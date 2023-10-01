2) Rebels kill seven in Papua attack: police
3) Former Governor of Papua Hears Judge's Sentence to 8 Years in a Wheelchair
4) Young Papuans have ability to become region's driving force: Minister
5) Housewives fatally stabbed in Yahukimo, one dead and another in coma
1) Papuan DPR members say illegal gold mining has a high potential for conflict
I feel sorry for the seven mine workers who were killed. May the family always be given strength. Second, Papua is very rife with illegal gold mining activities
News Desk - Illegal Gold Mining
October 19, 2023
Jayapura, Jubi TV– The potential for conflict in illegal traditional gold mining areas in a number of districts in Tanah Papua is considered quite high. However, the government seems to be neglecting it. The government is considered not serious about controlling illegal gold mining areas, even though conflicts often occur in the area.
This statement was made by a member of the Papua DPR's Commission for Government, Politics, Law, Human Rights and Security, Laurenzus Kadepa.
Kadepa stated that this was related to the attack and murder of seven traditional gold miners in Kali I, Seradala District, Yahukimo Regency, Papua Mountain Province, on Monday (16/10/2023).
The West Papua National Liberation Army or TPNPB also stated responsibility for the attack.
“I feel sorry for the seven mine workers who were killed. May the family always be given strength. Secondly, Papua is very rife with wild or illegal gold mining activities, but it seems that the government is just ignoring it. "In fact, if you look at the potential for conflict in this mining area, it is very high," said Kadepa when contacting Jubi via telephone, Thursday (19/10/2023).
According to him, apart from the potential for conflict, illegal gold mining also causes serious damage to nature and forests.
"I have always been vocal about closing all illegal mines in Papua," he said.
He said, in 2018, he urged the Acting Governor of Papua at that time, Soedarmo, to go directly to Korowai, Boven Digoel Regency, which is now part of South Papua Province, to look at illegal mining activities there.
This was based on the aspirations of the Korowai people at that time through Pastor Trevor. At that time, the Papua Province regional government communications forum came to the location.
“Unfortunately, these steps were not followed by the governors and regents in Papua. "For me, the presence of illegal mining like this has many negative impacts, so it must be closed," he said.
Laurenzus Kadepa also asked the security forces and TPNPB involved in the armed conflict not to continue killing civilians for various reasons.
“Stop killing civilians for whatever reason. I'm surprised that all this time there have been civilians shot by the TPNPB because it was part of the intelligence apparatus. On the other hand, if the TNI/Polri shoot civilians, they say they are part of the TPNPB, OPM and others. This is very dangerous. "If the government doesn't find a solution, it will be dangerous for the lives of people in Papua," said Kadepa.
Previously, TPNPB spokesperson, Sebby Sambom, said that the TPNPB Special Forces Kodap III Ndugama and Kodap XVI Yahukimo were responsible for the attack on the mine in Kali I, Seradala District, Yahukimo Regency, Papua Mountain Province.
"The Free Papua Organization TPNPB is responsible for the murder," said Sambom.
Sambom stated that the gold mine in Seradala District was an illegal gold mine. He also conveyed accusations that there were TNI intelligence workers working in the mine at Yahukimo.
According to Sambom, his party has repeatedly warned civilians to leave areas of armed conflict, because the TPNPB will not compromise and shoot them.
Sambom stated that his party again demanded that the government immediately open a space for dialogue to find a solution to the armed conflict in the Land of Papua.
"We, TPNPB, ask the state to immediately open a space for negotiations with the Papuan people, to find a solution. "Once again, we TPNPB are not playing around," he said. (*)
This article has been published on jubi.id with the title: Kadepa: Illegal gold mining has the potential to cause conflict
Jakarta Post
2) Rebels kill seven in Papua attack: police
AFP Jakarta ● Wed, October 18, 2023 The National Police said on Tuesday that armed rebels had gunned down seven civilians when they opened fire on a gold mine in Papua. Authorities said assailants fired shots at mining workers on Monday afternoon in the remote, mountainous Yahukimo district. Police claimed The West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB) separatist group led by Egianus Kogoya was behind the shootings.
"We will chase the perpetrators and we will take legal action against the separatists and Egianus Kogoya," Faizal Ramadhani, head of Cartenz Peace Taskforce, a special group formed to handle the Papua separatists, said in a statement Tuesday.
Faizal said a police unit sent to retrieve the bodies and rescue survivors was fired on by the rebels. "As soon as we arrived at the location, our personnel were attacked and the gunfire lasted 1.5 hours," he said. Seven bodies have been retrieved from the location while 11 other people were rescued alive, police said. Most of the dead were migrants from the South Sulawesi.
Faizal said a police unit sent to retrieve the bodies and rescue survivors was fired on by the rebels. "As soon as we arrived at the location, our personnel were attacked and the gunfire lasted 1.5 hours," he said. Seven bodies have been retrieved from the location while 11 other people were rescued alive, police said. Most of the dead were migrants from the South Sulawesi.
