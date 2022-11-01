2) Papua activist's daughter happy with post-mortem, but some are suspicious
3) Papuan activists to investigate Filep Karma’s death
4) Papua Customary Council forms special team to probe Filep Karma’s death
5) KPK Examination on Papua Governor Postponed Due to Health Issues
-----------------------
1) Morning Star raised at the funeral of Filep Karma
News Desk - The Passing Of Filep Karma
3 November 2022
The leader of the Papuan independence movement, Filep Karma was buried at the Expo Waena Public Cemetery, Jayapura City, on Wednesday (2/11/2022). - Jubi/Theo Kelen
Jayapura, Jubi – Papuan pro-independence figure Filep Karma was buried at the Expo Public Cemetery in Jayapura City on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m. The funeral of the Bloody Biak survivor was attended by thousands of mourners who came from Jayapura City, Jayapura Regency, and surrounding areas.
Filep Karma left home to go diving on Sunday and was found dead at Base G Beach on Tuesday morning, allegedly died from a diving accident.
Thousands of people attended Filep Karma’s funeral. Church leaders, traditional leaders, and activists, among others Markus Haluk, escorted the body to his resting place. The funeral process was also closely guarded by the police.
Filep Karma’s coffin was covered in a Morning Star flag. During the funeral procession, six Morning Star flags were raised. The Morning Star that covered the coffin was then handed over to the family.
“The man [Filep Karma] taught us about everything. We leave the flag to the family as a symbol that the struggle continues to live,” said Eneko Pahabol while handing over the Morning Star flag to Filep Karma’s children Fina Karma, Audrin Karma, and Since Karma.
On behalf of the family, Since Karma expressed his gratitude for the love of the community towards the late Filep Karma. “Thank you very much for your love. We are grateful to have Mr. Filep. He taught us to be brave. Filep Karma didn’t want us to live in fear. Let’s stay brave. He’s gone but his spirit hasn’t left. The spirit lives in us,” Since Karma told the mourners.
Chairman of the Extraordinary Congress Version of the Papua Customary Council Dominikus Surabut remembered Filep Karma in his usual brown safari clothes and a Morning Star emblem embedded in his chest. Surabut said Karma’s spirit would live on. “The revolution is not over, the struggle is not over. The Papuan nation must be saved,” Surabut told the mourners.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Indonesian People’s Front for West Papua, Surya Anta Ginting, said Filep Karma was a figure in the struggle for Papuan independence who had the most modern mind. According to Surya, the man is an inspiration for the people of Papua and Indonesia, “Mr. Filep is an inspiration for young activists all across Indonesia. Mr. Filep has inspired us through his struggle,” Surya said. (*)
-----------------------
2) Papua activist's daughter happy with post-mortem, but some are suspicious
11:09 am on 3 November 2022
The daughter of Filep Karma who died this week aged 63 has confirmed that the West Papua activist died in a diving accident.
Andrefina Karma said she followed the external post-mortem process of Filep Karma's body.
The results showed that Filep Karma died from drowning while diving.
Andrefina Karma asked people not to protest the death of her father.
Human rights watch researcher Andreas Harsono told Pacific Waves Karma was a master diver and dived regularly at the same beach.
Harsono said Karma often encountered problems at sea.
He said that on the day of his death he was with two relatives and they were swimming together. The relatives went home as Karma wanted to fish alone, which Harsono said is dangerous for a diver.
Suspicions mount
However, some Papuan activists want a full investigation into the death.
West Papua National Committee (KNPB) activist Ogram Wanimbo, said the complete chronology of Filep Karma's death must be revealed transparently to the public.
Wanimbo said they are very dissatisfied with the post-mortem results.
"We need an explanation of who went to the beach with him and what exactly happened," he said.
Papuan People's Petition spokesperson Jefri Wenda also asked for a more detailed explanation.
The chairman of the Papua Customary Council, Dominikus Surabut, said his party also did not fully believe that Filep Karma's death was purely an accident.
"The family said it was a pure accident but until now, I don't believe it. Let there be an investigation into it," Surabut said.
"There were too many strange circumstances around his death and questioning police's influence on the family. We are not accepting this as an accident," declared Indonesian human rights Veronica Koman.
———————————
3) Papuan activists to investigate Filep Karma’s death
Fikri Harish (The Jakarta Post)
PREMIUM Jakarta ● Thu, November 3, 2022
A coalition of Papuan activists has formed a team to investigate the death of West Papuan independence activist Filep Karma, who was found dead on Base G Beach, Jayapura, on Tuesday morning.
“We’ve coordinated with other Papuan organizations, family and legal counsel to conduct an independent investigation into [the death of] Filep Karma,” said Papuan Customary Council (DAP) head Dominggus Surabut on Wednesday, according to the Jubi news portal.
On Tuesday, Karma’s family described his death as a diving accident based on preliminary examination.
“My father’s death is purely accidental and not because of a disaster or murder,” said daughter of Filep Karma, Andrefina Karma, to a crowd of well-wishers at a funeral home in Dok V, Jayapura. She said witnesses had seen Filep heading out for a dive at the same beach on Sunday wearing the same diving gear he was later found in.
