2) Komnas HAM Papua announces investigation results on Dogiyai incident
3) Rev. Martinus Iyai escorts three victims of Dogiyai clash to Dogiyai Police
4 ) Central Papua acting governor shares plans for first 100 days
-------------------------https://www.thejakartapost.com/indonesia/2022/11/18/house-creates-yet-another-province-in-papua.html
1) House creates yet another province in Papua
Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post) PREMIUM Jakarta ● Fri, November 18, 2022
The House of Representatives unanimously passed on Thursday a law to create another new province in the underdeveloped region of Papua, expecting that this will allow the government to redraw electoral districts in all four new provinces ahead of the 2024 general election.
The new law splits West Papua province into two new administrations, via the creation of Southwest Papua province, after policymakers in late July carved three new provinces – South Papua, Central Papua and Papua Highlands – out of neighboring Papua province.
This inevitably sets forth a redrawing of electoral districts and reallocation of legislative seats for all the new provinces, a requirement that election watchdogs called a complex and taxing consequence for the organizing of upcoming polls in the country’s easternmost region.
The government has been drafting a regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) to revise the prevailing General Elections Law, which currently only regulates the number of electoral districts and legislative seats in 34 provinces, excluding the four newest provinces.
However, as the election-preparation stages are already underway, the much-needed legal instrument is nowhere to be seen. The government had said that it preferred to wait for the creation of Southwest Papua as it wanted to include it in the Perppu.
Read also: Policymakers consider Perppu to redraw Papua's electoral districts
“As there is so little time remaining to prepare for the elections, the government must accelerate the drafting of the Perppu and the appointment of Southwest Papua officials," House Commission II chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia from the Golkar Party said after the House plenary session on Thursday.
Election preparation
The fact that the creation of the four new provinces happened when the election-preparation stages were already underway has left the General Elections Commission (KPU) and critics wary of possible disruptions to the 2024 general election in Papua.
They are calling for immediate issuance of the Perppu – at least before it opens registration for Regional Representatives Council (DPD) candidates on Dec. 6. "We hope to see the new Perppu soon so that the KPU can start preparing to hold the general election in the new provinces," KPU commissioner Idham Holik said on Tuesday, adding that the Perppu was also needed for the establishment of KPU regional offices. Or else, activist Khoirunnisa Nur Agustyati of the Association for Elections and Democracy (Perludem) said, people in the four new Papuan provinces could not cast their vote in 2024.
Read also: Papuans reject new law to split province
The Home Ministry said the government expected to have the Perppu ready before the end of this month and immediately submit it to the House for approval. "This must be done quickly so no election preparations are disrupted due to our delay in carrying out this process,” Home Minister Tito Karnavian said on Thursday.
The government is set to hold one last meeting with Commission II and election organizers to discuss some key provisions in the Perppu, including how they will reallocate legislative seats for the four new provinces.
New Papuan officials
The Home Ministry will now fast track the selection process for an interim governor for Southwest Papua, who will need approval from the President before holding office. "Next week we might have the decision on who the acting governor will be," Tito said.
Read also: Policymakers press ahead with plan to create yet another new province in Papua
The central government started setting up local administrations in the three previously created provinces in Papua last week. The government on Tuesday named senior officials at the Home Ministry as definitive provincial secretaries of Papua Highlands, South Papua and Central Papua after last week appointing three interim governors, who will hold on to their seat for one year.
The acting governors are Papua Prosecutor's Office head Nikolaus Kondomo for Papua Highlands and Home Ministry expert staffers Apolo Safanpo and Ribka Haluk for South Papua and Central Papua.
-------------------
https://en.jubi.id/komnas-ham-papua-announces-investigation-results-on-dogiyai-incident/
Jayapura, Jubi – The Papua Office of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM Papua) on Thursday, November 17, 2022, announced the results of its investigation on the clashes that occurred in Dogiyai Regency last week. Komnas HAM Papua said the series of events resulted in two casualties, eight people injured, and dozens of houses, kiosks, government offices, and vehicles burned.
Head of Komnas HAM Papua Frits Ramandey explained that a traffic accident that occurred on November 12 sparked mass rage in Dogiyai. A truck carrying building materials hit a child to death. The local residents looked for the truck driver to be held accountable. However, the driver had escaped to the Dogiyai Police Headquarters.
“The mob then vented their anger by spontaneously burning houses and a number of vehicles. They also attacked several residents sporadically,” Ramandey said on Thursday.
The monitoring results of Komnas HAM Papua noted that the event killed at least two people, namely a 5-year-old child named Noldy Goodi Goo who died after being hit by a truck, and a resident named Iqbal (29) who allegedly died due to the attack from other residents.
