1) Significance of first native bishop in Indonesia’s Papua

After years of prayerful waiting, Catholics in Indonesia’s Papua finally have what they want — a bishop from their own ranks.
Catholics in Papua live in the dioceses of Jayapura, Timika, Manokwari-Sorong, Agats-Asmat, and the archdiocese of Merauke. Among these five, Jayapura diocese is the oldest.
The Vatican recently granted Jayapura's request by appointing Father Yanuarius Theofilus Matopai You, 61, to replace Bishop Ladjar.
In 1949, a more structured Catholic Church began with the establishment of the Prefecture Apostolic of Hollandia, which later became Jayapura diocese.
Not having a local as their bishop was a big concern for Papuans who have lived for decades under the shadow of violence.
Poverty, brutality and discrimination since Papua was annexed nearly 60 years ago forced them to look for some kind of recognition, which was hard to obtain from the Indonesian government.
Their only hope was the Catholic Church. But for many Papuans, the Church was "near yet far."
Last year, Catholics in Papua even issued a vote of no confidence in the leadership of the five bishops in Papua and the Indonesian Bishops' Conference in general. They demanded that all bishops in their region be replaced by native Papuans who would know better the geographical, anthropological and social dynamics of Papuan life.
t became a serious issue with disappointment in the Catholic Church having grown sharply.
Now, their wish has come true. But is having a native Papuan bishop the ultimate goal? Is there any difference between having a native and non-native Papuan prelate?
Bishop You may be the first ethnic Papuan bishop but a taste of what it’s like to have a "Papuan" bishop came in the form of Bishop John Philip Saklil of Timika. He was appointed by Pope John Paul II when Timika diocese separated from Jayapura.
Bishop Saklil was born in Papua, but since his parents came from Maluku, he was not considered a native bishop.
His siding with the people, even openly opposing Indonesian corporations encroaching in Papuan forests, earned him their love.
Papuans want other bishops in the region to act bravely. Will Bishop You be able to meet people’s expectations? Only time will tell.
Catholics in Jayapura diocese recognize the new bishop as someone who has been faithful and committed to serving the people.
Having a doctorate in anthropology from a Papuan university, he is believed to be the right person to assume the role of bishop. He knows the struggle of the people.
This doesn’t mean non-native Papuan bishops are not good shepherds.
The appointment of an indigenous Papuan as bishop gives a strong signal that the Universal Church is listening to them. It shows that the Catholic Church recognizes Papua to be part of the Universal Church.
The impact of that is tremendous. Amidst people’s helplessness in the face of uncertainty, due to decades of intimidation, discrimination and violence, the Catholic Church hasn’t abandoned them.
It’s important for Papuans that the Church stands by its people. It’s believed that this will help restore people's trust in the clergy.
The presence of native Papuan bishops can rebuild the shattered hopes of Papuan Catholics who feel the dominating presence of people and clergy from outside Papua.
Detik Sulsel – November 2, 2022
Jonh Roy Purba, Jayapura – The Morning Star independence flag and the flag of the pro-independence West Papua National Committee (KNPB) was flown when the body of West Papua activist Filep Jacob Samuel Karma was taken to be buried on Wednesday November 2. The two flags were flown in the midst of the crowd of Karma's sympathisers.
According to Detik's observations at Karma's residence on Jalan Simpang Tiga at the Upper Dok V traffic lights in North Jayapura district, Jayapura City, Papua, the flags were flown from a pickup truck carrying Karma's body to the cemetery.
Karma's coffin, which was surrounded by several people standing on the truck, was wrapped in the Morning Star flag. KNPB and Morning Star flags were also put up side-by-side at the back of the pickup. Other sympathisers could be seen crowding around the vehicle.
When the coffin pasted by the Paulus Dok V Church in North Jayapura, a protected debate erupted between police and the people in the funeral procession.
Police tried asking them to take down the flags from the vehicle but the crowd refused until in the end they were allowed to march with the flags flying.
Police prohibit Morning Star flag
The police had earlier prohibited Karma's sympathisers from bringing the Morning Star flag to the funeral procession saying that they would not tolerate this.
