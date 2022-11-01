Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Home Affairs Ministry is finalizing a draft regulation in lieu of the General Election Law (Perppu) allowing general elections in the three new autonomous provinces of South Papua, Central Papua, and Highland Papua in 2024.

"We held a meeting with the general election organizer and DPR (the House of Representatives) overnight to finalize the Perppu," Director General of Politics and General Administration at the ministry Bahtiar informed in a statement released in Jakarta on Friday.

He said that he has listened to the general election organizer's aspirations, which will be accommodated in the Perppu.

"We have listened to inputs from the KPU (General Elections Commission) and Bawaslu (General Election Watchdog), including a number of electoral districts. Insya Allah (God Willing,) it (the Perppu) will be completed in the near future," he added.

As mandated by Article 20 of Laws No. 14, 15, and 16 of 2022, the provisions on seats in DPR (the House of Representatives), DPD (Indonesian Regional Representative Council), and DPRD (Regional House of Representatives) of South Papua, Central Papua, and Highland Papua have been formulated for the general election law, he said.

The mandate is the result of the creation of the three new autonomous provinces.

Hence, the three provinces must get involved in the simultaneous 2024 general elections, in accordance with the mandate of the law establishing the three new autonomous provinces, he added. 

