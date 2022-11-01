2) Papua peace dialogue will not happen without involvement of international organizations
1) Letter in todays SMH
Human rights abuse
Calling for Australian sanctions on nations, even allies, involved in human rights abuses is right and not before time (“What we can do to help Iran’s brave and defiant women”, November 28). The American Magnitsky Act provides for sanctions against those involved in serious human rights violations, including “suppression of political and media freedoms”. Indonesia is a candidate for such sanctions. A UN report on West Papua in March 2022 cites “shocking abuses against indigenous Papuans, including child killings, disappearances, torture and mass displacement of people”. People are jailed for flying the West Papuan independence flag. Visits to the region by journalists or human rights monitors are severely restricted, when allowed at all. Unfortunately, Australia’s record in dealing with regional abuses does not match the rhetoric employed against regimes far away. Melissa Caddick’s foot receives more publicity than the oppressed Papuan people on our doorstep. Susan Connelly, Lakemba
News Desk - Papua Conflict
28 November 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – Coordinator of Papuan Observatory for Human Rights (POHR) Thomas Syufi said that peaceful dialogue to end the conflict in Papua will not take place without the involvement of international institutions. Syufi assessed that peaceful dialogue can only be realized if there is the involvement of credible and independent international human rights institutions to resolve cases of gross human rights violations in Papua.
“I am pessimistic that the steps taken by the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) to facilitate the Jakarta-Papua dialogue will be successful. To me, it seems rushed and forced, like there is a hidden agenda or the dialogue is only staged,” Syufi said when contacted by Jubi on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Syufi said that the Jakarta-Papua peace dialogue is difficult to realize because the conflicting parties were the Indonesian government and the Papuan people represented by the independence movement. The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), Syufi said, was not involved in the initial talks towards the Jakarta-Papua dialogue.
“If the process is like that, the Papuan people must reject it because it is suspected that it only caters to the State’s interests to obscure various cases of gross human rights violations and distortion of Papua’s political history,” he said.
Syufi said Komnas HAM RI could assist efforts to resolve the conflict between the government and TPNPB by lobbying an independent, credible and trusted international institution to facilitate a peaceful dialogue between the Papuan people and the Indonesian government. Komnas HAM can also urge the Indonesian government to open a dialogue with the Papuan people, facilitated by a neutral state or international institution agreed upon by both conflicting parties.
“Victims and families of victims of various gross human rights violations in the Land of Papua, including Bloody Wasior, Bloody Biak, Bloody Abepura, and Bloody Wamena, ask a credible and independent international human rights institution to resolve cases of gross human rights violations that have occurred since Papua joined Indonesia in 1963. All investigations must be held objectively, honestly, transparently and fulfill the sense of justice of the victims and the collective justice of the Papuan people, “he said. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – One of the parents of victims of persecution allegedly committed by soldiers in Keerom Regency, Elvi Yoku, said she had not received the results of the investigation into the persecution of the case that injured his son, Rahmat Paisei and two of his friends. Yoku hoped that the perpetrators of the persecution would be immediately held responsible according to law.
Rahmat Paisei (15), Bastian Bate (13) and Laurents Kaung (11) were tortured at the Cartenz Peace Task Force Post in Yuwanain Village, Arso District, Keerom Regency on October 27, 2022. The three children were allegedly abused by a number of soldiers using chains, wire reels and water hoses. They had to undergo treatment at the hospital afterwards.
Yoku admitted that until Wednesday, November 23, 2022, she had not received information about the progress of the investigation conducted by the Military Police of the XVII Cenderawasih Military Command nor the investigation by the Papua National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM).
Elvi said she would meet the military police and Komnas HAM Papua to ask about the progress of the investigation into the persecution case.
Meanwhile, the Director of the Indonesian Women’s Association for Justice (APIK) Jayapura Legal Aid Institute, Nur Aida Duwila, said that a coalition of a number of victim assistance organizations in Papua was currently focusing on providing psychosocial recovery for the three children. “Rahmat Paisei and his friends need recovery, both health and psychosocial aspects,” Nur told Jubi on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. (*)
