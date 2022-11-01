Timoteus Murib, chairman of the Papuan People's Assembly, stands in front of the UN Human Rights Council office in Geneva, Switzerland, where he declared his support for Papuan independence. (Photo: Papuan People's Assembly)
Indonesian police are monitoring the activities of a prominent Papuan figure, including the possibility of treason charges against him for his statement in support of Papuan independence on the sidelines of a session at the UN meeting.
In a video that has gone viral, Timoteus Murib, chairman of the Papuan People's Assembly, the consultative body set up by the government to represent the aspirations of Papuans, stood in front of the UN Human Rights Council office in Geneva, Switzerland, and declared his support for Papuan independence.
"We are fighting to get freedom for West Papua to be able to stand together with our friends from other nations. God knows this agenda, keep fighting. Hallelujah. Amen," he said in the clip.
The video, which has gone viral since Nov. 13 on a number of social media networks such as TikTok and WhatsApp, has sparked a strong reaction from the police.
Mathius Fakhiri, chief of police in Papua, said they would investigate whether there was an element of treason in Murib’s actions and statements.
"Of course, following his statement in the video, we will be monitoring his activities," he said on Nov. 14, adding that Murid’s statement was "very unfortunate."
He also reminded that Murib's current position exists because of the law and therefore he should obey the law.
Meanwhile, Murib said his statement was an expression of concern over lax law enforcement against human rights violations in Papua.
He said he was present with several other figures from Indonesia, including Andy Yentriyani, chairwoman of the National Commission on Violence Against Women, Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, and Reverend Benny Giay of the Papuan Church Council.
A source from a human rights organization in Papua told UCA News that although Murib's statement was risky, “it is actually an attitude that almost all Papuans have, even though they are in a government-established organization.”
"Why is that? Because of the disappointment of witnessing human rights violations that have not been resolved for years. I am sure that the majority of Papuans who work in government institutions have the same attitude as Murib,” the source said.
Murib has served as chairman of the Papuan People's Assembly since 2013. It is a cultural institution for indigenous Papuans established under the 2001 Papua Special Autonomy Law.
During his tenure, he was among Papuan figures who voiced criticism of Jakarta’s move to extend the implementation of the special autonomy and the creation of several new autonomous regions in Papua.
The easternmost region is a former Dutch colony that declared independence in 1961; however, Indonesia later annexed the territory.
Conflict continues in the region where a strong separatist movement has prompted Indonesia to maintain a large military presence.
During the UPR session on Nov. 9, the Indonesian government defended its approach in Papua by stating that most cases of violence in Papua have been investigated and the perpetrators punished, and the government continues to take a welfare approach.
However, the report was dismissed by human rights activists as unfounded.
Jayapura, Jubi – An advance in the process towards Papua’s “Peace Dialogue” with Indonesia occurred in Geneva, Switzerland as the United Liberation Movement for Papua (ULMWP), Indonesia’s National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) and the Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP) signed the agreement to implement the humanitarian pause on November 11, 2022.
“On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to implement a joint humanitarian pause in the Land of Papua,” said Markus Haluk, the executive director of ULMWP.
Komnas HAM commissioner Beka Ulung Hapsara also confirmed this. “Yesterday, the ULMWP, Komnas HAM, and MRP agreed on several points,” Beka told Jubi.
According to Markus Haluk, the ULMWP is a political forum for the Papuan nation that fights for the right to self-determination with dignity. ULMWP also continues to carry out humanitarian missions and mobilize support to open democratic space through peace negotiations in finding conflict resolution in West Papua.
“The conflict between the Papuan people and the Indonesian government that lasted for 59 years has caused casualties. In resolving the conflict, the ULMWP collaborates with the Komnas HAM and the MRP,” said Markus Haluk.
Haluk said the parties had held three meetings towards peace talks, namely on June 15, 2022, August 18-19, 2022, and November 10-11, 2022. All of the meetings took place in the city of Geneva, Switzerland.
The signed MoU is a manifestation of the parties’ commitment to reach peace negotiations. It regulates the principles, procedures, and mechanisms for implementing the Joint Humanitarian Pause.
