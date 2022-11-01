Sunday, November 13, 2022

1) Soldier wounded when patrolling in C Papua's


2) Brimob personnel sent to C Papua's Dogiyal to reinforce security 

3) Police fire tear gas inside USTJ campus to disperse rally   
1) Soldier wounded when patrolling in C Papua’s  
Chief Sergeant Iskan Dwi Wardana sustains gunshot wounds while conducting patrol in Gome sub-,district, Puncak, district Central Papua (13/11/2022). ANTARA/HO-Dokumen Pribadi


Jayapura (ANTARA) - An armed criminal group in Papua on Sunday afternoon attacked patrol military soldiers, leaving one of them injured.

"It is true there has been a report of armed criminal group attacking security personnel in Yenggerno villagek, Gome Sub-district, Punca district, Central Papua. It is also true there has been a report of a military member sustaining gunshot wounds and he has been evacuated to the Puskesmas) public health service post in Iaga, Chief of the District Military Command 173/VPB Brigadier General Sri Widodo said on Sunday. 

The military member identified as Chief Sergeant Iskan Dwi Wardana is suffering gunshot wounds on his right thigh. He is conscious and will be taken to Timika for treatment soon, he said.


"The Indonesian Army soldier has received the first aid at the public health service post (Puskesmas) in Ilaga," he said.

Asked which armed group attacked the patrol soldiers, he said he is still waiting a complete report from Ilaga.

"We will announce it if it has been complete." he said.


Reporter: Evarukdijati, Suharto
Editor: Fardah Assegaf


2) Brimob personnel sent to C Papua's Dogiyal to reinforce security 

An angry mob set fire to a truck believed to have hit a five-year child in Kebo. village, Kamu sub-district, Dogiyal district, Central Papua, on Saturday (Nov 12, 2022) ANTARA/HO-Dokumen Pribadi

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Two platoons of the Indonesian Police's Mobile Brigade (Brimob) personnel have been deployed to Dogiyal, Central Papua, to reinforce security personnel following a riot, police said.

"Two platoons of Brimob (personnel) have departed from Nabire to reinforce security personnel in Dogiyal," Chief of the Dogiyal District Police Commissioner Samuel Tariratu said on Sunday.

The riot occurred after a truck hit a five-year-old child, causing an angry mob to set two trucks on fire, he said while on his way to Dogiya.


The mob also set blaze to 82 homes and six offices including, the employment agency (BKD), regional inspectorate office, population and civil registration office, environment office and finance office.

The riot also prompted local residents to take refuge at the district police office and district military command station in Dogiyal, he said.

Taritatu confirmed a report of people going missing following the riot.

"Security personnel are still trying to find the whereabouts of the people who have reportedly not returned to their family," he said.

An angry mob set fire to a truck believed to have hit a five-year child in Kebo. village, Kamu sub-district, Dogiyal district, Central Papua, on Saturday (November 12, 2022).

The child was killed in the accident.


Reporter: Evarukdijati, Suharto
Editor: Fardah Assegaf


3) Police fire tear gas inside USTJ campus to disperse rally   
13 November 2022

Jayapura, Jubi – Police dispersed the 22nd commemoration of the assassination of Papua Presidium Council leader Theys Hiyo Eluay held by students at the Jayapura University of Science and Technology (USTJ) in Jayapura City on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Police fired tear gas, beat students and lecturers, and arrested a number of students who gave speeches and raised the Morning Star flag.

USTJ vice rector III Isak Rumbarar said he was kicked in the chest by police. At the time, Rumbarar was trying to prevent clash between students and police. Rumbarar said the police fired tear gas at the students.

“The security forces came in fully armed. More forces entered the campus and that only made the students angry. The police issued warning shots and fired tear gas at the students and they dispersed,” Rumbarar said.

Rumbarar said he had listened to the speeches delivered by students at the commemoration. According to him, the students spoke about human rights violations that occurred in the Land of Papua. The students also stated that they rejected the dialogueattempt initiated by the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM).

Rumbarar said that there had been various protests held by USTJ students but never once violent dispersal by the police such as happened on Thursday. “On this campus, there are often rallies but nothing like what happened today,” he said.

He hopes that USTJ students can return to class on Friday. He will also take care of the seven students who were arrested by the police.

“I will go to the police station to provide clarification for the students who have been taken by the police,” he said.

Jayapura City Police Operations Section chief Adj. Comr. MBY Hanafi said the use of tear gas in the dispersal of the 22nd commemoration against the murder of Theys Hiyo Eluay was in accordance with procedure.

“The security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowd and it was according to Standard Operating Procedure,” Hanafi told Jubi when at the university on Thursday.

Hanafi said they also arrested nine students of the Jayapura University of Science and Technology. They were arrested after raising two Morning Star flags and delivering political speeches. Hanafi emphasized that raising the Morning Star flag is prohibited by the State. (*)

