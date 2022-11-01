https://en.jubi.id/the-murky-fate-of-treason-prisoners-in-papua-part-2/
1) The murky fate of treason prisoners in Papua Part 2
22 November 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – Head of Sub-Directorate 1 State Security of the Papua Police General Criminal Investigation Directorate Comr. Sarraju denied that his office ignored the health condition of Melvin Yobe and his friends while detained at the Papua Police Headquarters. He said their health was always taken care of and treated well.
“We have a clinic nearby to check the health of detainees. If someone is sick, they will definitely be treated. We are responsible for their health,” Sarraju told Jubi on October 28, 2022.
Sarraju denied that Melvin Yobe’s request for medical treatment was only responded to three weeks after Yobe made the request. Sarraju said that when Yobe first reported his tuberculosis condition, his office immediately checked at Dian Harapan Hospital.
“After he was detained, he told us he was sick. We checked Melvin Yobe’s health at Dian Harapan Hospital. However, since August 2021 he no longer followed the doctor’s recommendation to check at Dian Harapan Hospital,” Sarraju said.
Sarraju said Dian Harapan Hospital sent Melvin Yobe’s previous medical check-up history. “He was admitted on August 21 and was discharged on August 26, 2021,” said one of Sarraju’s subordinates showing Melvin Yobe’s examination history letter that the police had.
Sarraju said that after he received a copy of Melvin Yobe’s medical history from Dian Harapan Hospital, he checked Yobe’s health condition at Bhayangkara Hospital.
“We brought him to Bhayangkara Hospital for treatment,” Sarraju said.
The police investigation on the case of Melvin Yobe, Fernando Waine (25), Devio Tekege (23), Yosep Ernesto Matuan (19), Maksimus Simon Petrus You (18), Lukas Kitok Uropmabin (21), Ambrosius Fransiskus Elopere (21), and Zode Hilapok (27) who were suspected of treason for raising the Morning Star flag was completed.
On March 31, 2022, the treason was submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office and since then, their detention was transferred from the Papua Police to Abepura Penitentiary.
In Abepura Prison, Melvin Yobe tried to inform the officer from the clinic about his health condition. Yobe also asked the clinic to check the result of his examination at Dian Harapan Hospital, including whether or not he should undergo further treatment for his illness. However, three months passed and he said he never received any information about his condition.
Melvin Yobe again conveyed to the Jayapura City Health Office which was conducting health counseling at Abepura Penitentiary in September 2022. “I said I was a tuberculosis patient who does not know the result of my health check despite having been examined since February 2022,” Yobe recalled.
Yobe also repeatedly asked the Abepura Prison officers to detain him separately, fearing that the disease would be transmitted to his friends. Yobe made the request because he and his friends were detained in a cramped room with minimal air ventilation. The detention room was also considered to be over-capacity, as a detention room that was supposed to be occupied by ten people was used to detain 20 people.
However, Yobe’s request was not responded to. He was even accused of making excuses for his own convenience.
Earlier this month, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), joined Indonesia’s Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) to visit the provinces of Papua, West Papua, and Highland Papua for the launch of a new initiative to accelerate development in the region.
The Papua Collaborative Governance Indonesia Project (USAID Kolaborasi) is a five-year, $10 million program to support Indonesia’s Master Plan for the Acceleration of Development for Papua. USAID Kolaborasi will work with the government to strengthen its cooperation with development partners, businesses, and other stakeholders, while assisting the provinces of Papua and West Papua to use their Special Autonomy Funds in a way that maximizes the benefit to local citizens. Together with Bappenas and provincial and district governments, USAID will improve the quality of public service delivery and improve the skills of local agencies to oversee budget allocation and execution, as well as engagement with local citizens.
“This joint visit demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Indonesian government in realizing its goal of a prosperous Papua region,” said USAID Indonesia Mission Director Jeff Cohen. “This trip will also allow USAID and the Government of Indonesia to better understand the development challenges and needs of Papua Indigenous People (OAP) in local development.”
“From the previous discussion with local governments, we captured development challenges in Papua, particularly those related to the implementation of Special Autonomy,” said Himawan Hariyoga, Deputy for Regional Development at Bappenas. Himawan further added that these challenges can be answered through the existence of the Master Plan for the Acceleration of Development in Papua based on community needs.
The United States is committed to partnering with the government of Indonesia to address important development challenges. USAID looks forward to expanding its close relationship with Bappenas and working with other local partners such as Kitong Bisa, the International NGO Forum on Indonesian Development (INFID), Cendrawasih University, and the University of Papua to improve the functioning and accountability of governance in Papua and West Papua.
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named Suherlan, a politician and an expert from the PAN faction, as a suspect in the alleged bribery case related to the management of funds in the Arfak Mountains, West Papua. The fund was part of the balancing fund in the 2017-2018 State Budget. The KPK has taken Suherlan into custody.
"KPK has named several parties as suspects, including Suherlan, an expert from the PAN faction. He will be detained for the next 20 days until December 11, 2022," KPK's deputy for prosecution Karyoto said at the KPK building in Jakarta, on November 22.
Suherlan was seen coming out of the KPK's interrogation room wearing an orange shirt.
The naming of Suherlan as a suspect was based on the development of an investigation in a case involving a former member of the DPR, Sukiman.
From the Arfak Mountains balancing fund, Sukiman is suspected to have gotten a maximum allocation of funds with assistance for the regency amounting to Rp49.9 billion. He has been charged with articles of Law 31/1999 on anti-corruption.
The KPK is still investigating the bribery case of balancing funds in the Arfak Mountains, seeking to find more evidence.
MUH RAIHAN MUZAKKI (Intern)
----------------------------
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) dismissed reports that it had agreed to a request made by Aloysius Renwarin, the lawyer of the Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe, to have him questioned as a witness in Jayapura this Thursday.
"According to the information we received, it is true that he had made the request. However, it is not true that we had agreed to question him in Jayapura," KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said in Jakarta on Tuesday, November 22.
Aloysius will be questioned as a witness for suspect Lukas Enembe in the case of alleged bribery and gratification related to infrastructure projects in Papua Province.
"So far, the place of questioning is as stated in the summons, namely at the KPK Office in Jakarta," Ali said.
Ali said that the KPK had sent a second summons for Aloysius to give a witness statement. Summons were also given to another one of Lukas Enembe lawyers, Stefanus Roy Rening. They are asked to come to the KPK building in Jakarta Thursday morning, November 24.
Both lawyers were summoned on Thursday last week but failed to show up. "We want to remind these witnesses to be cooperative and attend to the summons because it is a legal obligation," said Ali.
Aloysius had stated that he was ready to be questioned by the KPK but requested that it be done in Jayapura. He also said to have sent an official letter to the KPK, addressed to the anti-graft body's director of investigation Asep Guntur Rahayu.
"I am advocating and providing legal assistance to my client, Papua Governor Lukas Enembe in Jayapura, so I asked the KPK to be investigated in Papua," Aloysius said in his statement on Tuesday.
Antara