"I told them yesterday, symbols or the Morning Star flag won't be allowed today", Jayapura district police chief Senior Commissioner Victor Mackbon told journalists on Wednesday.
"I explained to them, if you still bring them, we will act firmly. And I established communication, lest the entourage turn into a mess. So please respect all of us and don't just do whatever you like", said Mackbon.
Mackbon admitted that they have indeed given the impression of tolerating the Morning Star flag being brought by Karma's sympathisers. But he asserted that if this is repeated, it will be seen as provocation.
"Now, why earlier did it seem like it was being allowed, we just didn't want there to be friction between the masses who at the time were prone to be emotional and were still questioning the cause of the deceased's death. We did prohibit it yesterday. But they didn't want [to listen]. But it would have been impossible for us to act. There would have been a riot", he said.
"So, after yesterday, we will pursue direct communication with them. Now, right now it's important that we had appealed to them. If they continue to offend, we will take action", he asserted. (asm/hmw)
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Momen Simpatisan Filep Karma Kibarkan Bendera Bintang Kejora-KNPB di Jayapura".]
Source: https://www.detik.com/sulsel/berita/d-6384000/momen-simpatisan-filep-karma-kibarkan-bendera-bintang-kejora-knpb-di-jayapura
Makassar, Jubi – The Makassar Human Rights Court continued a hearing on the alleged gross human rights violations of the Bloody Paniai on Thursday, November 3, 2022. When examined as a defendant, Maj. (Ret.) Isak Sattu emphasized he never once ordered the use of weapons against the masses.
The Bloody Paniai is an attack allegedly carried out by the Indonesian Military (TNI) against a protesting crowd in Enarotali, the capital of Paniai Regency, on December 8, 2014. A total of three students died from gunshot wounds, and another student died from stab wounds. Meanwhile, ten other residents were injured, seven of whom suffered gunshot wounds, and three others suffered bruises.
The trial consists of a panel of judges led by chief judge Sutisna Sawati with member judges Abdul Rahman, Siti Noor Laila, Robert Pasaribu, and Sofi Rahman Dewi. Isak Sattu, who was the liaison officer posting at the military command in Enarotali at the time, was charged with two offenses of crimes against humanity which carry the heaviest penalty of death and the lightest penalty of 10 years in prison.
The examination of Isak Sattu as the sole defendant took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Papua time. Isak Sattu, wearing black pants and a batik shirt, said the attack on the crowd demonstrating at Karel Gobay Square was a spontaneous incident.
Isak testified that he witnessed the crowd gathering at Karel Gobay Square at around 9 a.m. A number of people smeared their faces with mud. They also carried sharp weapons, such as arrows, stones, wood and axes.
According to Isak, the crowd was divided into several groups, scattered in front of the East Paniai Police Headquarters (Polsek), and several others in front of the 1705-02/Enarotali Military Rayon Command (Koramil) Headquarters.
At that time, Isak and three other Koramil members met the masses and asked for an explanation for their protest. However, said Isak Sattu, the mass at that time only said that they would perform the Waita dance. “During the negotiation process, suddenly there was a shout from the crowd, ‘kill Koramil, kill Polsek’,” said Isak.
This expression sparked a mass reaction. Isak saw that things were getting out of control, and decided to enter the Enarotali Koramil yard and closed the fence.
Stones were thrown into the Enarotali Koramil yard. Koramil members took cover. Isak also took cover at the side of the wall.
While taking cover, Isak called the 1705/Paniai Military District Command (Kodim) in Nabire but was not connected. He also tried to call Kodim’s chief of staff to no avail.
He finally managed to call the Kodim’s Pas Intel and reported that the mob attacked and threw stones at the Enarotali Koramil office. Isak Sattu asked that the report be forwarded to the leadership in Nabire.
At that time, Isak saw several members of the Enarotali Koramil holding firearms. “I ordered them to secure their weapons and shoot upwards,” he said.
“I also don’t know how the weapons got out of the warehouse. Who opened it and took it,” Isak Sattu said during the trial.
The panel of judges asked whether, in such a critical and noisy situation, Isak Sattu’s orders would be heard by members of the Enarotali Koramil. “I’m sure it was heard. Because I was close to them and I shouted,” said Isak.
