1) Papuan solidarity group criticises NZ for ‘weak’ concern over Indonesian human rights abuses 

The solidarity group West Papua Action Aotearoa has criticised New Zealand for not “being stronger” over growing global concern about Indonesian human rights violations in West Papua, and contrasted this with Vanuatu’s leadership.
The group was reacting to the UN Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review into Indonesia report in Geneva last week.
“Eight countries raised issues about human rights in West Papua and it is good to see our government among them,” said Catherine Delahunty, spokesperson for West Papua Action Aotearoa, in a statement.
New Zealand called for Indonesia to uphold, respect and promote human rights obligations in West Papua, but did not call for Indonesia to immediately allow the visit of the UN Commissioner for Human Rights.
Of the eight countries raising the issues only Vanuatu and the Marshall Islands made direct statements calling for the visit and Australia “made a better statement” than New Zealand, calling for Indonesia to “ensure access, including by credible, independent observers”.
“In the light of recent events including the concerns around the death of Filep Karma and the attacks on demonstrators in West Papua by the state, just calling for human rights to be upheld is clearly not enough,” said Delahunty.
“We need our government to speak out strongly in all UN Forums in support of the UN Commissioner of Human Rights proposed visit to West Papua.
“The Pacific Island Forum (PIF) has supported this call and our Foreign Minister has told our group that she supports it. However the UNHR review was an opportunity missed.
“Our foreign policy position should support the position of Vanuatu whose clear, sustained challenge to the violent colonisation of West Papua by Indonesia is admirable.
“Human rights will never be upheld when a regime occupies a country against the will of the people, and other Pacific countries need to demand better, starting with greater transparency over human rights violations, opening the borders to the UN High Commissioner and all international journalists.”
December 1st will be the 62nd anniversary of the first raising of West Papua’s national flag, the Morning Star. On behalf of the ULMWP and the West Papuan people I call on all solidarity groups, whether in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia or elsewhere, to show your support for our struggle by raising the Morning Star on our national day.
This December, we raise the Morning Star in memory of Filep Karma, Zode Hilapok, and all West Papuan political prisoners who passed away this year. Filep Karma, whose body was found last week on a Jayapura beach, was given a fifteen year sentence for his part in a peaceful flag-raising and prayer ceremony. Zode Hilapok was one of eight Papuan students arrested for raising the flag last December; he died ten months later, after Indonesian police refused to treat him in a civilian hospital. Jonah Wenda, who passed away in October, served nearly 20 years in prison for pro-independence activity.
The Morning Star has always been the symbol of our homeland. It is the last light we see in the night sky before the sun rises. When we fly our flag, we look forward to a day when it will watch over a free West Papua. By honouring the Morning Star on December 1st, we commemorate the many historical steps our struggle has taken on this day – not only the first recognition of our flag in 1961, but also the creation of our national anthem, and the announcement of our inaugural united Provisional Government.
There is always an increase in brutality and mass arrests by Indonesian military and police, as West Papuans take part in peaceful demonstrations and protests. As Indonesia does not allow international media to report on West Papua, we need our supporters to pay close attention to Indonesia’s actions around our national day.
For all wings of the ULMWP, the legislative, executive, and judicative, and for all people in West Papua, it is important that December 1st is both a day of celebration and reflection. All of us, whether in the bush, the cities, in exile, or in refugee camps, must stop our activity and hold prayer meetings.
One day soon, when we have won our independence, the Morning Star will fly freely alongside its Pacific neighbours. Until then, we need our friends around the world to fly it for us, to show Indonesia that they stand behind West Papua and our right to self-determination.
Benny Wenda
Interim President
ULMWP Provisional Government