“The main objective of the joint humanitarian pause is to target the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians trapped in armed conflict zones and displaced civilians, as well as ensuring the fulfillment of the basic rights of political prisoners in Papua,” said Haluk.
Beka explained that the humanitarian pause would encourage a cessation of hostilities and violence, in order to support the process towards peace talks on the Papua conflict.
“During the implementation of the humanitarian pause, the parties involved in the armed conflict can provide a ‘humanitarian corridor’ as a safe route for the distribution of aid and access for the humanitarian pause team,” said Beka.
This effort will be implemented and monitored by a joint team that involves both local, national and international stakeholders. The conflicting parties are obliged to uphold the principle of non-aggression, and not to carry out provocations aimed at creating new battles in the Land of Papua. (*)
Enarotali, Jubi – Chaos occurred in Moanemani area in Dogiyai Regency on Saturday, November 12, 2022, following the death of a toddler in a traffic accident in Ikebo Village, Kamuu District.
Head of Putapa Village in Kamuu District Otniel Yobee gathered the chronology and testimony of several villagers who witnessed the accident and told Jubi in a phone call on Saturday evening from the funeral home.
Otniel said at around 3 p.m. Papua time, a car was delivering timber belonging to a resident at the end of the road to South Kamuu, precisely at Mauwabaa. The car was parked across the road and the timber began to be unloaded. Next to the car, there were several piles of sand collected by residents for the road workers to buy. This narrowed the width of the road.
Meanwhile, on the same road at that time, trucks carrying materials for paving the road passed by.
After all the timber was unloaded, the customer paid the driver the delivery fee. When the transaction took place, behind the car, the late Jefri Tebai (4), was crossing the road. At the same time, several trucks carrying building materials passed by, heading to the city at high speed. However, the police version is different. According to the police, the victim’s name was Noldy Goo, aged five.
“The first truck hit the child and so did the second truck,” Otniel said.
Another source told Jubi that after the accident, the people at the location spontaneously burned the truck as a form of protest.
A joint force of police, mobile brigade, and Indonesian Military (TNI) arrived at the location and opened fire, as well as swept through the Moanemani Market complex to look for perpetrators. As a result, many people in the market fled the scene. During the chaos, two people had reportedly become casualties, one of them was a non-Papuan whose identity was not yet known. It was also unknown whether he was alive or not.
Another casualty was a Dogiyai civilian named Feleks Pigai, a member of the Bunauwo Village Deliberation Body in East Kamuu District. He got shot and reportedly died.
Papua Police spokesperson Sr. Come. Ahmad Musthofa Kamal confirmed that a truck accident in Dogiyai killed a 5-year-old child named Noldy Goo.
He said that currently, the joint forces of Dogiyai Police, TNI, Yon C Mobile Brigade and Cartenz Peace Task Force were still guarding the scene of chaos. According to him, the people who saw the accident attacked the driver and burned one house and two trucks.
“A group of people went to the police station and tried to take the driver but the police managed to contain them,” he said.
Masses from the direction of Mauwa and South Kamuu villages arsoned Ikebo Market but were dispersed by the security forces’ tear gas.
Currently, the truck driver, KM, and one victim of a stabbing by the mob have been evacuated to the Dogiyai Police Station.
Kamal further appealed to Dogiyai residents not to be provoked by the current situation and to trust the resolution of the case to the police.
Following the incident, a number of government offices in Dogiyai Regency were reportedly burned down on Saturday night. According to data compiled by Jubi, that includes the Regional Financial and Asset Management Agency Office (BPKAD), the Community Empowerment and Village Government Office (DPMPK), the Environmental Office, the Civil Registration Office, and the Inspectorate Office.
In addition to offices, some kiosks in Moanemani Market were also burned. There is no data yet regarding the number of losses and victims. (*)
Enarotali, Jubi – Chaos still occurred in the Moanemani area, Dogiyai Regency since Saturday, November 12, 2022, triggered by a truck accident that killed Jefri Tebai (4). The event was followed by arson, blockade and shooting.
