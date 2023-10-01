2) TPNPB claims to attack and shoot officer in Maybrat, investigation underway
1) Govt to introduce weather-resistant tuber to tackle Papua famine
8 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - The government will introduce a high-quality tuber variety that is resistant to extreme weather as a permanent solution to overcome hunger in a number of regions in Yahukimo, Highland Papua province.
"The introduction of high-quality tuber variety that is weather-resistant is (to be) carried out in areas where crops have been unproductive due to extreme weather dynamics," Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, informed here on Tuesday.
With tuber crops failing due to extreme weather, a famine has been reported in Amuma sub-district, Yahukimo, which has left at least 15 thousand people starving.
The government has started distributing staples to a number of affected regions as a short-term solution.
In addition to the planting of weather-resistant tubers, the government will also build food warehouses around the affected areas.
The high-quality tuber variety was developed through cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture and Bogor Agricultural University (IPB), Effendy said.
In addition to preparing the tuber variety, he added, the government will transfer appropriate agricultural technology to the affected regions in Highland Papua.
The government expects that with appropriate technology and reliable food crops, the yearly famine can end soon.
"I have discussed this with the new (Agricultural) Minister. I hope the cooperation that was established with the old minister will not be cut off. Soon, I will visit Papua with the Minister of Agriculture and officials from the Social Affairs Ministry," he added.
Earlier, Effendy said that the distribution of food assistance to Yahukimo, Highland Papua, has gone well.
"There were no obstacles. Not only (to Yahukimo), but (food aid distribution) to Agandugume, Lambewi, and Konawe, was also smooth," he added.
