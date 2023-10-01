Jayapura, Jubi – The Jayapura City Health Office has introduced a hotline service, reachable at 08114897788, aimed at addressing HIV/AIDS treatment in the city. This hotline serves as a telephone helpline for the public to seek information and provides guidance to individuals at high risk of HIV/AIDS to the nearest healthcare facility.
During the Training for Peer Support Community Groups 2023 event at Grand Abe Hotel on Friday (20/10/2023), Ni Nyoman Sri Antari, the head of Jayapura City Health Office, revealed that in 2023, a total of 7,761 individuals in Jayapura City had been identified as having HIV, while 5,761 others remain undiagnosed. Among the 7,761 individuals diagnosed, 2,387 are still living, with 1,129 having undergone HIV VL tests to assess viral load in the blood of individuals with HIV/AIDS.
“Fortunately, 843 individuals witnessed a reduction in their viral load as a result of the test,” Antari noted.
The Jayapura City Health Office organized the event with the objective of addressing HIV/AIDS comprehensively, ranging from early case identification to lifelong treatment, recognizing the absence of a cure and the challenge of providing continuous care.
Antari emphasized the importance of establishing a ‘Peer Support Group,’ particularly for those dealing with the disease. These groups can facilitate knowledge-sharing and prevent transmission to uninfected individuals.
Additionally, the training enhances community members’ understanding of HIV/AIDS, enabling them to serve as ‘HIV/AIDS Ambassadors’ in the community. In 2022, an additional 1,984 cases were recorded, reflecting the ongoing challenge of this issue.
HIV is a virus that attacks human immune system cells, impairing their function. Without prompt and appropriate treatment, HIV can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome). There is a collective hope for a cure to be found for the HIV/AIDS virus to prevent its yearly increase. (*)
The Christian Faith and Non-Violence, with Sister Susan Connelly & Dr Joel Hodge.
Today we’re continuing our discussion of the nature of Christian faith and the Church in the context of violence, with particular reference to the experience of East Timor and West Papua which we discussed in our last episode.
Sister Susan Connelly – a Sister of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart, and author of “East Timor, René Girard and Neocolonial Violence: Scapegoating as Australian Policy”. Sister Susan has taught in Catholic and State schools. She has worked with the people of East Timor and has a particular concern for the West Papuan people, and with the treatment of asylum seekers.
Dr Joel Hodge – Senior Lecturer (Theology) at the Australian Catholic University, who is also a published author and whose work includes: “Resisting Violence and Victimisation: Christian Faith and Solidarity in East Timor”. Dr Joel has an active interest in East Timor and speaks the main local language, Tetun. Dr Joel was also the supervisor of Sister Susan’s doctoral thesis, which eventually grew into her book.
This week’s co-host is Adam Wesselinoff – Editor of the Catholic Weekly.
episcopalpodcast.com.au
info@episcopalpodcast.com.au
Twitter: Bishop Umbers: @BishopUmbers
Biak Numfor District, Sarmi District, Waropen District, and Yapen Islands District are scheduled to host the event on November 1-7 this year.
"We are aiming to directly export as much as 30 tons of fishery and marine products from the airport in Biak to Narita, Japan, during the STC in November," Head of Biak Numfor District's Fishery Office, Effendi Igirisa, stated in Biak, Papua, on Monday.
According to the official, Biak Numfor will export yellowfin tuna, while Sarmi, Yapen, and Waropen districts will export mackerel fish, barramundi fish, and crabs, respectively.
President Joko Widodo is scheduled to personally send off the export products of the four districts during the 2023 STC at the Frans Kaisiepo Airport, he noted.
He then expressed hope that the four districts would succeed in exporting their fishery products to Japan during the event.
"The organizing committee (in Biak) continues to encourage three other hosts of the STC to jointly export their fishery products," Igirisa stated.
He remarked that apart from the export activity, the organizing committee will also hold a festival of sashimi, an iconic Japanese food consisting of sliced fresh raw fish or meat.
At the festival, the organizing committee will serve as many as 10 thousand portions of sashimifor free for visitors and tourists, he stated.
In addition to the two activities, the 2023 STC will feature a series of agendas, including an exhibition for micro, small and medium enterprises; entertainment sessions; local cultural arts attractions; a food bazaar; and a yacht parade.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan stated earlier in February this year that the STC would serve as an event that focuses on three aspects.
"The three main focuses of this event are fishery exports, investment, and regional potential development," he remarked.
He also expressed optimism that the event would help the Papua region express the spirit of unity and togetherness in regional development through collaboration between numerous stakeholders.
Jakarta, Jubi – A group of around 70 individuals, mostly women and children, reportedly fled their village following the presence of strangers believed to be members of the Papuan National Liberation Army (TPNPB) in Eronggobak Village, Omukia District, Puncak Regency, They sought refuge at the Eromaga Post of the Yonif Raider 300 Task Force in the same district on Friday, October 20, 2023.
Joint Defense Area III commander Air Cdre. Deni Hasoloan Simanjuntak confirmed that the Eronggobak community had been displaced due to TPNPB’s terror, potentially linked to the previous attacks on construction workers at Omukia Health Center.
The Indonesian Military (TNI) had taken precautions to address the situation. Lt. Col. Inf. Afri Swandi Ritonga of the Yonif Raider 300 ordered his members to be on standby. Displaced individuals were accommodated in Eromaga Post and a honai (traditional house) near the post, with the TNI providing them with food.
The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) has, since 2018, warned civilians, particularly immigrants, to evacuate conflict areas in the Land of Papua, including Puncak Jaya, Timika, Intan Jaya, Puncak, Nduga, Yahukimo, Bintang Mountains, Maybrat, and now Fakfak.
TPNPB stated that any aircraft passing through conflict areas would be targeted. They also have specific rules in place to protect unarmed civilians and prohibit the shooting of non-combatants unless they are acting as spies for the TNI and Police. (*)
