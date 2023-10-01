2) Police, military members distribute humanitarian aid in SW Papua
1) Indonesia, PNG verify citizenship status of 300 border crossers
11 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Indonesia and Papua New Guinea (PNG) have agreed to verify the citizenship status of 300 border crossers from PNG who have been living in Yabanda Village, Yafi Subdistrict, Keerom District, Papua Province, for many years, an Indonesian government official said.
The verification of citizenship was recommended by the Indonesia-PNG Border Liaison Meeting, held in Vanimo, PNG, on Oct 24-26, Assistant I for the Papua Provincial Government's Regional Secretary, Suzanna Wanggai, told ANTARA here Saturday.
To this end, Consul General of PNG in Jayapura Geoffrey L. Wiri, on Friday (Oct 27), led the joint verification process during which the border crossers would be asked to decide whether to hold Indonesian citizenship or to maintain their PNG citizenship status, she said.
Required verification items have also been prepared to enable the PNG settlers to decide, said Wanggai, who currently heads the Papua Provincial Government's Border and International Cooperation Agency.
The PNG settlers have lived in Yabanda Village, which is near to the two countries' land border, for many years, and many of their children have even gone to schools inside the Indonesian territory, she said.
According to information she received, the border crossers from PNG remain willing to live in Yabanda Village by considering their children's education, she added.
2) Police, military members distribute humanitarian aid in SW Papua
7 hours ago
Sorong, Southwest Papua (ANTARA) - Police and military personnel who are alumni of the 1990 batch of the Indonesian Armed Forces Academy (Akabri) have conducted a community service by distributing 3,000 staple packages and providing mass medical treatment to residents of Sorong District, Southwest Papua.
Chief of the West Papua Regional Police Inspector General Daniel Tahi Monang Silitonga, here on Sunday, explained that the humanitarian assistance was a manifestation of Akabri 90' alumni's concern for people in West Papua and Southwest Papua Provinces.
Silitonga said that the humanitarian assistance was simultaneously carried out in several points in Southwest Papua and West Papua.
The alumni association also distributed 1,000 packages of school necessities in 28 points in the two provinces.
"We also distributed 1,400 pairs of clothes for children (participating) in early childhood education (PAUD)," Silitonga said.
In addition, he mentioned, the Akabri 90' alumni also carried out a mass medical treatment consisting of blood donors, health checks, circumcision, and consultation of stunting handling.
"There were 1,600 patients at this mass treatment which was held simultaneously at 20 points in Southwest Papua and West Papua," he said.
In addition to social and health assistance, he said, some 14 houses were renovated, two of which were for police members, one for military personnel, and the rest 11 houses for the community.
"Some of the house renovations are completed and some are still in process. The point is that we have handed over the keys to each recipient of the 14 houses," he said.
On the commemoration of the Youth Pledge Day on October 28, he said that Akabri alumni are part of the youth who want to serve the people of West Papua and Southwest Papua.
"No matter how small we can do and give, and we may not bring a huge impact, we want to share in this extraordinary Youth Pledge Day," Silitonga said.
