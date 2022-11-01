2) Brimob personnel sent to C Papua's Dogiyal to reinforce security
1) Soldier wounded when patrolling in C Papua’s
9 hours ago
Chief Sergeant Iskan Dwi Wardana sustains gunshot wounds while conducting patrol in Gome sub-,district, Puncak, district Central Papua (13/11/2022). ANTARA/HO-Dokumen Pribadi
Jayapura (ANTARA) - An armed criminal group in Papua on Sunday afternoon attacked patrol military soldiers, leaving one of them injured.
"It is true there has been a report of armed criminal group attacking security personnel in Yenggerno villagek, Gome Sub-district, Punca district, Central Papua. It is also true there has been a report of a military member sustaining gunshot wounds and he has been evacuated to the Puskesmas) public health service post in Iaga, Chief of the District Military Command 173/VPB Brigadier General Sri Widodo said on Sunday.
The military member identified as Chief Sergeant Iskan Dwi Wardana is suffering gunshot wounds on his right thigh. He is conscious and will be taken to Timika for treatment soon, he said.
"The Indonesian Army soldier has received the first aid at the public health service post (Puskesmas) in Ilaga," he said.
Asked which armed group attacked the patrol soldiers, he said he is still waiting a complete report from Ilaga.
"We will announce it if it has been complete." he said.
