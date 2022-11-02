2 West Papua flag raisings in Sydney on 1st December
West Papuan flag raising at Inner West Council
The Australia West Papua Association thanks the Inner West Council in Sydney for supporting the raising of the West Papuan National Flag on its Leichhardt Town Hall on the 1st December at 9am. (Sharp). It’s the 12 year in a row that the council has supported the raising of the flag to commemorate the first official flying of the Morning Star flag on the 1st December in 1961. The event is a photo opportunity to show our West Papuan friends that they have supporters in Sydney and around the world who care about the human rights situation in their territory.
It’s a family friendly event and remember to keep covid safe.
Leichhardt Town Hall
Corner of Marion and, Norton St
Leichhardt NSW 204
Last year’s flag raising
