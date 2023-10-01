3) PGRI highlights factors affecting teacher attendance and deployment in Jayapura Regency
----------------------------------------------------------
https://en.jubi.id/rowers-showcase-skills-in-36th-asmat-pokman-festival/
1) Rowers showcase skills in 36th Asmat Pokman Festival
News Desk - Asmat Pokman Festival
12 October 2023
Asmat, Jubi – 153 traditional rowers showcased their boating skills during a boat exhibition event held on the Asuwets River in Agats, Asmat Regency, South Papua, on Sunday, October 8, 2023. This event featured a total of 27 boats.
The boat exhibition is part of the annual cultural celebration known as the Asmat Pokman Festival, which is in its 36th year this time. Alongside the boat exhibition, the festival includes exhibitions of carving and weaving, artistic and dance performances, carving auctions, and sago processing (sago pangkur).
Before their boat performance, the rowers conducted a traditional ritual at Yos Sudarso Field. During this ritual, they burned a new boat for about 30 minutes using dry leaves to make the boat lighter. After the burning process, the entire boat was coated with white and red lime. Leaves were then tied to the boat’s left and right sides, symbolizing its newness. This traditional ritual emphasizes the values of mutual cooperation and unity.
Following the completion of the ritual, rowers collectively carried the newly treated boat to the Asuwets River for the boat exhibition.
During the exhibition, the rowers executed various maneuvers that captivated the audience and the local community. The exhibition featured two formations: circular and parallel. The rowers stood while rowing, with each boat accommodating six rowers.
Asmat Regent Elisa Kambu and Assistant II of the South Papua Secretariat Sunarjo also participated in experiencing the thrilling boat maneuvers on the Asuwets River.
“Dancing, rowing, and carving are integral parts of our Asmat identity. We are committed to preserving our local wisdom, which includes traditional rowing, carving, and weaving,” Kambu expressed.
The 36th Asmat Pokman Festival in 2023 saw the participation of 567 artists, including 194 carvers, 53 weavers, 125 rowers, 75 traditional dancers, and 120 performance dancers. The festival took place at Yos Sudarso Field in Agats from October 7 to 11, 2023.
Jayapura, Jubi – Ones Suhuniap, the spokesperson for the West Papua National Committee (KNPB), has refuted claims that speak KNPB’s involvement in the murder case of Michele Kurisi. This response comes in light of statements made by the police, asserting that one of the suspects in Michele Kurisi’s murder was associated with the West Baliem KNPB.
The tragic killing of Michele Kurisi Doga, an ordinary citizen, occurred on August 28, 2023, in the Kolawa District of Lanny Jaya Regency, Mountainous Papua Province.F
From October 5 to 8, 2023, Operation Peace Cartenz 2023 apprehended three suspects connected to the murder, including AW, whom the police claim to be a member of the West Baliem KNPB.
Suhuniap said police’s allegations against a KNPB member as defamatory and similar to previous accusations.
“Whenever violence occurs, KNPB is unjustly singled out, and the perpetrators are immediately labeled as KNPB members, including in the case of Michele Kurisi’s murder,” Suhuniap stated in a press release issued on Monday, October 8, 2023.
He asserted that the police were making premature judgments by linking KNPB to Michele Kurisi’s murder. He emphasized that their organization had no knowledge regarding the KNPB membership status of the three individuals apprehended by the police.
“We will collaborate with the West Baliem KNPB to confirm whether these individuals are officially registered as members of the West Baliem KNPB or not. Over the past two years, there have been instances of fake KNPB groups, including the Ketengban and West Baliem fake KNPBs,” he noted.
Suhuniap stressed that the KNPB operates with a structured framework, adhering to specific rules and operational standards during their nonviolent struggle. He underlined the KNPB’s commitment to upholding principles of democracy, human rights, and tolerance, emphasizing their preference for a dialogue-based approach.
“We have consistently conducted peaceful demonstrations within the city. Despite instances where the police resorted to tear gas during several KNPB protests, our members remained nonprovocative. This was evident during the protest on August 15 and the celebration of Victor Yeimo’s release. During the remembrance of the late Filep J Karma, which drew thousands of participants, KNPB members efficiently maintained order,” he explained.
Suhuniap appealed to the police, urging them not to rush into accusations or engage in continual defamation of the KNPB. On the other hand, he appreciated the police’s progress in the Michelle Kurisi’s case.
“We appreciate police’s swift progress in uncovering the culprits behind the murder of Michele Kurisi. We hope it can be extended to unveil the perpetrators in other cases involving Indigenous Papuan civilians, such as the five individuals shot in Yahukimo, four in Fakfak, and numerous unsolved cases,” Suhuniap commented. (*)
https://en.jubi.id/pgri-highlights-factors-affecting-teacher-attendance-and-deployment-in-jayapura-regency/
3) PGRI highlights factors affecting teacher attendance and deployment in Jayapura Regency
News Desk - Indonesian Teachers Association
12 October 2023
Sentani, Jubi – Andreas Swewali, the Chairman of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI) in Jayapura Regency, highlighted several factors contributing to the absence of teachers at schools. He emphasized that when teachers were assigned to a new location, a lack of comfort can lead to teachers not fulfilling their duties.
Swewali mentioned instances where school principals do not welcome new teachers, local communities exhibiting unwelcoming attitudes toward newcomers, and pressure from fellow teachers in a particular area. He shared these insights during a meeting held at the Gunung Merah Sentani Regent’s Office on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
The availability of basic facilities such as housing, transportation, electricity, water supply, and communication infrastructure like the internet network also impacts teacher attendance.