The rebels also burned down excavators, trucks and the workers' camp, police added. The rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying that they had warned the migrants to leave the region and all Papuan areas. "(Indonesia) must immediately open a negotiation with the Papuan nation to find a solution," said the group's spokesperson Elkius Kobak in a statement. The group is also responsible for the February 2023 kidnapping of a New Zealand pilot from the Papuan highlands. Papua has seen several deadly attacks linked to the insurgency in recent years. Ten people were killed in July last year when a group of rebels attacked a truck full of civilians transporting goods. In March 2022, eight telecommunications workers were shot dead while installing communications towers in Puncak district.
A Google translate.
Original Bahasa link
3) Former Governor of Papua Hears Judge's Sentence to 8 Years in a Wheelchair
Sentenced the defendant Lukas Enembe to prison for eight years and a fine of Rp. 500 million with the provision that if the fine was not paid, it would be replaced by imprisonment for four months.
News Desk - Lukas Enembe
October 19, 2023
Jakarta, Jubi TV– Former Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe was sentenced to eight years in prison and a fine of IDR 500 million, subsidiary to four months in lieu of imprisonment by a panel of judges at the Corruption Crime Court at the Central Jakarta District Court in a bribery and gratification case. Lukas Enembe sat in a wheelchair in front of the panel of judges.
"Sentenced the defendant Lukas Enembe to imprisonment for eight years and a fine of Rp. 500 million with the provision that if the fine is not paid, it will be replaced by imprisonment for four months," said Chief Judge Rianto Adam Pontoh reading the verdict at the Corruption Court. Jakarta, reported by Antara Thursday 19/10/2023.
Lukas Enembe was also sentenced to pay compensation in the amount of IDR 19,690,793,900 within one month after the decision becomes final or final.
“If they don't pay, their property will be confiscated and auctioned by the prosecutor to cover the replacement money. "With the provisions, if the convict does not have sufficient assets, he will be punished with imprisonment for two years," continued Rianto.
Apart from that, Lukas Enembe was also sentenced to an additional crime in the form of revocation of his right to be elected to public office for five years after he had finished serving his main sentence.
"Declaring that the defendant Lukas Enembe mentioned above has been legally and convincingly proven according to the law to be guilty of jointly committing criminal acts of corruption and gratification, as in the first and second indictment of the public prosecutor," said Rianto.
Thus, Lukas Enembe was legally and convincingly proven to have violated Article 12 letter a of Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption Crimes Jo. Article 55 paragraph (1) 1st Criminal Code Jo. Article 65 paragraph (1) of the Criminal Code and Article 12 B of Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption Crimes.
“Stipulating that the period of arrest and detention served by the defendant be deducted entirely from the sentence imposed; determined that the defendant remains in detention," added Rianto.
The judge's sentence was lighter than the demands of the Public Prosecutor (JPU) of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
Previously, Lukas Enembe was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, as well as a fine of IDR 1 billion, a subsidiary of 6 months' substitute imprisonment. He was also sentenced to additional criminal charges in the form of payment of compensation amounting to IDR 47,833,485,350.00.
In this case, the KPK prosecutor charged Lukas Enembe with two charges.
Firstly, Lukas was charged with receiving a bribe of IDR 45,843,485,350 with details amounting to IDR 10,413,929,500 from the Piton Enumbi Entrepreneur as Director and Owner of PT Melonesia Mulia, PT Lingge-Lingge, PT Astrad Jaya and PT Melonesia Cahaya Timur, and amounting to IDR 35,429,555 ,850 came from Rijatono Lakka as Director of PT Tabi Anugerah Pharmindo, PT Tabi Bangun Papua as well as CV Walibhu.
Second, Lukas Enembe was charged with receiving gratification in the form of IDR 1 billion from Budy Sultan as Director of PT Indo Papua on April 12 2013. (*)
https://en.antaranews.com/news/296544/young-papuans-have-ability-to-become-regions-driving-force-minister
4) Young Papuans have ability to become region's driving force: Minister
11 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy affirmed that young Papuans are capable of becoming the driving force for regional development.
"The potential of young Papuans must be empowered. There are many intelligent children in Papua that can be empowered by the regional government," Effendy stated during a national seminar titled "Towards an Advanced Papua" in Jakarta on Wednesday.
He also drew attention to several young Papuans, who have graduated from well-known universities in Indonesia with vast potential to be actively involved in the region's development.
So far, several of them do not have space for involvement in developing their region, Effendy remarked.
"Because they are not given enough space to develop in Papua. They cannot make a concrete contribution there. We must solve the problem," the minister emphasized.
Effendy expressed belied that if leaders in Papua are able to send their own children to well-known universities or military and police academies, then they should also be able to educate their community's children.
"That way, the local community can also gain the benefit," he remarked.
The minister then outlined cultural, awareness, and social approaches as important to be implemented to overcome development delays in Papua.
Effendy noted that these three approaches are much more effective than the security methods applied so far.
"We have to take serious sides with what has been established, including the president's vision while launching the development of Trans-Papua. That must be followed up and finished," he emphasized.
Meanwhile, Acting Governor of South Papua, Apolo Safanpo, stated that his side welcomed efforts made by the central government to encourage development of the Papua region.
He admitted that Papua needed to take steps to accelerate development owing to the lack of growth in several aspects.
"We need to accelerate development in Papua because there is quite a gap with other regions," Safanpo remarked.
