Friday, March 29, 2024

1) Indonesian military apologies fail to mask the harassment, gagging of Papuan leaders

2) UN Human Rights Committee concerned over Indonesia human rights violations against Papua people

3) The TPNPB News-As of March 29, 2024

https://asiapacificreport.nz/2024/03/29/indonesian-military-apologies-fail-to-mask-the-harassment-gagging-of-papuan-leaders/

1) Indonesian military apologies fail to mask the harassment, gagging of Papuan leaders 

By APR editor -  March 29, 2024

COMMENTARY: By Ronny Kareni

Since the atrocious footage of the suffering of an indigenous Papuan man reverberates in the heart of Puncak by the brute force of Indonesia’s army in early February, shocking tactics deployed by those in power to silence critics has been unfolding.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the plight of the leaders of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Markus Haluk and Menase Tabuni. Their unwavering resolve in condemning the situation has faced targeted harassment and discrimination.

The leaders of the ULMWP have become targets of a state campaign aimed at silencing them.

Menase Tabuni, serving as the executive council president of the ULMWP, along with Markus Haluk, the executive secretary, have recently taken on the responsibility of leading political discourse directly from within West Papua.

This decision follows the ULMWP’s second high-level summit in Port Vila in August 2023, where the movement reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the rights and freedoms of the people of West Papua.

On March 23, the ULMWP leadership released a media statement in which Tabuni condemned the abhorrent racist slurs and torture depicted in the video of a fellow Papuan at the hands of Indonesia’s security forces.

Tabuni called for an immediate international investigation to be conducted by the UN Commissioner of the Human Rights Office.

Harassment not protection
However, the response from Indonesian authorities was not one of protection, but rather a chilling escalation of harassment facilitated by the Criminal Code and Information and Electronic Transactions Law, known as UU ITE.

Since UU ITE took effect in November 2016, it has been viewed as the state’s weapon against critics, as shown during the widespread anti-racism protests across West Papua in mid-August of 2019.


Harassment and intimidation . . . ULMWP leaders (from left) Menase Tabuni (executive council president), Markus Haluk (executive council secretary), Apolos Sroyer (judicial council chairperson), and Willem Rumase (legislative council chairperson). Image: ULMWP

The website SemuaBisaKena, dedicated to documenting UU ITE cases, recorded 768 cases in West Papua between 2016 and 2020.

The limited information on laws to protect individuals exercising their freedom of speech, including human rights defenders, political activist leaders, journalists, and civil society representatives, makes the situation worse.

For example, Victor Mambor, a senior journalist and founder of the Jubi news media group, in spite of being praised as a humanitarian and rights activist by the UN Human Rights Council in September 2021, continues to face frequent acts of violence and intimidation for his truth-telling defiance.

Threats and hate speech on his social media accounts are frequent. His Twitter account was hacked and deleted in 2022 after he posted a video showing Indonesian security forces abusing a disabled civilian.

Systematic intimidation
The systematic nature of this intimidation in West Papua cannot be understated.

It is a well-coordinated effort designed to suffocate dissent and silence the voice of resistance.

The barrage of messages and missed calls to both Tabuni and Haluk creates a psychological warfare waged with callous indifference, leaving scars that run deep. It creates an atmosphere of perpetual unease, leaving wondering when the next onslaught will happen.

The inundation of their phones with messages filled with discriminatory slurs in Bahasa serves as crude reminders of the lengths to which state entities will go in abuse of the law.

Translated into English, these insults such as “Hey asshole I stale you” or “You smell like shit” not only denigrate the ULMWP political leaders but also serve as threats, such as “We are not afraid” or “What do you want”, which underscore calculated malice behind the attacks.

This incident highlights a systemic issue, laying bare the fragility of democratic ideals in the face of entrenched power and exposing the hollowness of promises made by those who claim to uphold the rule of law.

Disinformation grandstanding
In the wake of the Indonesian government’s response to the video footage, which may outwardly appear as a willingness to address the issue publicly, there is a stark contrast in the treatment of Papuan political leaders and activists behind closed doors.

While an apology from the Indonesian military commander in Papua through a media conference earlier this week may seem like a step in the right direction, it merely scratches the surface of a deeper issue.

Firstly, the government’s call for firm action against individual soldiers depicted in the video, which has proven to be military personnel, cannot be served as a distraction from addressing broader systemic human rights abuses in West Papua.