Swewali stated that these logistical issues remain unresolved despite ongoing efforts by the local government through the Education Office.
According to 2022 data, there are total of 44,939 teachers in the region. Among them, 6,113 are kindergarten/early childhood teachers, 21,006 teach in elementary schools, 9,138 are junior high school teachers, 6,037 teach in high schools, and 2,645 are vocational school teachers.
Hariyanto Piet Soyan, Chairman of Commission C of the Jayapura Regency People’s Council (DPRD), emphasized the need for the Education Office to be more discerning when assigning teachers to schools. He particularly stressed that, in the current Special Autonomy period, fundamental principles should govern teacher placements.
Soyan highlighted the necessity for the Education Office to formulate specific regulations that favor teachers and cater to local education systems and processes. This way, local communities can harness their knowledge and expertise, enabling community empowerment in line with their areas of specialization.
Jayapura, Jubi – The availability of dentists in Papua Province remains significantly inadequate to meet the needs of the local population, and their distribution is also uneven. These concerns were raised by Florence Fransiska, chairperson of the Indonesian Dentist Association (PDGI) Jayapura Branch, during an interview with Jubi on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
Fransiska pointed out that there are currently 130 dentists serving in Papua island. However, in the Papua Province alone, there are approximately 100 people.
“It is still far from sufficient to cater to the needs of the Papuan population,” she stated.
Approximately half of these dentists, which amounts to 40 to 50 individuals, are stationed in Jayapura City. This concentration of dental professionals in Jayapura City, as opposed to being evenly distributed across the region, is partly due to the high cost of dental equipment and materials, most of which are imported from abroad.
Fransiska called upon local governments to pay attention to the well-being and safety of dentists, particularly those working in rural areas of Papua.
When asked about the ideal number of dentists required in Jayapura City and Papua Province, Fransiska referred to the recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO). An ideal dentist-to-patient ratio is 1:7,500. However, the 2021 data published by the Papua Office of the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) indicates that there were 118 dentists in Papua Province at that time. Out of these, 51 were stationed in hospitals, and 67 worked in health centers.
Wtih 3,3 million people in Papua Province as of 2020, the ideal number of dentists should be around 400 individuals.
The launch of the "Vitamin A Month" was held in Sorong and was attended by Second Lady Wury Amin and other members of the Indonesia Onward Cabinet's Organization for Solidarity Actions (OASE-KIM) as well as acting governor of Southwest Papua, Mohammad Musa'ad.
"Through the launching of the Vitamin A Month, we ensure that babies and toddlers in Southwest Papua can receive the vitamin, and none of them will have a deficiency of Vitamin A," Tri said.
She informed that PKK has devised the program to help the government in administering Vitamin A supplements to children in Indonesia.
"Our program aligns with the government on how to build and maximize infants and toddlers' health quality by not letting them lack vitamins," she said.
She added that the PKK team is the government's partner in running strategic programs, including vitamin supplement provision to children.
The Vitamin A capsules are free and can be obtained at integrated health posts (posyandu), local health centers, and other government health facilities.
Deficiency in Vitamin A can contribute to vision problems and can even cause blindness. It can also make children vulnerable to infections and diseases.
The provision of Vitamin A to toddlers is also a routine program of the Health Ministry to meet the micronutrient needs of babies and toddlers.
Sources of Vitamin A include green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, carrots, fruits, beef liver, fish oil, and eggs.
According to the 2021 National Nutritional Status Survey, only 5 out of 10 babies and toddlers in Indonesia consume diverse nutritional foods. Therefore, the government is striving to solve the issue of vitamin deficiency by providing free Vitamin A capsules.
Related news: Health Minister highlights that many Indonesians lack vitamin D
Related news: Bappenas praises Southwest Papua's senior citizen protection program
"The government is currently devising the legal foundation," he informed during a dialogue with Papuan sports figures at the Papua Bangkit Stadium, Jayapura district, on Wednesday.
The Vice President affirmed that the government has resolved to name Papua as Indonesia's "province of sports."
The government has currently invited suggestions from the relevant agencies and asked them to share study results, he said adding that it is also heeding the aspirations of the people of the province.
He noted that Papua is blessed with a number of talented athletes who can compete at the national and international levels in several sports branches.
According to VP Amin, Papua is home to various international-level sports venues, some of which were used for the 20th National Sports Week (PON) on October 2–15, 2021.
"Papua wields enormous potential. The government has also made a notable effort by building this magnificent stadium (Papua Bangkit Stadium), which has become one of the largest stadiums in Indonesia," he noted.
He also dubbed the 20th PON as an event that showcased the province's might in sports.
"We can find numerous talented athletes in football and other sports branches in Papua. The people of the province love sports," he remarked.
During the dialogue, Jack Komboy, a former Indonesian footballer from Papua, urged the government to immediately issue a legal basis for Papua to become a "province of sports."
"It is necessary for the government to immediately formulate a legal basis that can support Papua's status as a 'province of sports,' be it in the form of a presidential decree, presidential regulation, or others," he said.
Currently, Komboy is serving as the head of Commission V of the Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) of Papua province.
Related news: KONI urges new Papuan provinces to develop flagship sports
Related news: Papua also covered in FIFA U-20 WC trophy tour: Minister
Related news: Minister reports efforts to president to make Papua sports province
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.