Biak (ANTARA) - Four districts in Papua Province will simultaneously export fishery products to Japan while hosting the 2023 Sail Teluk Cenderawasih (STC) national tourism event through the Frans Kaisiepo International Airport in Biak Numfor District.

Biak Numfor District, Sarmi District, Waropen District, and Yapen Islands District are scheduled to host the event on November 1-7 this year.

"We are aiming to directly export as much as 30 tons of fishery and marine products from the airport in Biak to Narita, Japan, during the STC in November," Head of Biak Numfor District's Fishery Office, Effendi Igirisa, stated in Biak, Papua, on Monday.

According to the official, Biak Numfor will export yellowfin tuna, while Sarmi, Yapen, and Waropen districts will export mackerel fish, barramundi fish, and crabs, respectively.

President Joko Widodo is scheduled to personally send off the export products of the four districts during the 2023 STC at the Frans Kaisiepo Airport, he noted.

He then expressed hope that the four districts would succeed in exporting their fishery products to Japan during the event.

"The organizing committee (in Biak) continues to encourage three other hosts of the STC to jointly export their fishery products," Igirisa stated.

He remarked that apart from the export activity, the organizing committee will also hold a festival of sashimi, an iconic Japanese food consisting of sliced fresh raw fish or meat.

At the festival, the organizing committee will serve as many as 10 thousand portions of sashimifor free for visitors and tourists, he stated.

In addition to the two activities, the 2023 STC will feature a series of agendas, including an exhibition for micro, small and medium enterprises; entertainment sessions; local cultural arts attractions; a food bazaar; and a yacht parade.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan stated earlier in February this year that the STC would serve as an event that focuses on three aspects.

"The three main focuses of this event are fishery exports, investment, and regional potential development," he remarked.

He also expressed optimism that the event would help the Papua region express the spirit of unity and togetherness in regional development through collaboration between numerous stakeholders.