A thorough and impartial investigation into all reports of harassment, intimidation and reprisals against human rights defenders ensures that all perpetrators are brought to justice, and if convicted, punished with penalties commensurate with the seriousness of the offence.

However, by focusing solely on potential disciplinary measures against a handful of soldiers, the government fails to acknowledge the larger pattern of abuse and oppression prevailing in the region.

Also the statement from the Presidential Staff Office could be viewed as a performative gesture aimed at neutralising international critics rather than instigating genuine reforms.

Without concrete efforts to address the root causes of human rights abuses in West Papua, such statements risk being perceived as empty rhetoric that fails to bring about tangible change for the Papuan people.

Enduring struggle
Historically, West Papua has been marked by a long-standing struggle for independence and self-determination, always met with resistance from Indonesian authorities.

Activists advocating for West Papua’s rights and freedoms become targets of threats and harassment as they challenge entrenched power structures and seek to bring international attention to their cause.

The lack of accountability and impunity enjoyed by the state and its security forces of such acts further emboldens those who seek to silence dissent through intimidation and coercion. Thus, the threats and harassment experienced by the ULMWP leaders and West Papua activists are not only a reflection of the struggle for self-determination but also symptomatic of broader systemic injustices.

In navigating the turbulent waters ahead, let us draw strength from the unwavering resolve of Markus Haluk, Menase Tabuni and many Papuans who refuse to be silenced.

The leaders of the ULMWP and all those who stand alongside them in the fight for justice and freedom serve as a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit.

It is incumbent upon us all to stand in solidarity with those who face intimidation and harassment, to lend our voices to their cause and to shine a light on the darkness that seeks to envelop them.

For in the end, it is only through collective action and unwavering resolve that we can overcome the forces of tyranny and usher in a future where freedom reigns freely.

Ronny Kareni is a Canberra-based Free West Papua activist, musician, trained-diplomat, youth vocational specialist and human rights defender. He graduated in diplomacy studies at the Australian National University. He is committed to and passionate about working with First Nations, Pacific and the nonprofit sector to support social, cultural and legal justice for the most vulnerable target groups. Special report for Asia Pacific Report.

2) UN Human Rights Committee concerned over Indonesia human rights violations against Papua people

María Paz Rodríguez Galiano | Facultad de Derecho PUCP, PE 
MARCH 29, 2024 02:30:14 PM

The UN Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) expressed profound concern regarding the systematic occurrence of gross human rights violations against the Papuan people, involving security forces and law enforcement officers in Indonesia. The statement came at the conclusion of its 140th session on Thursday, following the review of reports from Indonesia, Chile, Guyana, Namibia, Serbia, Somalia, and the UK.

One of the main topics of the concluding observations was impunity and accountability for past human rights violations stemming from the decades-long conflict between separatists and Indonesian troops. The UNCHR highlighted that, despite Indonesia’s commitment to investigating numerous reports of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of indigenous peoples in Papua, there has been a failure to investigate these violations. This, in turn, has prevented the distribution of reparations for the victims.

The UNHRC also emphasized there remains insufficient information regarding various cases of human rights violations, including one occurring between 1965 and 1966. The locations of mass graves containing an estimated 500,000 victims of the “anti-Communist” massacres during this period are still unknown.

However, it is not only the lack of information but also a lack of publicity regarding Indonesia. The UNHRC noted that the report presented in December 2022 on the twelve cases brought before the Non-Judicial Resolution Team for Serious Human Rights Violations is not publicly available. Similarly, the UNCHR has raised concerns about the lack of judicial action in the investigated cases, as out of 16 cases of human rights violations investigated by the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM), only 4 have been prosecuted in court.

The report also provided recommendations to Indonesia’s government, urging it to intensify its efforts to eradicate impunity and guarantee accountability for past human rights violations. Given the UNHRC’s concern regarding the failure to investigate human rights abuses, the committee also advised Indonesia to ensure that Komnas HAM receives adequate financial and technical support, as well as sufficient human resources, to enable effective and independent actions in defense of human rights.

Likewise, the UNHRC recommended Indonesia prioritize the prompt investigation of all human rights violations, encompassing arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, torture, ill-treatment and extrajudicial killings—including those cases reported to Komnas HAM. Furthermore, Indonesia should ensure that families and victims receive updates and information about the investigations, as well as full reparations proportionate to the gravity of the damage.


