas prone to conflict, police discretion is exercised in handling conflict escalation.
Ramandey explains that Papua falls into the category of regions prone to conflict because conflicts in Papua occur sporadically or unevenly. For example, conflicts are more likely to happen in Yahukimo, Nduga, Intan Jaya, Puncak, Paniai, Dogiyai, and Maybrat rather than the entire region. According to him, areas termed as conflict zones are those with widespread conflicts revolving around specific issues.
“When conflicts are widespread, we call them conflict zones. But when they are sporadic, we call them areas prone to conflict,” said Frits Ramandey during an interview at his office in Jayapura City on Thursday (29/2/2024).
Ramandey further explains that the category of regions prone to conflict is not solely based on violent movements, such as conflicts between the military/police and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB). It also includes violent actions that sometimes occur among indigenous Papuans themselves, such as tribal conflicts.
“Acts of violence, Papuans protesting about labor issues, protesting about Papuan rights in political parties, protesting about land. These happen sporadically, and from the perspective of human rights, they are considered areas prone to conflict,” says Frits.
Regarding the recent arrest of two teenagers in Yahukimo suspected of being associated with the TPNPB, Ramandey views this action as a form of police discretion in handling conflict escalation.
In areas prone to conflict like Yahukimo, Frits continues, individuals around the conflict escalation site can be taken into custody as a precaution or as part of police discretion. However, when individuals are ‘taken into custody’ at the conflict escalation site, security forces must not commit violence against them.
“The problem arises when the detained individuals are subjected to violence,” he says.
Frits Ramandey appreciates the security forces for releasing the two teenagers from Yahukimo and stating that they are not part of the TPNPB or any armed civilian group.
If the two teenagers were subjected to violence or torture while in custody, Frits Ramandey says they have the right to file complaints with the local police, the police’s internal affairs division, or Komnas HAM for legal action.
“If they were subjected to violence or torture, they can file complaints with Komnas HAM,” he says.
He further states that Komnas HAM requests that the military/police refrain from committing violence and murder, especially in situations when people are defenseless. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Psychiatrist Manoe Bernd Paul has expressed concerns about the detrimental effects of child marriage or marriage during adolescence on the mental health of children and its implications for future generations in Papua.
Manoe, speaking to Jubi at his office on Wednesday (28/2/2024), explained that human development occurs in stages, referencing the work of social psychologist Erik Erikson, who identified eight developmental stages: infancy (0-1 year), early childhood (1-3 years), preschool age (4-5 years), school age (6-11 years), adolescence (12-20 years), young adulthood (21-40 years), adulthood (41-65 years), and senescence (65 years plus).
“There are standard stages of human development supported by internationally accepted research. If any of the early developmental stages are disrupted, it will have consequences for the individual’s adulthood,” he said.
Manoe emphasized that disturbances in the stages prior to adolescence (12-18 years) significantly impact the individual’s development during this crucial period.
“At this stage, they begin to refine their abilities and demonstrate their identities and unique characteristics,” he explained.
However, the drive to establish and display identity during adolescence often manifests in extreme and exaggerated ways, leading to perceptions of deviance or delinquency from their environment, according to Manoe.
Instances of this behavior, he noted, can be seen in some adolescents in Jayapura City engaging in street stunts or attempting to establish relationships in inappropriate ways.
“Teenagers who marry or have children at a young age will struggle to fulfill their roles,” he remarked.
Manoe highlighted that teenage parents are navigating the complexities of identity formation and confusion characteristic of adolescence, which affects their mental health and, consequently, the well-being of their children.
“Marriage or parenthood at an early age makes individuals vulnerable to domestic violence and HIV/AIDS, especially if one partner engages in promiscuous behavior,” Manoe added.
The developmental stages experienced by teenage parents also have repercussions for the children they raise, impacting their future abilities and decision-making skills, the doctor noted.
“Considering the life cycle from infancy to adolescence that every child should undergo, any stage skipped or disrupted can have detrimental effects and is challenging to rectify,” he explained.
Manoe stressed the importance of educating children from infancy to adolescence, highlighting the crucial role of parents in this process and the risks it poses for future generations, particularly in Papua.
Furthermore, he underscored the alarming rates of HIV/AIDS among adolescents in Papua this year, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to address this issue.
“The high prevalence of HIV/AIDS among adolescents in Papua is a direct consequence of the factors discussed earlier. It requires concerted efforts from parents, NGOs, and the government. We must work together to educate adolescents and safeguard the future generations of Papua,” he concluded. (*)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.