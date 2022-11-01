1) Papuan women talk about Papuan women at the West Papua Feminist Forum   

3) Changes to Papuan special autonomy are a natural thing: VP
“Indeed, this movement has not yet occurred massively in Papua but it is gradually happening because of the increasing awareness of the reality of women. We hope that this organization can become a transformative organization in Papua to deal with Papuan problems,” she told Jubi when met at the launch event of the West Papua Feminist Forum in Jayapura on Monday, November 28, 2022.
Haluk said that women and transwomen around the world experience discrimination as well as in Papua. “Papua nation experience structural violence, massive exploitation of natural resources, destruction of nature, and marginalization of indigenous Papuans. This ignores basic rights and greatly impacts Papuan women,” she said.
Haluk said that even though the struggle for women had started in the 19th century, up until now, women’s rights issues had not received serious attention.
“Women’s realities are interrelated but chaotic like tangled threads. It needs patience and good intentions to start reflecting critically by looking at women’s realities more carefully,” she said.
In the process of change that occurs in society in Papua today, Papuan women are required to be responsive and quickly adapt to the pace of change.
“Papuan women today are required to be responsive and quickly adapt to the change but on the other hand, must maintain their identity as Papuan women. For this reason, a special space is needed for all Papuan women to meet together and share experiences, concerns, and dreams together,” she said.
Meanwhile, secretary of the West Papua Feminist Forum Elvira Rumkabu said that as part of the community in the Pacific region, the flourishing women’s movement in the Pacific has a big impact on women in Papua.
“In order to build a collective feminist movement in the Pacific and in Papua in particular, we organize the West Papua Feminist Forum (WPFF). This forum is part of the 3rd Pacific Feminist Forum held in several Pacific countries with the support of the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the We Rise Coalition and the European Union in the Pacific-UN Spotlight Programme,” she said.
Rumbaku said that through the forum, it was hoped that women in Papua could map their problems and connect with the wider community, especially in the Pacific, to stand together to advocate for common issues in the Pacific region and strengthen the global network.
“We hope that we will produce critical and important thoughts to advocate for various issues and problems in Papua today,” he said.
Rumkabu said the West Papua Feminist Forum carries the theme of building a collective movement of Papuan feminism for decolonization.
“We conduct among others the following discussions: What is Feminism: Connecting the Disconnect in Global Feminism by Elvira Rumkabu; the Challenges of Women in the Environmental Movement by Rosita Tecuari from ORPA; Women and Politics (Access and Participation) by Frida Kelasin; Women’s Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights by Dessy Manggaprouw; Conditions and Challenges of Freedom of Expression of Papuan Women by Frederika Korain from Veritas Law Firm; Praxis of the Decolonization Movement: Searching for Papuan Feminist Social Movements” by I Ngurah Suryawan; as well as a friendship night titled “Celebrating Us”, which is a dinner with Papuan dress code and accessories,” she said.
Rumkabu said the purpose of the forum was to open a space for women in Papua to recognize their reality.
“To reflect, imagine, share and unite thoughts among Papuan women who come from various communities with different issues and ways of advocacy. To discuss what we can do together to overcome these problems,” she said.
Rumkabu said another goal was to unite women from various communities in Papua, talk about their rights, and dismantle the wrong mindset that has been holding women back.
“We hope that this forum will bring Papuan women to their realities and build a common understanding from various perspectives. It is a place for learning and sharing experiences and knowledge among Papuan women in all lines of society,” said Rumkabu.
She was optimistic that a network of cooperation with the feminism movement in the Pacific region and globally could be built so that the issue of Papua would not only become a local issue but could be advocated together at the regional level.
“From there, hopefully, we can produce recommendations in determining work programs for the future, build a common understanding of the role and rights of Papuan women, and consolidate individuals and groups that work on women’s issues in Papua,” he said.
Rumkabu added that speakers in the forum had been engaged in advocating various problems concerning women’s issues in their communities. ” Such as women and environmental issues, women in politics, sexual health and reproductive issues, freedom of expression, and decolonization,” she said. (*)
"Through collaboration with PGGP (Communion of Churches in Papua), we want to realize the vision of 2041 Papua, that is Smart Papua, Healthy Papua, and Productive Papua in the Inclusive and Peaceful Life of the Papuan People," Vice President Amin stated in Jayapura on Tuesday.
Amin made the remarks during a meeting with PGGP Papua and West Papua and the management of the Papua Christian Center (PCC).
The vice president was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Home Affairs John Wempi Wetipo and Regional Secretary for Papua Muhammad Ridwan Rumasukun with Chairperson of PGGP Hezkia Rollo and staff members.
"On this good occasion, I would like to express my hope and call. First, I compel PGGP, as a denomination forum for churches in Papua, to continue to develop a more holistic approach, in accordance with the church's calling in the development of humanity, justice, peace, and the integrity of creation in Papua," he remarked.
The vice president instructed the PCC to serve as a bridge for other parties as well as be a partner of the government in formulating plans and executing programs in Papua.
"Second, I believe the church can improve the social life of Papua that is inclusive and peaceful. In managing Papua onwards, I would like to emphasize the importance of two complementary wings, both the development wing and the cultural wing," Amin expounded.
The vice president realized that the government could not work alone. The government needed support, cooperation, and the ministry's collaboration with the church.
"The Church, PGGP, and the Synod leaders are the backbone of the cultural approach," he stated.
The vice president expressed hope for them to welcome these new provinces into the unison of Papua.
"Although there are regional administrative differences, the social and cultural ties of the Papuan people are still established," he stated.
The vice president expressed optimism that the cultural path, which the government is keen to take, is in accordance with the structural path stipulated by law.
"The importance of public comprehension through cultural channels (aims to ensure) that cultural and structural paths have the same vision and in order to (educate) the public on the influence of religious leaders, especially churches, is very important, as they are the 'local champion' that play an important role. Today, we start one new chapter according to the new law and the Papua Autonomy Development Agency," he stated.
Currently, six provinces in Papua, namely Central Papua, South Papua, Papua Mountains that are divisions of Papua Province and Southwest Papua Province that are divisions of South Papua Province.
"Although there are (six) different administrations now, Papua as a cultural unit is still unified in a big house: the Land of Papua. Papua is still one, not divided — only there are (different) administrations," he remarked.
He made the statement during a hearing with officials from the Papua provincial government, the Papuan Legislative Council (DPRP), and the Papuan People's Council (MRP) here on Tuesday.
Earlier, there were only West Papua and Papua provinces with Manokwari district and Jayapura city as their capitals, respectively.
Now, four new provinces of South Papua, Central Papua, Highland Papua, and Southwest Papua have been established with their capitals in Merauke district, Nabire district, Jayawijaya district, and Sorong city, respectively.
The vice president said that the issuance of Law Number 2 of 2021 concerning the Second Amendment to Law Number 21 of 2001 on Special Autonomy for the Province of Papua provided a new mandate to establish the Steering Committee for the Acceleration of Development of Special Autonomy for Papua (BP3OKP).
"It (the establishment of the steering committee) is both a task and an opportunity for all of us to build a foundation for (the acceleration of the development of) the people of Papua," he added.
As the chair of BP3OKP, he said that the formation of the new provinces could expedite more equitable development in the Land of Papua.
“The establishment of these new provinces should be regarded as a game changer and a key to improving the (regional) development plans and public services, thus they are closer to (the interests of) the people," he noted.
Amin also invited all parties to strengthen coordination among the central, provincial, district, and city governments regarding the acceleration of development in the Land of Papua.
"It includes optimizing partnership and synergy with various related parties in maintaining (regional) security," he added.