The commission also recorded three residents injured due to persecution. In addition, four policemen were injured by arrows and two residents were injured by sharp weapons, namely Felek Pigai and Delpina Tebai (14).
Previous information said Felek Pigai had died. However, Ramandey said he could not confirm whether Felek Pigai had actually died. “Until now, we have not received confirmation that Felek Pigai died. But he indeed became a victim,” Ramandey said.
Ramandey explained that the mass rampage that occurred in Dogiyai last week caused 27 residential units, 51 kiosks, nine boarding houses, nine trucks, 20 motorcycles, and one excavator to be damaged or burned. The Dogiyai Population and Civil Registry Office, the Dogiyai Finance Department, the Village Community Empowerment Office, the Dogiyai Environment Office, and the Dogiyai Inspectorate Office were also burned.
“According to the Komnas HAM’s records, this is the third traffic accident case. Last year there was the same incident before a similar mass rampage and arson,” Ramandey said.
Komnas HAM Papua encouraged the Acting Governor of Central Papua Province to prioritize the resolution to the mob violence and social conflict in Dogiyai, and support for the rehabilitation of victims.
Ramandey also asked the Dogiyai Regent and the local government to immediately carry out intensive health treatment for the injured, and provide attention for the community members who were victims.
Ramandey said Komnas HAM Papua continued to coordinate with local partners and the police to restore security in Dogiyai.
Jubi’s investigation in the field found that the name of the child who was the victim of a truck accident was Juprianto Tebai (4). In addition, the Dogiyai Community Empowerment and Village Government Office (DPMPK) confirmed that the body found dead on Saturday was that of Feleks Pigai, a member of a deliberation body in Bunauwo village, East Kamuu District. (*)
----------------------
https://en.jubi.id/rev-martinus-iyai-escorts-three-victims-of-dogiyai-clash-to-dogiyai-police/
3) Rev. Martinus Iyai escorts three victims of Dogiyai clash to Dogiyai Police
News Desk - Mass Rampage In Dogiyai
18 November 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – Rev. Martinus Iyai along with the community escorted three residents of Kamuu District to the Dogiyai Police Headquarters, Central Papua Province. The three were Sugeng Rianto (38), Slamet Triadi (51) and Dwi Purnomo (35).
All three chose to flee to a resident’s house when the mob rampage occurred on November 12, 2022. Dogiyai Police chief Sr. Come. Samuel D Tatiratu expressed his gratitude to Rev. Martinus Iyai and the residents who kept Sugeng, Slamet and Dwi safe.
“I thank the community for their cooperation in helping the police officers secure the victims,” Tatiratu said in a written statement received by Jubi on Thursday, November 17.
Tatiratu said his party would provide full protection to victims and other communities. He asked the entire community to maintain a conducive situation.
“Ahead of Christmas and the new year of 2023, let us maintain security and public order, and not be provoked or divided,” he said.
On Saturday and Sunday last week, a mass rampage occurred in Dogiyai Regency, triggered by the anger of residents who saw a truck accident that killed a child. Angry residents attacked a number of people and burned dozens of buildings such as houses, kiosks, and government buildings.
In the series of events, at least one resident was reported dead and some other residents were reported missing. (*)
"First, we will issue a governor regulation on regional apparatus and fill civil state apparatus vacancies in the province," Haluk, who took office on November 11, 2022, told ANTARA here on Saturday (November 19).
The second and third programs will involve the issuance of a governor regulation on the province's budget plan and a visit to eight cities and districts in the province, she informed.
"The fourth program will be to expedite the allocation of grants by establishing a regional authority budget team and opening the province's regional general account," the acting governor said.
She will also prepare government facilities, including office and work facilities for state apparatus, and recruit members for the Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP)—the assembly in charge of protecting the Papuan people's rights and culture—through public consultation to inform residents about the ongoing administration changes.
"Lastly, we will prepare for the 2024 General Election in the province, including updating the electoral roll," Haluk said.
The acting governor expressed the hope that the new province would realize the purpose of its establishment, which is to achieve prosperity and self-sufficiency as well as bolster the competitiveness of Central Papuan residents.
While reminding the relevant authorities to provide affirmative action for Central Papua residents, in accordance with the special autonomy conferred to the province, she appealed to residents, religious and cultural figures, and the police and military to support the new administration in realizing prosperity and progress in Central Papua.
Haluk was inaugurated as acting governor of Central Papua along with Apolo Safanpo as acting governor of South Papua and Nikolaus Kondomo as acting governor of Highland Papua in a ceremony on November 11, which was presided over by Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian following the inauguration of the three new provinces.
Related news: Home minister inaugurates acting governors of new provinces in Papua
Related news: Indonesian home minister inaugurates three new provinces in Papua
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.