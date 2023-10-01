Secretariat of Justice and Peace or SKP of the Catholic Church throughout Papua when visiting Maybrat refugees in Sorong Regency. - Doc. SKP of the Catholic Church in the Land of Papua
Jayapura, Jubi – The Secretariat of Justice and Peace (SKP) of the Catholic Church in Papua reports that 46,926 civilians have been displaced from their villages due to the armed conflict between the Indonesian Military (TNI) and Police and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB).
A Pastoral Call endorsed by some diocesans was issued on Thursday, October 12, 2023, urging the government to facilitate the return of the displaced people to their hometowns. The displaced people have often expressed their desire to return to their hometowns but are worried about their safety as there is still suspicion from the security forces toward them.
Chairman of the SKP of the Manokwari Sorong Diocese, Rev. Izaak Bame said tens of thousands of displaced people were scattered across various regions in Papua. For example, 37,000 Nduga residents fled to the regencies of Asmat, Mimika, and Jayawijaya; 6,000 residents of Maybrat sought refuge in Kumurkek, Sorong Regency, and Sorong Municipality; while 2,252 residents from Kiwirok and surrounding areas fled to the Oksibil and even to Papua New Guinea.
In addition, 1,000 residents of Intan Jaya Regency fled to Nabire Regency, Paniai Regency, and Mimika Regency, and at least 674 residents of Muara Bontoh in Yahukimo Regency fled to Dekai, the capital of Yahukimo Regency.
Bame emphasized the dire conditions of these people, highlighting challenges in economic livelihoods, access to education services, and healthcare. In Sorong, numerous cases are observed where multiple families of displaced Maybrat people live together in a single house. Some have fallen ill and died.
Ultimately, the Catholic Church calls for the central and regional governments to guarantee the basic rights of these internally displaced individuals, including the provision of temporary shelters, food, healthcare, and access to education for children.
"I would like to invite the children of Wondama Bay to safeguard the unity and integrity of the Republic of Indonesia," he remarked at the groundbreaking ceremony which marked the start of constructing the district's Indonesian National Youth Committee (KNPI) office in Wondiboi on Saturday (October 14).
Waterpauw noted that the development of the office reflected the West Papua provincial government's genuine care about the capacity-building of local young talents.
He expressed hope that young people in the region would optimize the function of the office as a gathering spot and center for creativity.
"Young people are the hope of the nation and country and the driving force of development. Young people should continue to hone their abilities and skills," he said.
On the occasion, Head of West Papua's KNPI Sammy Djunie Saiba said constructing the KNPI building was an answer to local youths' longing for a representative office.
"Young people in Wondama Bay have been waiting for almost 20 years to have a representative office. The long wait has come to an end," he stated.
The young people who are active at the KNPI- Wondama Bay Chapter hopefully continue to bolster synergy and collaboration with various stakeholders, including regional governments, the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), the National Police (Polri), and local communities.
Meanwhile, Deputy Head of Wondama Bay District Andarias Kayukatui said he highly appreciated the provincial government for its efforts to construct the KNPI office.
He said the Wondama Bay district government expected local youths to utilize the office optimally for improving their capacity.
"Hopefully, youths will genuinely use this office as a place for enhancing their creativity and competitiveness," Kayukatui remarked.