From posting on FB
3) The TPNPB News-As of March 29, 2024
Shared by: Sebby Sambom (Jubir TPNPB)
The Indonesian Military Is Doing Massive Air Strike In Nduga For Three Days And They Are Doing Attacks At Night Using Drones And Also Fighter Jet Planes.
Press Release of TPNPB Komnas Central Headquarters Management for March 29, 2024
Indonesian Military Authority carried out a mission to liberate Captain Philips Mark Marthens in Nduga with bomb attacks through fighter jets and military helicopters, And also drones
Thus the Report:
Indonesian military conducts aerial bomb attack with fighter jets and military helicopters on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 20:40 - 22:00 pm. In the said attack the Indonesian Military carried out bombers as many as 8 times that resulted in 4 Red Ant posts belonging to the special forces of TPNPB OPM Kodap III Ndugama Derakma led by Perek P Jelas Karunggu in Kobit burned down.
Perek Karunggu explains that the bomb attacks carried out by the Indonesian Military using fighter jets and military helicopters exactly Captain Philips Mark Marthes was located. However, in the said bomb attack TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma team together with Capt Philips Mark Marthens survived. Only our 4 posts were on fire.
Bomb attacks carried out by Indonesian Military using fighter jets and military helicopters continue on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 22:21 pm. In the bomb attack the Indonesian military authority has carried out bombers as many as 6 times at the Red Ant Post in Kobit. Nanum, TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma troops together with Capt Philips Mark Marthnes survived the bomb attack. The Indonesian Military Authority has also used unmanned reconnaissance aircraft during air operations at the exact location of Captain Philips.
Bomb Attacks continued on the third day on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 08:20am for 2 hours which resulted in Kobit Post, Korowait Post, and Kambila Headquarters belonging to TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma special forces burnt to the ground.
Perek Jelas Karunggu the leader of Kambila Headquarters reports that four outposts and one special forces headquarters of TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma have been burned to the ground due to a bomb attack carried out for 3 days by the Indonesian Military through the air until 08:20 am this Friday, March 29, 2024
During the occurrence of such a massive air strike carried out by the Indonesian Military since March 27-29, 2024 our TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma troops have also managed to shoot down the Indonesian military helicopter body and suffered gunshot wounds as many as three bullets. Tutur Perek P Clearly Karunggu.
We TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma are still standby since morning till evening Friday, 29 March 2024 and have deployed special forces to shoot down Indonesian Military who want to enter our area with fighter jets and helicopters, We are not afraid. Reveal The Clear Bronze.
So live reporting from Nduga battlefield.
Note :
For more than 1 year the Indonesian Government does not have good intentions in looking for a solution for the release of captain Philips Mark Marthens a new Zealand citizen whom we are hostage, because he has entered the territory of armed conflict between the Indonesian Military and us (TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma).
So we assess to the Indonesian Government that the government has instructed its Military to come to Nduga on the assassination mission against Capt Philips Mark Marthens. The cause, operation and bombing were exactly where Capt Philips Mark Marthens was.
Even the Indonesian military operation has violated international humanitarian law (Law of War) because the Indonesian Military use Bomb for 3 days and will endanger the life of Captain Philips Mark Marthens.
Commander in charge of TPNPB OPM kodap III Ndugama Derakma
*Brigade Agianus Kogeya
Operation commander TPNPB OPM kodap III Ndugama Derakma
*Mayor Pemne Kogeya
Thus the Broadcast Per Management of the TPNPB Komnas Central Headquarters, And forwarded to all parties by
West Papua National Liberation Army spokesman Sebby Sambom.
Thanks for good cooperation.