The family has declined to have an autopsy performed on Filep’s body. Andrefina’s statement corroborated a report from Jayapura Police chief Sr. Comr. Victor Mackbon. “A team of doctors from Bhayangkara Hospital has conducted an external examination, and there were no signs of bruising on his body,” said Victor, as quoted by Antara news agency.
But Dominggus argued that given the prominence of Filep among Papuans and his status as one of the most prominent West Papuan independence activists, the cause of his death should not be decided from external examinations alone.
“We need a more thorough investigation to find the definitive cause of death,” said Dominggus. Full investigation Amnesty International Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid echoed Dominggus’ plea. “We urge law enforcement and human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this case and find the definitive cause of death,” said Usman in a statement released on Tuesday.
He said that as many Papuan activists had been targets of violence, it was important to investigate if any possible criminal acts or human rights violations were involved in Filep’s death. “His struggle inspired many, including the younger generation, to be more honest in voicing the truth.
His death is a huge loss,” said Usman. As reports of his death began to surface, various tributes from fellow activists also began flooding in, hailing Filep’s staunch belief in non-violent activism. “Filep stood for justice, democracy, for peace and non-violent resistance,” said United Liberation Movement for West Papua chair Benny Wenda. “For West Papuans, Filep was equivalent to Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King.
The history of our struggle lived within him.” Senior journalist Andreas Harsono, who is currently a researcher for Human Rights Watch, also paid tribute to Filep. “Karma’s humor, integrity and moral courage was an inspiration to many people. His death is a huge loss, not only for Papuans, but for many people across Indonesia who have lost a human rights hero,” said Andreas in a statement.
Political prisoner Born in 1959, Filep had been active in campaigning for Papuan independence since the 90s. In July 1998, he organized a flag-raising ceremony on Biak Island, where he hoisted the Morning Star flag, commonly used as a symbol of Papuan independence.
The protest ended in a violent clash with the military and Filep was imprisoned until 1999 for his role. In 2004, Filep organized another flag-raising ceremony, which resulted in him being sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason.
After serving 11 years of his sentence, Filep was granted an early release by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in 2015 as part of a compromise over Papuan political prisoners. “This clemency is part of a wider reconciliation framework for establishing a peaceful Papua,” said Jokowi at the time.
———————————
4) Papua Customary Council forms special team to probe Filep Karma’s death
News Desk - Investigation Into Filep Karma’s Death
3 November 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – Chairman of the Papua Customary Council (DAP) Extraordinary Congress Version Dominggus Surabut said the council together with a coalition of civil organizations formed an investigation team related to the death of Papuan nation figure Filep Karma.
“We have coordinated with various parties in the Papuan struggle, as well as with families and lawyers to conduct an independent investigation into the death of Papuan leader Filep Karma. We think Karma died not because of an accident,” he told Jubi in a phone call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
Surabut said Filep Karma’s death could not be minimized or based only on external examination and family statements. He said Filep Karma’s daughter Andrefina Karma spoke about her father’s death in a state of grief.
“We need a more serious investigation to find out why and how he died. After that we will convey to the public who are still unsure of the death cause of their leader,” he said.
Activist of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB) Ogram Wanimbo said the authority must reveal to the public a complete chronology of Filep Karma’s death. “We are very dissatisfied with the post-mortem results. We need an explanation of who went to the beach with him and what exactly happened,” he said.
The spokesperson for the Papuan People’s Petition, Jefri Wenda, said the same thing. “We ask for a more detailed explanation. Filep Karma is the leader of the West Papuan nation from the Biak tribe. He was no ordinary person. We ask that all parties respect his struggle,” he said.(*)
-------------------------------
5) KPK Examination on Papua Governor Postponed Due to Health Issues
Translator Ricky Mohammad Nugraha Editor Mahinda Arkyasa
3 November 2022 23:56 WIB
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Legal attorney for Papua Governor Lukas Enembe, Aloysius Renwarin, said that Lukas Enembe underwent an examination by a team of investigators from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in Jayapura, but was stopped early as he claims Enembe has yet to fully recovered from his illness.
The examination was carried out at the governor's residence in Koya Tengah, Jayapura. The governor is currently embroiled in a corruption investigation, Antaranews reported.
"The KPK team of doctors and the Papuan IDI [Indonesian Doctors Association] conducted a medical examination of Governor Lukas Enembe," said Aloysius, who is a member of the Papuan Governor's Legal and Advocacy Team (THAGP), in Jayapura on Thursday, November 3, 2022
He added that the KPK team conducted a medical examination for about one hour and 30 minutes.
The KPK team was directly led by Chairman Firli Bahuri, who was accompanied by the Papuan Police Chief Inspector General Pol Mathius D Fakhiri, the XVII/Cenderawasih Military Commander Major General Muhammad Saleh Mustafa, and the Head of Papua National Intelligence Agency (BIN) Gustav Agus Irianto.
KPK previously named Lukas Enembe as a suspect in an Rp1 billion bribery and gratification case involving the local Papuan regional budget (APBD). The Financial Transaction Analysis Reporting Center (PPATK) also stated that it had traced a number of suspicious transactions linked to Lukas and his family.
ANTARA
---------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.