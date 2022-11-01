Jakarta (ANTARA) - Commission II of the House of Representatives (DPR) is targeting to complete the government regulation in lieu of the election law for the newly-formed Papuan provinces by December.

"The tentative date will be in December 2022," DPR Commission II legislator Mardani Ali Sera informed in response to a query on the expected date for the completion of the regulation at the Parliament Complex here on Monday.

He said that the parliament has conducted informal talks with the Home Ministry to set the completion date in December.

The government regulation in lieu of law is meant to provide parliamentary representation for the three new Papuan provinces -- Central Papua, Highland Papua, and South Papua -- in the 2024 General Elections, the legislator informed.

"Otherwise, (the parliament) would have no seats allocated for them. How pity if provinces have no parliamentary seat allocation, moreover, it will be a violation of the 1945 Constitution," Sera said.

He clarified that the government regulation will only regulate elections in Papua and will not regulate the allocation of electoral numbers to political parties.

"(The party number) will be decided through sortition, per Law No. 7 of 2017 on Election," he informed.

According to the relevant General Elections Commission (KPU) regulations, the political party number sortition will take place after the KPU determines the parties that are eligible for the election and before the finalization of the party list, the legislator added.

Meanwhile, other issues, such as the designation of political party numbers and regional KPU officers' term synchronization, will be regulated in the KPU regulation instead of the government regulation in lieu of law, he said.

Considering that the election stages have begun and there is a need to prevent legal loopholes, regulating those issues through KPU regulations will be the most effective way forward, he added.

"We are in the middle of the (election) process, and it is not possible if we modify too much because it will cause legal loopholes, which will be dangerous," Sera said.

Related news: Indonesian Red Cross presses for more volunteers in Papuan provinces
Related news: Papua to provide Rp10 billion grant for three new provinces
Related news: New Papua provinces formed in line with grassroots' demands: Jokowi