2) Govt finalizing Perppu allowing elections in three new Papua regions
https://www.ulmwp.org/interim-president-congratulations-to-new-vanuatu-prime-minister
1) Interim President: Congratulations to new Vanuatu Prime Minister
November 4, 2022 in Statement
The following was sent in a letter from Chairman Benny Wenda to the newly elected Prime Minister of Vanuatu, Ishmael Kalsakau, on November 4th 2022.
On behalf of the people of West Papua and the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Provisional Government, I offer you my sincere congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of Vanuatu.
This is a difficult time for Vanuatu and the wider Pacific. Covid-19 ur region continues to be at the forefront of the battle against climate change, which brings with it rising seas and the chaos of extreme weather events. Vanuatu has a big role to play in this fight, and I am sure you have the experience and knowledge to guide Vanuatu through this challenging time.
Since its independence in 1980, West Papuans have watched with pride as Vanuatu has become both a leader in the global fight against climate change and an important opponent of modern day colonialism. This continues to this day, with Vanuatu’s role in the pioneering ICJAO campaign and Chagos Islands advisory opinion. Your country’s success is a shining example of what a Melanesian nation can achieve on the world stage.
While my people continue to suffer under Indonesian occupation, we take inspiration and courage from Vanuatu’s successes and its resolute support for West Papuan self-determination. Vanuatu has stood with West Papua from the very beginning of our struggle for independence. Since the formation of the ULMWP in Port Vila in 2014, an historic unifying milestone in our people’s struggle, our bond has only been strengthened.
Prime Minister, I am certain that your leadership will bring progress, prosperity, and peace to Vanuatu and the wider Pacific region. I and the ULMWP Executive look forward to working with you and your government on climate change and our anti-colonial struggle.
Benny Wenda
Interim President
ULMWP Provisional Government
"We held a meeting with the general election organizer and DPR (the House of Representatives) overnight to finalize the Perppu," Director General of Politics and General Administration at the ministry Bahtiar informed in a statement released in Jakarta on Friday.
He said that he has listened to the general election organizer's aspirations, which will be accommodated in the Perppu.
"We have listened to inputs from the KPU (General Elections Commission) and Bawaslu (General Election Watchdog), including a number of electoral districts. Insya Allah (God Willing,) it (the Perppu) will be completed in the near future," he added.
As mandated by Article 20 of Laws No. 14, 15, and 16 of 2022, the provisions on seats in DPR (the House of Representatives), DPD (Indonesian Regional Representative Council), and DPRD (Regional House of Representatives) of South Papua, Central Papua, and Highland Papua have been formulated for the general election law, he said.
The mandate is the result of the creation of the three new autonomous provinces.
Hence, the three provinces must get involved in the simultaneous 2024 general elections, in accordance with the mandate of the law establishing the three new autonomous provinces, he added.
Related news: Verifying political party members an uphill task: KPU
Related news: Exploring Papuan sea, forest areas for an honest, fair election
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.