Jayapura (ANTARA) - Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, on Tuesday, met with religious figures and human rights activists in Papua Province to discuss efforts to build peace in the region.

"Vice President Ma'ruf Amin expected this meeting to result in peace for the Land of Papua," Deputy for Government Policies and National Insight at the Vice Presidential Secretariat, Velix Wanggai, noted in his opening speech during the meeting at the Papua Governor's Office, Jayapura City.

According to Wanggai, the vice president brought several missions during his visit, including to build sustainable peace in the region. On the occasion, he held a dialogue with 15 religious figures and human rights activists.

Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs John Wempi Wetipo, and Acting Governor of Papua Ridwan Rumasukun accompanied VP Amin during the meeting.

After the meeting, VP Amin is scheduled to chair the Coordination Meeting of the Papua Steering Committee (BPP) to discuss preparedness for planning and execution of the development of governmental facilities and infrastructure for the four newly-formed autonomous regions in Papua.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (October 11), the vice president will meet with representatives of the Alliance of Churches (PGG) of Papua, PGG of West Papua, and the Papua Christian Center.

Furthermore, he will visit the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) of Jayapura to symbolically hand over the Complete Systematic Land Registration (PTSL) Certificate.

As Head of the Coordination Team for the Grand Design of National Sports (DBON), VP Amin will also hold a dialogue with Papua's sports figures at the Papua Bangkit Stadium, Jayapura District.

Earlier, on Friday (October 6), Masduki Baidlowi, spokesperson for the VP, explained that the vice president's agendas would be carried out during his office camp in Papua on October 9-13.

According to Baidlowi, the VP decided to set up a temporary base in Jayapura to directly heed to the aspirations of the people, including human rights activists.

"He wants to listen to them directly, not from the news, other people, or routine reports," he noted.