According to Isak, before any Enarotali Koramil member opened fire, he had heard gunshots coming from the direction of the East Paniai Police. It was then followed by other shots from the Koramil’s yard. However, Isak said he did not see which members were shooting because at that time he was busy contacting the Kodim in Nabire.
Isak’s statement contradicted the testimony of several witnesses in the Bloody Paniai trial. In the previous trial, the witness said one of the victims was shot right in front of the fence of the Enarotali Koramil Headquarters. It was the shooting that made the crowd retreat and stays away from the Koramil.
Isak said this was impossible. According to Isak, about 30 minutes after the mass at Karel Gobay Square raged, Koramil members stood in the yard and looked at the situation.
Isak said he even saw three victims being carried by several people to the flagpole. “The victims were lifted from another corner of the square. Not near the Koramil,” he said.
“If the Koramil members had shot straight, I’m sure it wouldn’t have been one victim, there would have been many. So it doesn’t make sense,” he continued.
Isak Sattu also explained the absence of Enarotali Koramil Commander Maj. Inf. (Ret.) Junaid at the time of the tragedy. He said Junaid, who at that time still held the rank of Captain, went to mourn his family in Nabire. “Before he left, he only said, ‘I want to go to Nabire and have received permission. Please see the members’,” said Isak.
It was not an order or delegation of authority but Junaid’s gesture of respect because Isak had a higher rank than Junaid.
Isak’s explanation was immediately questioned by the team of Public Prosecutors. “When the incident occurred, you were the highest rank present,” said the prosecutor.
“True. But I did not have a line of command to them. I was never a member of the Koramil,” said Isak Sattu.
Isak Sattu explained that he was on active duty in Paniai starting October 2014. Previously, he served in Intan Jaya. By the orders of the Paniai Kodim commander, he moved to Enarotali to become a liaison between the Paniai Kodim commander and officials of the Paniai Government.
In Paniai, Isak was also tasked with coordinating with three Koramil commanders. The Kodim commander then posted him at the Enarotali Koramil. There, Isak has no special office, only a small room with other members.
“My main task was with Danramil. Enarotali Koramil was not my office,” he said.
Isak Sattu also said he did not attend the morning roll call of the Enarotali Koramil led by the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of Internal Affairs (Batituud) because he was not in the Enarotali Koramil structure.
After the roll call, he and two other Enarotali Koramil members prepared to go to Madi to attend a meeting discussing Christmas celebrations. According to Isak Sattu, they would use a car belonging to Enarotali Koramil that was prepared by Batituud.
As Isak and his team were about to leave, they received information about a roadblock at the Christmas Hut in Gunung Merah. A few moments later, Isak Sattu saw a mob from the direction of Gunung Merah descend on Karel Gobay Square, which is located right in front of the Enarotali Koramil Headquarters. Isak Sattu canceled his plan to Madi.
Nearing 10 a.m., the mass started to be dispersed by the police. It was only then that Isak received information that on December 7, 2014, TNI soldiers allegedly beat a number of children guarding the Christmas Hut in Gunung Merah, which triggered the mass gathering at Karel Gobay Square on December 8.
Isak said that after the mass at Karel Gobay Square was dispersed, he and Enarotali Koramil members remained on guard in the yard. They were guarding against further attacks, although this did not happen.
The prosecutor asked whether Isak Sattu checked his weapons after the attack on the crowd on December 8. “Was there a weapon check after the incident carried out by you as the highest-ranking officer?” said one of the prosecutors.
“No, I didn’t. Because that was not my job,” said Isak.
According to Isak Sattu, on December 8, 2014, at around 6 p.m., the Kodim commander, the Danramil Enarotali, and Sub-Denpom arrived at the Enarotali Koramil. That night, the Kodim commander took command and asked for information from all Koramil members one by one.
Sattu also explained that several months after the Bloody Paniai incident he underwent an examination by the TNI. However, Isak Sattu did not know the results of the examination.
“I don’t know the results. It was all handed over to the TNI Commander. No results were given to me,” said Isak. (*)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.