“Why it happened or where the problem lies are not clearly conveyed, leading to the chaos as the community protest against this terrible accident,” said chairman of the Meepago Customary Council Oktovianus Pekei to Jubi on Monday.
The people burned several houses. There was also physical violence and shooting that resulted in the loss of lives.
Responding to this incident, the Meepago Customary Council asked all parties to prioritize human values. “Human lives are irreplaceable,” said Pekei.
“We demand all parties to stop violence to restore security and the community can return to their activities as usual,” he added.
Oktovianus Pekei said the problems must be resolved peacefully through negotiation and compromise, as well as building a joint commitment towards a safe and peaceful Dogiyai.
It is hoped that drivers of both four-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicles will reduce speed in the community neighborhood to avoid traffic accidents.
“Our people in the mountainous region are now just adapting to the post-regional expansion city atmosphere. Therefore, many of them still do not understand traffic lanes,” he said.
Oktavianus Pekei hoped that the Dogiyai Council (DPRD) could facilitate the conflicting parties in a meeting to express their respective opinions. (*)
At the northwestern tip of New Guinea, mangroves line rivers that wind their way through densely forested islands and capes. Roots sink into the water, providing a home for crabs, shrimp and shellfish, which filter water for snapper and shark. Higher up the riverbanks, deer, boar, birds of paradise and tree kangaroos live among sago palms and old-growth trees.
“No artist can bring to life so many trees. No one can create a river or plant mangroves as beautiful as this, with all the creatures that live within,” says Yance Nibra, head of Segun district in the Sorong regency of West Papua province, Indonesia.
“It’s beautiful, but it won’t be like this soon,” Yance says, as our boat passes a concrete pillar marked with the name of an oil palm company. “We’ve entered the company’s concession area.”………..
Below is an open letter signed by over 140 organisations and individuals in support of the ULMWP’s Green State Vision, which was unveiled last year at COP26.
We, parliamentarians, environmental organisations, academics and others recognise the importance of protecting one of the largest and most biodiverse rainforests in the world: West Papua. To address the climate emergency, we must support the solutions coming from indigenous people in West Papua.
Currently, gold and copper mining, oil and gas extraction, palm oil plantations and highway development projects, promoted and permitted under Indonesian colonial rule, are destroying West Papua’s natural environment and contributing to global climate collapse.
West Papuans envision a new ‘Green State’ based on environmental and social protection, indigenous environmental management and respect for the natural world. This new social order will restore and protect the environment, and maintain balance and harmony in and amongst people and the environment. West Papuans intend to sustainably manage New Guinea’s rainforests and its biodiversity for the good of the global community.
We give our whole-hearted support to West Papuans’ right to self-determination and their move to create the Earth’s first Green State.
Signed:……………..
In a written statement received here on Tuesday, Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions, and Transmigration Minister Abdul Halim Iskandar said he believes that with the division of the province, the Papuan people would become more prosperous because of better access to government services.
In addition, the leaders in each region could focus more on improving people's welfare, so that it would be easier to resolve conflicts and misunderstandings, he added.
“Hopefully, it can be more conducive. Problem handling can also be easier," he said while receiving a visit from Jayapura Mayor Frans Pekey.
Pekey said he believes that the three New Autonomous Regions of Papua are a manifestation of the government's concern for Papua.
He also expressed gratitude to the ministry for the disbursal of village funds as well as the deployment of village assistants.
"It is true now that it is seen where the location is, who is in charge. Thank you, we got village funds. There is companion," he remarked.
The Home Affairs Ministry has announced the formation of three new provinces of Papua: South Papua with Merauke as its capital, Central Papua with Nabire as its capital, and Papua Mountains with Jayawijaya as its capital.
The bases for the creation of the three new provinces are Law Number 14 of 2022 on the establishment of South Papua province, Law Number 15 of 2022 on the establishment of Central Papua province, and Law Number 16 of 2022 on the establishment of Papua Mountain province.
The creation of the three new provinces has brought the total number of provinces in Indonesia to 37, with 36 of them receiving village funds.
However, this will be adjusted to existing regulations along with the structure and government policies.