In Bahasa

The TPNPB News-Per 29 Maret 2024
Shared by: Sebby Sambom (Jubir TPNPB)
Militer Indonesia Sedang melakukan serangan Udara secara massive di Nduga selama tiga hari Dan mereka lakukan Serangan pada malam hari Menggunakan Drone Dan Juga Pesawat jet tempur.
Siaran Pers Manajemen Markas Pusat Komnas TPNPB per 29 Maret 2024
Otoritas Militer Indonesia melakukan misi pembebasan Kapten Philips Mark Marthens di Nduga dengan serangan bom melalui pesawat tempur dan helikopter militer, Dan Juga drone
Demikian Laporan:
Militer Indonesia melakukan serangan Bom melalui udara dengan pesawat tempur dan helikopter militer pada hari Rabu, 27 Maret 2024 pukul 20:40 - 22:00 malam. Dalam serangan tersebut Militer Indonesia melakukan pengebomam sebanyak 8 kali yang mengakibatkan 4 pos Semut Merah milik pasukan khusus TPNPB OPM Kodap III Ndugama Derakma dibawa pimpinan Perek P Jelas Karunggu di Kobit terbakar habis.
Perek Karunggu menjelaskan bahwa serangan bom yang dilakukan oleh Militer Indonesia dengan menggunakan pesawat tempur dan helikopter militer tepat Kapten Philips Mark Marthes berada. Namun, dalam serangan bom tersebut pasukan TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma bersama Kapten Philips Mark Marthens selamat. Hanya 4 pos kami yang terbakar.
Serangan bom yang dilakukan oleh Militer Indonesia dengan menggunakan pesawat tempur dan helikopter militer berlanjut pada hari Kamis, 28 Maret 2024 pukul 22:21 malam. Dalam serangan bom tersebut otoritas militer indonesia telah melakukan pengebomam sebanyak 6 kali di Pos Semut Merah di Kobit. Nanum, pasukan TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma bersama Kapten Philips Mark Marthnes selamat dari serangan bom tersebut. Otoritas Militer Indonesia juga telah menggunakan pesawat pengintai tanpa awak selama melakukan operasi melalui udara tepat kapten Philips berada.
Serangan Bom terus berlanjut di hari ketiga pada Jumat, 29 Maret 2024 pukul 08:20 pagi selama 2 jam yang mengakibatkan Pos Kobit, Pos Korowait, dan Markas Kambila milik pasukan khusus TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma terbakar habis.
Perek Jelas Karunggu pimpinan Markas Kambila melaporkan bahwa empat pos dan satu markas pasukan khusus TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma telah terbakar habis akibat penyerangan bom yang dilakukan selama 3 hari oleh Militer Indonesia melalui udara hingga pukul 08:20 pagi tadi Jumat 29 Maret 2024.
Selama terjadi serangan udara yang dilakukan oleh Militer Indonesia yang begitu masif sejak tanggal 27-29 Maret 2024 kami pasukan TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma juga telah berhasil menembak Bodi Helikopter Militer Indonesia dan mengalami luka tembak sebanyak tiga peluru. Tutur Perek P Jelas Karunggu.
Kami TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma masih siaga sejak pagi hingga malam ini Jumat, 29 Maret 2024 dan telah menyebarkan pasukan khusus untuk menembak Militer Indonesia yang mau memasuki wilayah kami dengan pesawat tempur dan helikopter, Kami tidak takut. Ungkap Perek Jelas Karunggu.
Demikian laporan langsung dari Medan perang Nduga.
Catatan:
Selama 1 tahun lebih Pemerintah Indonesia tidak mempunyai niat baik dalam mencari solusi pembebasan kapten Philips Mark Marthens warga negara selandia baru yang kami sandera, karena telah memasuki wilayah konflik bersenjata antara Militer Indonesia dengan kami (TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama Derakma).
Maka kami menilai kepada Pemerintah Indonesia bahwa pemerintah telah menginstuksikan kepada Militernya untuk datang ke Nduga dalam misi pembunuhan terhadap Kapten Philips Mark Marthens. Sebab, operasi dan serangan bom tersebut tepat dimana Kapten Philips Mark Marthens berada.
Bahkan operasi Militer Indonesia tersebut telah melanggar hukum humaniter internasional (Hukum Perang) karena Militer Indonesia menggunakan Bom selama 3 hari dan akan membahayakan nyawa Kapten Philips Mark Marthens.
Penanggung jawab panglima TPNPB OPM kodap III Ndugama Derakma
*Brigjen Egianus Kogeya
Komandan operasi TPNPB OPM kodap III Ndugama Derakma
*Mayor Pemne Kogeya
Demikian Siaran Per Management Markas Pusat Komnas TPNPB, Dan diteruskan kepada semua pihak oleh
juru Bicara Tentara Pembebasan Nasional Papua Barat, Sebby Sambom.
Terima kasih atas kerja sama yang baik.

