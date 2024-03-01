2) Prabowo, Gibran score landslide victory in South Papua
1) SW Papua urges indigenous people to protect sustainability of forests
March 18, 2024 16:33 GMT+700
Sorong, Southwest Papua (ANTARA) - The Southwest Papua Provincial Government called on all indigenous people to protect forests to realize sustainable development in the region.
Head of the province's Environment, Forestry, and Land Office Julian Kelly Kambu remarked here on Monday that sustainable development can be realized if only forests and their cleanliness are maintained.
"The minister of environment and forestry said that there must be more social interaction and communication with the indigenous people's agencies as well as with stakeholders and the government to build environmentally sustainable development," Kambu affirmed.
At the local 41st Forester Service Day commemoration, he stated that the indigenous people's agencies are considered to be development partners in implementing environmentally sustainable development by protecting forest areas for the next generation.
The forest environment must kept clean, safe, and comfortable, so that businesses can run and communities are empowered, he stressed.
In order to support sustainable development from an environmental perspective, his side has disseminated information to development partners and businesses.
He emphasized that businesses should be run in a sustainable, tiered, and structured manner so as to develop mutual understanding.
"(This is) so that our common understanding of sustainable development can be achieved and forest areas can be maintained fully. This is part of what we do," he stressed.
He stated that in Southwest Papua, there are already the Social Forestry and Environmental Partnership Center (PSKL), Climate Change Control (PPI), and some development partners, such as FORCLIME.
"It is our capital and strength to synergize with all indigenous partners to develop and maintain forests (and to determine) which ones we need to protect and the ones we need to develop," he remarked.
2) Prabowo, Gibran score landslide victory in South Papua
March 15, 2024 22:56 GMT+700
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka have scored a landslide victory in South Papua with 162,852 valid votes, the General Elections Commission (KPU) announced at a plenary meeting here on Friday.
Meanwhile, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD polled 110,003 votes, and Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar received 41,906 votes. The total number of voters going to polling stations was recorded at 320,386.
According to a member of the KPU-South Papua Office, Theresia Mahuze, who attended the KPU's plenary meeting, the total number of registered voters in the province's final voter list (DPT) was 367,269.
Of the number, only 306,486 registered voters went to polling stations on Election Day (February 14, 2024), she informed.
In addition to them, at least 2,471 voters registered in the additional voter list and 11,429 voters registered in the special voter list (DPK) also cast their votes on Election Day.
Indonesians have given their mandate. At least 1.7 million voters living abroad cast their votes for the General Elections before February 14, while more than 203 million voters residing in Indonesia flocked to polling stations on Election Day.
Voters living outside Indonesia cast their ballot at 828 polling stations through 1,580 mobile voting boxes and 651 postal services, while Indonesian residents voted at 820,161 polling stations.
On Election Day, polling stations at 84 electoral districts in 38 provinces remained open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time.
ANTARA reported earlier that the public will need to be patient to learn the legitimate results of the 2024 elections, as the outcome of the manual vote count will be announced by the KPU by March 20 at the latest.
No doubt, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, and their political coalitions are awaiting the moment of truth, too.
In the meantime, several pollsters' quick counts, broadcast on the country's national TV stations, have revealed favorable results for the Prabowo-Gibran pair.
After the official result of the KPU's final manual vote count is out, the winning candidate pair will need to wait for the presidential inauguration, which is scheduled to take place on October 20, 2024.
