Jayapura, Jubi – A 7-year-old girl in Intan Jaya Regency, Elpina Dwitau, suffered a gunshot wound during the arrest of suspected members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) by the security forces.
The incident occurred in Yokatapa Village, Sugapa District, Intan Jaya Regency on Friday, November 4, 2022. Elpina Dwitau, who was allegedly injured in the right waist, was referred to a hospital in Nabire on Saturday.
Head of Information of the XVII/Cenderawasih Military Regional Command Col. Cav. Herman Taryaman confirmed on Saturday that Elpina Dwitau suffered a gunshot wound caused by the ricochet of a bullet projectile by members of the Indonesian Military (TNI) and Police joint forces.
The incident began when the TNI and police pursued and shot Luther Japugau, a suspected TPNPB member who fled when he was about to be arrested.
Herman said Luther Japugau was a member of the TPNPB led by Undius Kogoya. According to Herman, the attempt to arrest Luther Japugau took place on Friday from 3:40 to 7 p.m. Papua time.
Herman said Luther Japugau tried to escape so the joint forces fired one warning shot. Japugau kept running away, therefore the troops shot at him, injuring Japugau’s leg. The TNI and police immediately evacuated Luther Japugau to the Sugapa Health Center.
A few moments later, the forces received a report that a child named Elpina Dwitau was evacuated to the Sugapa Health Center due to a gunshot wound to the right waist. Herman stated that the joint forces immediately met Paulus Dwitau, Elpina’s parent.
“The TNI and police will certainly be responsible for the incident. At 9:30 this morning, Elpina Dwitau was referred to a hospital in Nabire, accompanied by her mother, Hubertina Belau, for further treatment,” Herman said on Saturday. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Director of the Jayapura Legal Aid Institute of the Indonesian Women’s Association for Justice (LBH APIK Jayapura) Nur Aida Duwila said a number of legal aid institutions in Papua provided legal assistance to three children who were victims of persecution allegedly committed by the Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers in Keerom Regency.
The assistance, Nur said, was to ensure that the perpetrators were prosecuted and the victims received psychological and social recovery.
Among the organizations to provide assistance were LBH Apik Jayapura, the Cenderawasih Legal Aid Post, the Institute for the Study of Empowerment of Women and Children of Papua (LP3A-P), and the Indonesian Advocates Association (Peradi) Jayapura City.
“There are lawyers at Peradi Jayapura who are ready to help,” Nur told Jubi on Thursday evening, November 3, 2022.
Rahmat Paisei (14), Bastian Bate (13), and Laurents Kaung (11) were allegedly assaulted by a number of soldiers at the Cartenz Peace Task Force Post in Yuwanain Village, Arso District on October 27. The three of them were tortured using chains, wire reels and water hoses until they suffered severe injuries and had to undergo treatment at the hospital.
According to Nur, the soldiers who persecuted three children must be held accountable for their actions. “We will do whatever it takes to uphold the legal process. We are committed to bringing the perpetrators to court. Even if the children have made wrongdoings, there must be a non-violent solution. If the soldiers accused them of stealing, they should have reported them to the police instead of torturing them,” she said.
Nur said the recent violence only added to the list of violence by the security forces in Papua. “Even if it was true that the children stole, it was not a justification for the persecution,” she said.
Nur feared that these children would be traumatized after experiencing such violence, or worse, they would grow up committing violence against other people or the next generation. This will only prolong the chain of violence in Papua.
She further said that all parties have a responsibility to break the chain of violence against Papuans, especially against Papuan children. It is important so that the next generation does not experience the same thing.
Director of the LP3A-P Siti Akmianti said her party was still coordinating with the coalition to provide assistance to the three children in Keerom. “The LP3A-P cannot provide the assistance yet as we are still coordinating with the coalition about advocating for the case,” Siti told Jubi on Friday.
Rahmat’s mother, Elvi Yoku, said on Friday that the family had trusted the legal process to be handled by a team of legal aid organizations including the Papua Office of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM Papua), as well as the XVII/Cenderawasih Military Police.
She hopes that the perpetrators that persecute her son and the other two children will be prosecuted. “I have handed over the case to the legal team. I’m looking forward to hearing the next steps from them,” Yoku told Jubi.
Yoku said her son Rahmat was still undergoing treatment at the Marthen Indey Army Hospital in Jayapura City. She said Rahmat’s condition had not improved. Her son still had difficulty eating and oftentimes vomited.
“He’s still vomiting. Today he vomited twice and the color of his vomit was very yellow,” she said. (*)
https://en.tempo.co/read/1654228/kpk-examines-papua-secretary-9-witnesses-in-lukas-enembes-case
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) examined a number of witnesses in the alleged corruption case of the Papua Regional Budget (APBD) that ensnared Papuan Governor Lukas Enembe, on Monday, November 7, 2022. Among the ten witnesses was the Regional Secretary Ridwan Ruikutun.
The anti-graft body's spokesperson Ali Fikri said Ridwan was being questioned about the main tasks and functions of the Papua provincial government. "We have examined him who was present at the Papua Police Mobile Brigade Headquarters," said Ali in a press statement on Monday, November 7, 2022.
In addition to the Regional Secretary, the investigators examined the Papua Procurement Service Unit (ULPP) head Noldy Taroreh regarding a number of development projects in the province.
The KPK also questioned eight people from the private sector, namely Rijanto Lakka, Bonny Pirono (Commissioner of PT Tabi Bangun Papua), Freddik Banne (employee of PT Tabi Bangun Papua), Meike (Finance Staffer of PT Tabi Bangun Papua), Yani Ardiningrum (Staffer of PT Tabi Bangun Papua), Irianti Yuspita (Staffer of PT Tabi Bangun Papua), Razwell Patrick William Bonay (CV Walibhu), and Irma Imelda (Staffer of CV Walibhu).
"We will analyze their statements regarding their participation in the infrastructure development projects in Papua," Ali explained.
"The tentative date will be in December 2022," DPR Commission II legislator Mardani Ali Sera informed in response to a query on the expected date for the completion of the regulation at the Parliament Complex here on Monday.
He said that the parliament has conducted informal talks with the Home Ministry to set the completion date in December.
The government regulation in lieu of law is meant to provide parliamentary representation for the three new Papuan provinces -- Central Papua, Highland Papua, and South Papua -- in the 2024 General Elections, the legislator informed.
"Otherwise, (the parliament) would have no seats allocated for them. How pity if provinces have no parliamentary seat allocation, moreover, it will be a violation of the 1945 Constitution," Sera said.
He clarified that the government regulation will only regulate elections in Papua and will not regulate the allocation of electoral numbers to political parties.
"(The party number) will be decided through sortition, per Law No. 7 of 2017 on Election," he informed.
According to the relevant General Elections Commission (KPU) regulations, the political party number sortition will take place after the KPU determines the parties that are eligible for the election and before the finalization of the party list, the legislator added.
Meanwhile, other issues, such as the designation of political party numbers and regional KPU officers' term synchronization, will be regulated in the KPU regulation instead of the government regulation in lieu of law, he said.
Considering that the election stages have begun and there is a need to prevent legal loopholes, regulating those issues through KPU regulations will be the most effective way forward, he added.
"We are in the middle of the (election) process, and it is not possible if we modify too much because it will cause legal loopholes, which will be dangerous," Sera said.
