Jakarta (ANTARA) - The division of Papua province into three new provinces will promote equitable development and peace in Papua, according to the Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions, and Transmigration Ministry.

In a written statement received here on Tuesday, Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions, and Transmigration Minister Abdul Halim Iskandar said he believes that with the division of the province, the Papuan people would become more prosperous because of better access to government services.

In addition, the leaders in each region could focus more on improving people's welfare, so that it would be easier to resolve conflicts and misunderstandings, he added.

“Hopefully, it can be more conducive. Problem handling can also be easier," he said while receiving a visit from Jayapura Mayor Frans Pekey.

Pekey said he believes that the three New Autonomous Regions of Papua are a manifestation of the government's concern for Papua.

He also expressed gratitude to the ministry for the disbursal of village funds as well as the deployment of village assistants.

"It is true now that it is seen where the location is, who is in charge. Thank you, we got village funds. There is companion," he remarked.

The Home Affairs Ministry has announced the formation of three new provinces of Papua: South Papua with Merauke as its capital, Central Papua with Nabire as its capital, and Papua Mountains with Jayawijaya as its capital.

The bases for the creation of the three new provinces are Law Number 14 of 2022 on the establishment of South Papua province, Law Number 15 of 2022 on the establishment of Central Papua province, and Law Number 16 of 2022 on the establishment of Papua Mountain province.

The creation of the three new provinces has brought the total number of provinces in Indonesia to 37, with 36 of them receiving village funds.

However, this will be adjusted to existing regulations along with the structure and government policies.

