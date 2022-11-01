2) West Papuans urged to get vaccinated as COVID-19 infections increase
3) Military Police examines 8 soldiers in Keerom child abuse case
-----------------------------------
1) Indonesia faces the music at UN human rights review
Speaking out: 'Silenced' by Yanto Gombo depicts the difficulty Papuans face in speaking out against oppression. (Courtesy of the Organizing Committee Biennale Jogja XVI Equator #6 2021)(Personal collection/Courtesy of the Organizing Commitee Biennale Jogja XVI Equator #6 2021)
A. Muh. Ibnu Aqil (The Jakarta Post)
PREMIUM Jakarta ● Thu, November 10, 2022
Indonesia was put on the defensive at a United Nations human rights review on Wednesday as countries spotlighted persistent political violence in Papua and anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) policies, among other issues.
In its national report for the UN Human Rights Council’s (HRC) 41st Universal Periodic Review, Indonesia highlighted its achievements in protecting human rights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, enacting pro-human rights legislation and supporting minority groups.
The countries conducting the review at the UN headquarters in Geneva raised concerns about rights violations in Papua, citing reports of escalating violence, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and restrictions on independent observers and the press.
They recommended that Jakarta accept a visit of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to Papua and conduct investigations into extrajudicial killings and human rights violations in the restive region.
In response, the Foreign Ministry’s director for human rights, Achsanul Habib, asserted that Papua was an integral part of Indonesia according to international law and that the region faced security challenges from “armed separatist groups”. “Critical infrastructure, human development, peace and security continue to be undermined by terrorist acts committed by these groups, who have intensified attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure since 2018,” Habib said on Wednesday, as broadcast by UN Web TV.
Meanwhile, Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly said President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s administration had prioritized accelerating development and welfare in Papua.
Some countries recommended that Indonesia take steps to abolish the death penalty by placing a moratorium on state executions and by commuting the sentences of people on death row.
They also encouraged the country to ratify the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Minister Yasonna said the government had responded that the death penalty was still the law of the land and that debates in the executive and legislature had shown that most were in favor of keeping it.
He noted that revisions to the Criminal Code under discussion in the legislature would introduce a “middle way” in which the death penalty would serve as an “alternative punishment” that could be commuted to life in prison following an evaluation 10 years after sentencing.
“We hope that with this middle way, our approach to the issue of the death penalty can be accepted by international society,” Yasonna said during an online press conference streamed from Geneva on Wednesday.
Several countries also raised concerns over “negative developments” for the LGBTQ community and recommended that Indonesia revise laws that enshrined discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
The UN review session, Indonesia’s fourth, also highlighted the country’s human rights achievements, citing the enactment of the 2022 Sexual Violence Law and the 2019 revision of the Marriage Law, which raised the minimum marrying age for women to 19 years old, equal to men.
Human Rights Watch researcher Andreas Harsono said Indonesia had been “defensive” in response to concerns raised over Papua and had argued that armed resistance was nothing new in the region, as it had been going on since the 1960s. “That should not legitimize closing Papua off by making it harder for UN observers to visit,” Andreas told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.
He added that Indonesia’s measures against armed resistance in Papua had been “excessive” and that the division of the area into five provinces would create new problems instead of settling them. Andreas also said the government’s reasoning for keeping death penalty was “unsatisfactory”. “However, the fact that giving out the death penalty would be harder [under the revised Criminal Code] is still a step forward.
It’s not enough, but at least there is an awareness that law enforcement can make mistakes,” he said. Meanwhile, a group of civil society organizations urged the government to accept and follow up on all the recommendations it had received during the human rights review session.
“The [review] session is an evaluation of accountability of Indonesia’s human rights commitments. This mechanism should not become a tool for Indonesia to create an image that Indonesia has been human rights friendly,” the group said in a statement.
————————————
2) West Papuans urged to get vaccinated as COVID-19 infections increase
9 hours ago
Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - West Papua's administration appealed to residents to get booster shots and implement the government's health protocols, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the province continues to increase amid the emergence of the XBB sub-variant.
"On Wednesday, 16 new cases of COVID-19 infections (were reported, thereby) bringing the total number of cases in West Papua Province to increase to 105," West Papua's COVID-19 Task Force spokesperson, Arnold Tiniap, stated.
The number of COVID-19 cases have, so far, been found in 11 districts and cities, except for the districts of South Sorong and Arfak, he noted in a statement on Thursday.
Significant number of COVID-19 cases had been detected in Sorong City reaching 20, as well as in the districts of Manokwari, Teluk Bintuni, and Raja Ampat, with 21, 18, and 17 cases respectively, he stated.Related news: Vaccinate without further ado as COVID-19 cases spike: Health Ministry
As part of preventive measures, Tiniap said personnel of the COVID-19 task force and related government agencies continue to encourage locals to get vaccinated and comply with the health protocols.
The spread of the XBB sub-variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in several Indonesian provinces, and its transmission level could likely be faster than that of the Omicron sub-variant, he noted.
"Thus, if the positivity rate increases significantly, whole genome sequencing needs to be conducted to know exactly the spread of the XBB sub-variant in the province," he added.
Coronavirus infections initially surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019. Since then, they have spread to over 215 countries and territories, including Indonesia.Related news: Indonesians advised vigilance as COVID shadow looms again
The Indonesian government officially confirmed the country's first cases on March 2, 2020. To tackle the spread of COVID-19, the government launched a national vaccination program on January 13, 2021.
Currently, several countries are striving to cope with the spread of the XBB sub-variant.
The Indonesian Health Ministry's spokesperson, Mohammad Syahril, said recently that the XBB sub-variant has been detected in 28 countries.
In Indonesia, the ministry has recorded at least 12 cases of the XBB and XBB.1 Omicron sub-variants, including two cases from overseas travelers arriving from Singapore, he said.Related news: New sub-variants triggering COVID spike: minister
Related news: Wage subsidy reaches 10.3 mln workers: minister
---------------------------------
3) Military Police examines 8 soldiers in Keerom child abuse case
News Desk - Military Violence Against Papuan Children
10 November 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – Head of Information of the XVII/Cenderawasih Military Regional Command (Kodam) Col. Cav. Herman Taryaman said the Kodam’s Military Police (Pomdam) had listed 32 Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers to be questioned on the alleged persecution of three children in Keerom Regency. However, of the 32 names, only eight people have actually undergone an examination.
This was stated by Herman to reporters at the Information Office of Kodam XVII/Cenderawasih on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
“Pomdam XVII/Cenderawasih is still conducting the investigation,” Herman said.
Pomdam XVII/Cenderawasih has examined eight soldiers, and 24 others will soon be summoned and examined.
“The rest will be continuously summoned in the coming days for questioning,” he said.
Rahmat Paisei (15), Bastian Bate (13), and Laurents Kaung (11) were allegedly tortured at the Cartenz Task Force Post, in Yuwanain Village, Arso District on October 27, 2022. All three were abused by the soldiers using chains, coils of wire and water hoses they suffered injuries and had to undergo treatment at the hospital.
Herman said Pomdam is coordinating with the Cartenz Peace Task Force to expedite the legal process of the case. (*)
-----------------
